English China’s Failure of Governance: Why the Police Move In It has become standard practice: Prominent Chinese business leaders who openly criticize the government suddenly disappear or are imprisoned. The latest example is the arrest of Evergrande’s Chairman. The move exposes the Communist Party’s weaknesses in dealing with the real estate giant and other corporate behemoths.

China recently detained the chairman of the country’s erstwhile largest developer, Evergrande, and thus finally got control of the real estate giant. Its chairman, Hui Ka Yan, is the froward child of Chinese industry and has run amok in the markets for 15 years. Arresting him was a sad sign of the weakness of Chinese governance.

It took accusing Hui Ka Yan of «illegal crimes» to curb Evergrande, a company that for two decades has been the greatest co-dependent of the Chinese real estate bubble. Detaining billionaires and then sentencing them to prison has become standard practice.

Other detainees include the power broker who founded China Renaissance, a listed investment bank; Guo Guangchang, the chairman of Fosun, who had been hailed as «China’s Warren Buffett;» the real estate tycoon Ren Zhiqiang; Sun Dawu, who ran China’s largest private agricultural company, and many more.

Impotent Regulators

What is striking about these disappearances and, in some cases, criminal prosecutions, is that the normal channels of Chinese governance do not seem to be effective when faced with private financial empires. Insurance and financial regulators, for example, could not control the profligate borrowing of Anbang Group and instead detained its chairman, jailed him for eighteen years, and doled out the company’s assets to loyal stewards.

Regulators could not control the Tomorrow Group, and its chairman was instead kidnapped in Hong Kong in 2017. He was not heard from again for five years, when he was sentenced to prison and again, assets confiscated. His thirteen-year sentence might actually look attractive compared to what happened to the chairman of another mysterious financial enterprise, the HNA Group: its chairman died when he fell off a wall in France.

Something of the same dynamic governed the mysterious disappearance of Alibaba then-Chairman Jack Ma following a speech in Shanghai in 2020 where he criticized the government. He reappeared after Alibaba pledged billions in support for the Chinese government’s «Common Prosperity» initiative. Like Tencent, Xiaomi, Meituan, and other tech companies, Alibaba has paid hundreds of millions of dollars not in taxes but in «donations» to these vague programs.

The lack of institutional power has persisted through the reform era despite the cosmetic changes that have made China look like a more open and liberal place. Back in the 1980s, as the new liberalization permitted the number of businesses to explode, regulatory agencies found they could no longer manage using the old methods.

For example, the General Administration of Print and Publishing (then called GAPP) had assigned one regulator to each newspaper. When the number of print publications exploded from 180 to about 1,800 toward the end of the decade, GAPP couldn’t cope. The same dynamic afflicted every regulatory agency.

Missed Opportunities

China could have moved toward a law-based regime guided by principle. It could have eliminated the nanny system of government that gave regulatory gatekeepers enormous discretion to issue or deny a business license and gave them continuing power to approve a company’s production volume, hiring and firing, issuance of new products, etc. But ceding authority to the government would have undermined the power of the Communist Party.

Instead, China decided to deputize big companies, mostly owned by the state. At the start of the reform era, single factories or offices were the units of commerce. By the end of the 1990s, regulators approved «umbrella companies» and, later, «group corporations» that could consolidate finances, inventory, revenue, and costs across regions and establishments. Companies grew adept at regulatory avoidance.

Once financing was detached from the supervising ministries, some of these corporations became, not exactly private, but autonomous. Facing a Tencent or an Anbang or Fosun, regulators were completely outmatched.

That is why China’s rulers use campaigns against «crimes» and «crackdowns on corruption» to manage the economy. The companies like Evergrande that are too big to fail through normal channels can be brought to heel only if the police step in.