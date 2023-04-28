English Are Financial Attacks the Modern Economic Wars? The case of Credit Suisse shows how hedge funds have acquired oversized power on markets and on the fate of entire countries. In the era of speculative shadow banking, finance has become a war of narratives, and of central bank size.

A lot has been said about the Credit Suisse collapse, both on a regulatory and on a political level. But not much has been said about the way speculative attacks can destroy a company’s value in record time. Hedge funds made billions in a few days, betting against Credit Suisse and other banks’ shares, and buying credit default swaps (CDS) to signal an increased likelihood of the bank’s default. This is where the kill started. Targeting a company with these speculative instruments can be fatal, no matter how high its capital ratio is, or how high its probability of default is.

Incentive to harm

Owning CDS on a company or having short positions on it creates an incentive, for the speculator, to see the firm collapse in order to profit from the default payout. The speculators have every interest in seeing a chain reaction, extending to the ultimate client run, that causes the right outcome for their trade. What happened with Credit Suisse was very similar to the speculative raids that targeted Greek debt and, through a domino game, the European banks in 2010-2012.

It hasn’t as much to do with the actual financial situation of the target as with the potential to leverage a narrative to spark a massive price movement. As was the case of euro sovereign debt, the vulnerability of Credit Suisse comes from being listed: an unlisted company, even if managed in a worse way than Credit Suisse, could not have been put to death in this manner.

So one should not underestimate the oversized power of a few concentrated players in the CDS market to decide the fate of foreign entities with thousands of depositors. Or to decide the fate of the sovereign debt of foreign countries, whose deterioration will impose austerity on populations of millions.

Weapons of mass deception

The illiquid CDS market, which is easy to manipulate, is a «weapon of mass deception», as Warren Buffett called them. Three-quarters of the CDS trade is aimed at pure speculation and only a quarter is used for insuring against bond defaults. Therefore, CDS can easily be used by hedge funds to spread fear, because they can considerably exaggerate a default risk and certainly aren’t a reliable indicator.

The same was attempted with Deutsche Bank as with Credit Suisse. Exploiting existing fears about the solidity of the German bank, hedge funds spread rumors on Twitter that Deutsche Bank had some «counterparty hedging» issue, or commented that «banking doom was back in Europe». Those rumors were spread after hedge funds had sold ahead about 3% of Deutsche’s shares. The CDS spreads conveniently acted as a panic indicator as they rose 25%-30% in a few hours.

But at the same time, bond prices, which are more reliable, only fell 3 cents on the euro in response to the same risk. Investors should have been able to distinguish between the anecdotal nature of the CDS market and the more serious information conveyed by the bond market, but they didn’t. However, the panic was short lived: what stopped speculators from going as far as they did with Credit Suisse was that they knew the ECB could step in and squeeze all of them more easily than the SNB could have squeezed the slayers of CS.

Should naked CDS-buying be banned?

At the end of the day, dominating speculation is very much a question of central bank printing press size. The ECB is bigger than the SNB, so speculators will hesitate before putting down Deutsche Bank. They remember the Draghi «whatever it takes»-strategy back in 2012, that stopped the euro crisis. In the face of an oversized nonbank financial system (shadow banking system), central bank intervention has become the last barrier against speculative raids.

This is because regulations have failed to play their role of putting ethical limits to these harmful practices. Regulators should ban anyone from buying bank CDS if they don’t have some exposure to the underlying bonds, a «Financial Times»-columnist rightly suggests. In 2011, the EU imposed a curb on purchases of so-called «naked CDS» on sovereign bonds; the ban could now be extended to CDS on the bonds of global systemically important banks.

Taking aggressive positions against a company or a sovereign debt issuer, spreading rumors about its possible default, is a form of economic war. Recently, I watched the Adani case unravel. It showed the disproportionate power of hedge funds. In January, a New York hedge fund, Hindenburg Research, attacked Adani Group, the conglomerate of Indian billionaire Gautam Adani.

The short seller took short positions before it published a 100-page-report, accusing Adani of «pulling the largest con in corporate history». Over 140 bn $ in market value were wiped off of Adani’s firms. Some of it went, of course, in the pockets of Nathan Anderson, Hindenburg’s founder. No one knows exactly how the short seller structured his trade, as India makes it difficult for speculators to short its shares.

Dangerous incentives

Anderson kept his trade secret, but he is supposed to have used derivatives linked to India’s largest indices, as well as U.S.-traded bonds in order to indirectly profit from his deeds. What is fundamentally problematic, is that as an activist short seller, Anderson has a financial incentive in seeing Adani’s stock price fall. His report is necessarily written for that purpose and can’t be considered objective. Even if not all of it is wrong, there is an inherent conflict of interest when it comes to providing advice on a group whose demise is directly in the author’s interest.

Adani fought back with a 413-page rebuttal, calling the report «a calculated attack on India, the independence, integrity and quality of Indian institutions, and the growth story and ambition of India.» This case is instructive of the extent to which finance, as in the case of Credit Suisse, has become a war of narratives, as much as a war of balance sheets.