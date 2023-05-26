Interview «China is in Danger of Growing Far Below its Potential» Joerg Wuttke, outgoing president of the EU Chamber of Commerce in China, talks about the disappointing economic recovery after the end of the zero Covid policy, the ideological isolation of the Party leadership and the great power conflict with the United States.

China’s development and the advancing conflict between the USA and the People’s Republic are among the most important geopolitical and economic issues of the coming years – even decades. Hardly any company is currently not considering how to deal with the challenge of China and the growing uncertainty.

Russia’s war in Ukraine has forced many economic actors – including investors – to rethink their exposure to China. Scenarios of what would happen in the event of an attack on Taiwan need to be thought through. The Party leadership’s crackdown on successful private sector companies such as Alibaba, Tencent and Didi has spooked many investors, as did the draconian lockdown measures during the Covid pandemic.

Few Western observers have a more intimate knowledge of China than Joerg Wuttke. The outgoing president of the EU Chamber of Commerce in China has lived in the People's Republic for more than forty years. In an in-depth conversation with The Market NZZ, which has been lightly edited for clarity, Wuttke shares his views on where China is headed.

«China today not only has a one-party system, but a one-man decision-making system»: Joerg Wuttke

Mr. Wuttke, you have witnessed the opening and rise of China over the past forty years. What are your thoughts when you look at the country today?

I was incredibly lucky to witness the greatest economic comeback story in the history of the world. When I came to China, jackets were green or blue, married girls had short hair and unmarried ones wore braids. China conquered the future at an incredible speed – which is still true today: Germany now realizes, for example, that within three years the Chinese have managed to build better electric vehicles than we have and are leaving us in the dust. At the same time, I am now experiencing something that I would call a mental closure. Beijing has embarked on an ideological path that de facto means China’s disconnection from the world.

A reorientation inward?

You can’t necessarily put it that way. It is primarily an ideological reorientation. Economically and industrially, China does not necessarily want to isolate itself. President Xi Jinping has issued the slogan that China should be independent of the world, but the world should be dependent on China. That’s what it boils down to. For me, an ardent supporter of globalization who founded the EU Chamber of Commerce in China in 2000 with a view to the country’s admission to the WTO, this is a deeply worrying prospect.

How can that go together, an ideological encapsulation while at the same time trying to keep close economic ties with the rest of the world?

It hasn’t worked anywhere yet, in my opinion. There is no such thing as a North Korea with export power. I also believe that the Party leadership is smart enough to recognize where it is doing damage to itself. Right now, it’s just incredibly difficult to see where the journey is going. China has always managed to square the circle so far, and has made a miraculous resurgence combining communism with a kind of Manchester capitalism. At the same time, we recognize that the current ideological backlash is leading to enormous counterpressure, especially in the private sector. My fear therefore is that China will grow far below the potential that this incredible nation actually had. But we must not forget: It’s not just China that is turning its back on the world. It is also the Americans who are weakening China with their technology war.

There is a firm conviction in China that the U.S. wants to prevent the rise of the People’s Republic. There is talk of a new Cold War. How do you see this?

The trust between Washington and Beijing is gone. The Chinese are convinced that the Americans want to prevent their rise to their rightful place in the global hierarchy. Nevertheless, I think the Cold War of the last century is a false analogy, because it was an ideological conflict between two military powers. Today, we are talking about a trade and technology war between two closely intertwined economic powers in a way that was never the case between the Soviet Union and the United States. This makes the conflict much more difficult for economic players and creates an insane amount of uncertainty among businesses. I am concerned, for example, that China is currently being viewed in the West through the lens of the war in Ukraine. We constantly read forecasts about when China will attack Taiwan.

Are these scenarios not appropriate?

I don't think so. As a deliberate action, I don’t think an attack on Taiwan is feasible. The Chinese army is not set up to do that, they are very aware of that themselves. You see how the Russian army has stranded itself in Ukraine. The military structures in China and Russia are not dissimilar with their centralized command. With Taiwan, they are dealing with an island; amphibious action is insanely difficult. Does China have an interest in destroying Taiwan along with its semiconductor manufacturing capacity? Of course not. They are rational enough to realize that. They’ve seen the U.S. in Afghanistan and Iraq, they see Russia in Ukraine: it may be easy to start a war, but it’s fiendishly difficult to end it, let alone win it. You unleash forces that are beyond your control.

So no war over Taiwan?

No, and I think all these speculations with dates like 2025 or 2027 are dangerous. But beware: this does not mean that a «sleepwalking» accident could not happen if both parties continue to deal with each other the way they are currently doing in the South China Sea. That is why it is so important that all parties, including the Europeans, act responsibly, that we clearly define the red lines and stick to them. We have to be able to say clearly to Beijing that we are sticking to the One-China policy.

The fact that Washington and Beijing are hardly on speaking terms anymore complicates matters, doesn't it?

Indeed, trust has vanished. But that’s why the Biden Administration is currently very keen to reopen the channels of communication with China. There is more going on behind the scenes than is reported in the newspapers.

From a Western perspective, China and Russia are very closely allied, having sworn eternal friendship, the heads of state visiting each other. How close are Beijing and Moscow really?

What holds the two nations together is pure, naked anti-Americanism. But that doesn’t mean China is closely allied with Russia. You see time and again that the Chinese are complying with Western sanctions, China is not helping the Russians in payments, either. Beijing negotiates very dominantly when it comes to oil and gas supplies. When Xi visited Moscow in March, Putin was hoping for a green light to build the Power of Siberia II gas pipeline. This was to connect the Yamal gas fields with China, which is extremely important for Russia because until now these fields have only been connected by pipelines to the west. But Beijing can wait. At the same time, China is discussing the construction of a fourth pipeline with Turkmenistan. China and Russia are aligned, but not allies. But it's true, China will stick with Putin and Russia because any deviation would be interpreted as weakness.

In recent months, China has been acting as a peacemaker, for example between Saudi Arabia and Iran. Beijing also wants to play a stronger role in Ukraine. What do you make of this?

China has the self-esteem to be a global power, and it wants to exert influence. Of course, the rapprochement between Tehran and Riyadh was already pre-cooked, China just had to put the lid on it. But in my view, that's a good thing, you should appreciate that China is working for peace between feuding nations. Do they have the ability to mediate between Ukraine and Russia? Of course they don’t. But any understanding of what’s going on in Ukraine, any meeting they have there, also helps the leadership in Beijing to see why Europe has such big problems with China being on the sidelines in this war.

How should Europe position itself in this great power conflict? French President Emmanuel Macron said during his visit to Beijing in April that Europe was seeking strategic autonomy. He was heavily criticized for this.

To Xi Jinping’s credit, he always says clearly how he thinks. He says it again and again: The East is rising, the West is declining. This is nothing other than his analysis that one side is getting stronger and the other is getting weaker. That’s why, in my view, the EU Commission’s April 2019 strategy paper was absolutely right when it said for the first time that Europe and China were partners, competitors and rivals. That reflects how China also sees the world. Europe has finally moved out of its naive zone and sees China as China sees itself. The Macron interview was unfortunate, he went out of character with his anti-Americanism on the flight home. But you also have to consider where that came from. Europe had suffered a four-year nightmare with Donald Trump. And we don’t know if that nightmare is coming back. I can certainly understand Macron talking about the desire for strategic independence. Europeans need to think about how far they can lean on the Americans. Right now it’s working well with the Biden Administration, but that could change abruptly in January 2025.

Let’s talk about economic development. At the turn of the year, we saw a burst of reopening euphoria when the zero covid policy was lifted. In the meantime, disappointment has set in. What is the state of the economy in China?

That depends on which part you look at. The service sector, for example, is doing great. Hotels, restaurants and cinemas are full, and airplanes are booked up again. People have a pent-up demand for services, they want to live and travel again, they want to have fun again. However, and this is very important: You can see in the purchasing managers’ indices for the service sector that the employment situation is very weak. Hardly any new workers are being hired. This is a disaster for the country in the medium and long term. The problem is most pronounced among urban youth. One in five young people between the ages of 16 and 24 in urban centers has no job. In July, more than 11 million university graduates will be added to this figure, many of whom will not be able to find work.

In the service sector, the recovery continues, but in manufacturing, leading economic indicators are dipping again.

Yes, things look bleak in the manufacturing sector. Of course, there are differences here as well. The automotive sector for EV is doing quite well, and the Chinese have recently been exporting like world champions, but almost nothing is happening in the combustion engines sector. There is a brutal price war. Many areas linked to the real estate market also remain weak. There is one segment where things are moving along: The government is subsidizing property developers so that they can finish the apartments they have already sold. In this area, there were riots and protests last year, they were politically dangerous, so the government stepped in. But that only applies to new apartments that have already been sold. Nothing is happening in the rest of the real estate sector. People don’t want to buy anything anymore. Throughout the country, there are 80 to 90 million empty, unsold apartments.

So not much of a reopening boom then?

Only in parts of the service sector. In others, not so much. That’s a big difference from 2020, when China’s economy had a stellar recovery after the first Wuhan lockdown. Back then, it benefited from strong exports to the rest of the world. Moreover, the government still had very full pockets. Last year, however, it spent about $220 billion on endless covid tests; that money is now missing. Many cities and regions are in bankruptcy-like conditions. That’s why no stimulus will come there. It depends on the central government in Beijing whether they want to bail out these cities and regions or not.

So the previous growth lever of infrastructure and construction investments no longer works?

No, at most it still works in individual regions like Shanghai or perhaps in Shenzhen. China would have to say goodbye to its old growth model, and that can only be done through reforms. Productivity is extremely low. Education, for example, would have to be a starting point; a dual education system for professions would be needed, not just top-heavy universities. China not only has a debt problem and is fighting a technology war with the U.S., it also has a rapidly aging society. I think China will have to say goodbye to growth figures of 4 to 5%. In the future, 2 to 3% will be more realistic. But even if we end up at 2%, China is still growing by the size of Australia’s economy every year.

What other reforms would you like to see?

The private sector should be unleashed again. The Chinese private sector has tremendous resilience and entrepreneurial spirit. It is eagerly awaiting clear signals from Beijing. Will the Party sacrifice the private sector on the altar of ideology, continue its mania for control, which will further demoralize and depress entrepreneurs? We as foreigners are only small niche players, but we are in the same situation as the private entrepreneurs; we don’t know where the journey is going. We don’t just need warm words in Boao or Davos, we need action.

You mentioned the 20% youth unemployment in urban centers. At what point does that become a problem for society and for the Party?

Samuel Huntington once wrote that the most volatile societies are those in which 18- to 35-year-old, unmarried males can’t find a job. Those are the ones who are quick to pick up a rock and who have nothing to lose. And in fact, we have a massive male surplus here. It is the result of the abortion policy of the Chinese; there are about 120 young men for every 100 young women. According to what Huntington has written, something should be brewing. But you don’t notice it, the control is strong enough. But what does that do to the self-confidence of the future Chinese society? To what extent is that eroding now? Paradoxically, demographics might be of help here, as more people retire than grow up into the workforce. But that depends on the extent to which companies also create new jobs.

Do you see at least some positive signals from the Party leadership for the private sector and thus also for foreign companies?

There are signals everywhere. The new Prime Minister Li Qiang in particular - he has a very good reputation, especially with private companies - is on the move and trying to create trust in the IT sector, for example. But so far, the spark hasn’t ignited. We are living in a transitional phase.

Does the Prime Minister still need time to develop a profile?

Li is the first Premier who is de facto new in the job; his predecessors had each served as Vice Premier for at least five years. But Li has a very good track record in important provinces; he is someone who is known to listen to the market. The only question is: Will he be able to prevail against the people who stand for control and ideology? Allowing market forces to play out always means relinquishing some control. In the end, it’s a cost-benefit trade-off that the President has to decide. China today not only has a one-party system, but a one-man decision-making system.

In recent weeks, there have been repeated headlines of anti-espionage measures. One gets the feeling that the environment for Western companies has deteriorated significantly.

This affects not only Western companies, but all private companies. What is now presented as an anti-espionage law mainly affects Chinese employees in companies that generate all kinds of data: Environmental, personal, financial, and many more. These laws are so vaguely worded that, in effect, anything could fall under them. The security people have kept it that way on purpose, so that they can have full rein. One often has the impression that the left hand does not know what the right hand really wants. I am currently meeting many mayors of cities or regional Party secretaries who are enormously open and interested in attracting companies. I have not seen such openness to attract investors in ten years. They, too, are suffering from the control addiction in Beijing. Again, in the end, it will be a matter of weighing benefits at the very top: Which path does Xi want to take?

Do you know of many companies that have decided to turn away from China and locate elsewhere in the face of political uncertainty?

In the recent EU Chamber survey, 15% of companies said they were considering leaving China or had already taken the decision. More than a quarter of those are looking at relocating to Southeast Asia. Of course, each case is individual, but I would not recommend turning your back on China. The Chinese economy is extremely good at developing products and processes. China is not a research champion, but a development champion. The country is a kind of fitness center for European companies. Here, we learn to be faster and more willing to take risks, here we learn to deal with extremely difficult consumers. Chinese consumers are notoriously disloyal to brands. German car manufacturers are experiencing this right now. I would recommend moving out of China only in a few cases, such as where you get on the Americans’ radar screen for sanctions or where you are overrun by Chinese overcapacity. Otherwise, I can only advise European companies to stay in this fitness club to be globally relevant. Because if you don’t sit at the table, you’ll be on the menu at some point.