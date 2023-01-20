Interview «The Best Time in Many Years to Buy Asian And Emerging Market Equities» Christopher Wood, Global Head of Equity Strategy for Jefferies in Hong Kong, sees a strong recovery in China and a looming recession in the US. He explains how investors should position themselves in this challenging environment.

When Christopher Wood speaks, investors around the world listen closely. The Global Head of Equity Strategy at Jefferies in Hong Kong and author of the legendary «Greed & Fear Report» keeps a close eye on the big picture of the global economy and financial markets.

In an in-depth interview with The Market NZZ, which has been lightly edited for clarity, Wood explains how China’s recovery will affect financial markets, what policies he expects from the Federal Reserve, what’s in it for gold, silver and commodities, and how investors can best navigate through these challenging waters.

«Once the market sniffs out that the Fed will cut rates, then I think gold and silver will rise sharply. That also bodes well for gold and silver mining stocks.»: Christopher Wood.

Looking at the global macro picture, one probably has to start with China and the end of the zero-Covid policy. What’s your assessment there?

This was the mother of all u-turns, a dramatic change of policy. The central government had been engaging in what I called closet easing in October and November already, but the big move away from Covid suppression only really happened shortly before Christmas. Now, they are pursuing herd immunity on a vast scale, so from an investment standpoint, one can assume that the economy in China will get back to normal by the beginning of the second quarter, potentially even earlier. Everything I anecdotally hear from the mainland is that the virus spreads so rapidly that it has already peaked in major cities. Obviously the official Covid figures are wildly underreported, but from a global financial market perspective this is a very positive development.

So we’ll soon see a strong recovery in China?

My key message to investors since early November was to add positions in China because of what back then was a closet relaxing of policy. Three things happened: One, Xi Jinping stopped wearing a mask in public in October. Then we had the 20th Party Congress, and that shocked foreign investors, as it became clear that the new Politburo was stacked 100% with Xi loyalists. After that, there was capitulation selling by foreign investors in China. That was the bottom. And then two weeks after that meeting, the government decided on a relief package for private sector property developers. That was a signal to become more constructive again.

What would you buy to participate in this development?

The liquid domestic consumption proxies, platform economy companies like Alibaba, JD, or Meituan.

Do you expect the boom in China to be led by private consumption?

Yes, this is a consumption story. I don’t expect a big government stimulus story like we had in 2008/09, when China pulled the world economy out of a deep hole after the Lehman shock. The Party leadership knows that they undermined their economic system back then, because their debt went up too quickly. So the technocrats under Xi have been pursuing a deleveraging policy in the past years. They understood that the stimulus in 2009 was destabilizing, that’s why I don’t think they will do something like that again. So the driver from an investment standpoint is the pickup in consumption. Households in China always had high savings rates, but it got even higher during the past three years. We have seen a huge buildup in bank deposits. It will be very important to see in the coming months if the demand for property comes back. Lunar New Year starts on January 22nd, so the first chance to see any sign of a pickup will be after the New Year.

Do you think the property market has seen its bottom?

Yes. In my view, this severe property downturn last year was a collateral damage from the zero-Covid policy. So as long as this u-turn holds, then I think it’s the case that the property market has seen its bottom. Mind you, I’m not saying it will start booming like in the last decade. I think the Chinese residential property market as a driver of economic growth has peaked out on a structural basis. The key positive on this recent government support package was that they try to make sure that all these problem projects would be completed. A very positive development was that they give liquidity help to private sector developers, not only state-owned players. They let the most leveraged guys go down, but now they are making sure that the private sector developers that were not overly leveraged are able to complete their projects.

On the other side of the global macro picture, we have the US economy: Is it headed for a recession?

I’m not an economist, so I’m not dogmatic about this. But yes, my base case is that the US will see a recession. Historically, monetary tightening cycles in the US lead to recessions. But I think the recession will come later than many people think, it will probably only kick in in the third quarter. So it might be later but harder. The key to my recession call is the monetary tightening and the collapse in M2 growth we currently observe.

The labor market is still very strong, though.

What’s interesting is that we see massive white collar job layoffs, think of companies like Amazon, Microsoft, or Goldman Sachs. But the blue collar area has remained very strong. Two things are going on there: One, there is a phenomenon of labor hoarding, because companies had a hard time getting people back to work after the pandemic. Secondly, small businesses last year were able to pass on higher costs to the end consumers, while wage costs have been slow to pick up. So their profit margins kept expanding. But now profit margins are peaking, nominal GDP growth is slowing, inflation is going down, which means revenues are going down. Meanwhile, their employees are demanding higher wages playing catch-up with inflation.

What does that mean from a US stock market standpoint?

The key point is that the earnings downgrades have only just started. Shrinking revenues combined with rising labor costs mean that operating leverage will cut deep into profit margins.

Wouldn’t you say this is already priced in? After all, this has been labelled as the most expected recession in history.

One could say that, but I don’t think it’s all priced in yet. I believe the big earnings downgrades are yet to come, and I don’t believe the market is already seeing through this. All the evidence we get is that the market reacts to the news, especially because the market in the US is now driven by machines, not by humans. That’s why my outlook is not positive for US equities: Last year, the downturn was driven by a multiple contraction due to higher interest rates, but this year it will be driven by earnings downgrades.

How will the Fed act during the course of this year?

There will be a u-turn by the Fed, once they realize that they have a recession on their hands. Also, I think the political pressure on the Fed will start to change. Last year, the political pressure, which is driven by opinion polls, was to do something about inflation. The Fed was perceived as having been asleep at the wheel. So there was pressure by the Biden Administration and Congress on the Fed to fight inflation. In this respect, it was easy for Jay Powell both to talk and act hawkish. But those political pressures will go the other way as recession fears mount. Powell’s track record, as regards previous pivots, does not suggest he has the stature of a Paul Volcker in such a changing context. So I’d be amazed if the Fed Funds Rate even gets as high as 5%, to put a number on it.

When will that u-turn happen?

My base case is that it will be during the course of the second quarter. The key point is that given the collapse in M2 growth, we will probably see headline inflation coming down sharply. The base effect in the CPI compared to one year ago will be very positive. If CPI rises by 0.1% per month for the next six months, headline CPI will fall to 1.7% in June.

Which will allow the Fed to declare victory and end this tightening cycle?

Yes, that’s my base case. They will cut rates once they realize there will be a recession or when we start to get real distress in the financial system. The key point will be whether the Fed gives greater priority to fighting recession over getting inflation below its 2% target. My base case remains that the Fed will fudge their 2% target. With that happening, my longer term base case is that we will see a period of structurally higher inflation in the coming years, which will be positive for equities but negative for government bonds.

What if not?

If I’m wrong and if the Fed keeps tightening all year and continues to shrink its balance sheet, then I think inflation will completely collapse and then you can make a lot of money owning Treasuries. But I don’t think that’s very realistic politically.

So your case for a multi-year period of structurally higher inflation hinges on the question of whether the Fed fudges its 2% inflation target and stops tightening before the job is done?

Yes. Plus, there is another factor at work. The US Inflation Reduction Act passed last August was very protectionist legislation. This is likely to promote tit for tat retaliation with the Eurozone, sooner or later, to come up with its own version of the IRA. The macroeconomic consequence is that the desire to re-shuffle global supply chains, as well as to promote what could be termed economic greening, will become drivers of a new global capex cycle. But this capex cycle will be fundamentally inflationary in nature, given that politically motivated, dirigiste agendas are driving it, in stark contrast to the deflationary impact of globalization which was driven primarily by free market forces.

Given the macro picture you paint, you recently wrote that this is the best time in many years to buy Asian and emerging market equities?

Yes, definitely. I see the best chance in many years for Asia and emerging market equities to outperform on a sustainable basis given the prospect for earnings downgrades in America and the reverse in China, the positive implications for commodities of a China reopening, and the likely weakening of the dollar in the event of a u-turn by the Fed. I think Asian emerging markets would have outperformed last year already. The setup was great, as China had started fiscal and monetary easing in late 2021 while the Fed was starting to tighten. But then we had this surprise that Xi stuck to this extremely rigid Covid policy. That suppressed China and most of Asia. But now with this Covid u-turn, we are set up for outperformance in Asia. We don’t even need a boom in China, just a normalization. Valuations in Asia are much lower than in the US, and the monetary and fiscal fundamentals are much more positive than in most Western economies.

Which markets do you particularly like?

Short term, the action is all in China. The momentum is there. India is my favoured long term equity market in the emerging world, as it has been for years. India is a fantastic story, but in the short term, valuations are stretched. So what we are seeing is that investors will take profits in markets like India and Indonesia and put money back into China. In Southeast Asia, Indonesia is a good long term story, while Thailand is a good short term play because the economy is driven by tourism and Thailand is a very popular tourist destination for Chinese. What’s important is that fundamentally, the fiscal and monetary policy situation in these economies is much more orthodox than in the G7 world. And if the Fed does perform the expected u-turn, that will mean a weaker dollar, and that will be a positive for Asian emerging markets.

Would you also see Japan as a beneficiary?

Japan is a different story, but yes, I like Japan. Over the last several years Japanese companies have improved their governance, they are run in a much more shareholder friendly fashion. We see rising dividend payout ratios, rising returns on equity, and so on. But last year we had this dramatic weakness in the yen, driven by the extreme monetary policy by the Bank of Japan under governor Haruhiko Kuroda. He stuck to his policy of yield curve control, buying more and more Japanese government bonds at a time where all other bond yields worldwide were rising. So all the pressure concentrated on the yen. This ended with the yen incredibly cheap on a real exchange rate basis. Now we have seen in late December that the BoJ adjusted their yield curve control policy. While Kuroda said this was not a change of policy, my base case is when Kuroda steps down in April, his successor will introduce moves to normalize monetary policy and end negative rates in Japan. That should be very good for Japanese banks.

Do you see domestic institutional investors returning to the Japanese equity market?

There is no evidence of that as yet. But if bond yields are deanchored, which will happen when they formally end yield curve control, that would be a signal for Japanese institutionals to shift their domestic allocation from bonds to equities. Mind you, we are talking about a generational change here, because Japanese institutional investors have not really increased allocation to domestic equities since the 1990s. When they shift, we will see a surge in Japanese equities.

You said you don’t expect there to be a massive stimulus boom in China. Given this, are you still bullish on the commodity complex?

Yes, I would own the commodity complex, including energy. Many factors support commodities, one of them being the lack of investment in new production capacity for many years. Energy stocks were the best performing sector last year and in 2021. I would still own them, because I think oil is in an upward trend. With copper, you have this combination of lack of supply, and a whole new source of demand from EV, batteries, wind turbines and so on. Meanwhile, China coming back to normal will be a positive too. The real beneficiary of a u-turn by the Fed will be gold and silver. Once the market sniffs out that the Fed will cut rates, then I think gold and silver will rise sharply. That also bodes well for gold and silver mining stocks.

Where do you see European equities in all this?

I’m much more constructive for European and Japanese equities than US equities. They never got overvalued in the same way, and they have a higher gearing into the cyclical segments of the market. European equities are positively skewed to the reopening of China. The silver lining in the policy shift by the ECB is that they ended their hugely destructive negative interest rate policy, which was very negative for European banks. We’ve seen a strong rally in European banks since that, despite the obvious recession risk created by the energy crisis. Now given the recent hawkishness of ECB president Christine Lagarde, this probably means that the ECB will be done tightening soon. Whenever Lagarde goes to extremes, it’s usually a contrarian indicator.

So when it comes to equities, you'd say the US is the market to underweight now?

Yes. Of course, the moment the Fed performs a u-turn, the S&P will get a bid. And there are sectors within the US market that will do well. But what I’m most convinced of is that the big tech stocks, the FAANGs, have peaked. They have dominated the last bull market, and they are now coming down. The FAANGs are still hugely overowned by all the passive investment money, there is more than a trillion dollars in passive products on the S&P 500 alone. It also remains the case that there has, so far, been only one month of net outflows out of domestic equity ETFs during this Fed tightening-triggered bear market. The big question is when we’ll see this money flowing out. We haven’t seen a capitulation wave yet, but I would expect that in due course. The last man standing, so to say, is Apple. When Apple breaks, the S&P will break. That’s why I have for some months been recommending a pair trade of long JD or Alibaba versus short Apple.

You see a regime change there?

Yes, absolutely. The regime change would already be more established by now if we had not had the Covid suppression policy in China last year. I think the FAANG story has peaked, it’s over. So the shift will be away from US tech, and into Asian emerging markets. And with that, by the way, I also mean Hong Kong, which will benefit from the reopening of China. I never bought the story that Hong Kong was over. China needs Hong Kong as a conduit to the outside world to manage their closed capital account.