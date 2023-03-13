English «European Equities Still Have Plenty of Upside Potential» Peter Perkins, market strategist at research boutique MRB Partners, says in an interview how he sees the outlook for the global economy and why he likes eurozone and emerging market equities.

Deutsche Version

The good mood that prevailed on the markets at the beginning of the year has faded. Inflation is proving stickier than expected, and, after a breather, bond yields are rising again across the globe. Stock markets have given back a good portion of their gains.

How will the economy evolve in the coming months? How much further will major central banks raise key interest rates? And how should investors position themselves in this challenging environment?

The Market talked with Peter Perkins about these topics. In this in-depth interview, which has been edited for clarity, the co-founder and chief strategist of research boutique MRB Partners presents his view on the global economy, inflation and what it all means for investors.

«The US market is still expensive and has downside risks»: Peter Perkins. Bild: MRB Partners

Despite many economic indicators sending recession signals in late 2022, global growth this year has not been as weak as was feared. Can the global economy avoid a recession?

We believe that if you can see a recession on the horizon over the next twelve months, then that defines your investment strategy. If you can’t see it over the next twelve months, then it’s not the driving force behind your strategy. And even though there is a lot of uncertainty about the economic outlook, at this point we still don’t see the makings of a recession. If you look at the 2020 recession as a natural disaster rather than an economic recession then the economic expansion started in March 2009 – that’s a very old expansion. Consequently, we are late in the economic cycle and a downturn is coming some time, but we don’t see it over the next twelve months.

So, you wouldn’t agree with the view that we had a downturn and now we are on the cusp of a new longer-term economic uptrend?

No, we would not concur with that. First off, we haven’t had a recession. It is fair to characterise it as another mid-cycle slowdown, and we have these periodically during an economic expansion. When you think about it, the US is in a different economic state than Europe and China, because Europe went through a big energy crisis last year which has faded dramatically. So, growth in the Euro area has started improving. And we think that’s going to continue. And of course, China’s growth profile has really been influenced by its zero-Covid policy. The relaxation of these measures means growth is accelerating. The US probably wasn’t headed for recession anyway but the acceleration in the Euro area and in China puts the global economy on a moderate re-acceleration path. However, that’s not the start of a new global economic expansion. We haven’t had any cleansing really.

What are the consequences of this improved growth outlook for inflation?

It depends on the region you are talking about. But energy prices have come down a lot and that matters for headline inflation everywhere. And to some extent it helps to put downward pressure on core inflation. Furthermore, there has been a more general decline in commodity prices which also helps. However, the reality is this: if you don’t have a significant economic weakening, you are not going to get that big a relief on core inflation.

Don’t you expect core inflation to come down significantly?

Core inflation has probably peaked in most economies and is coming down. But the issue is how rapidly it is going to come down. A lot of the focus in the United States is on the labor market and on wage growth. Because we know that supply constraints from the pandemic put upward pressure on goods prices – those are unwinding and the inflation rate is going to be falling and is going to be probably negative by year-end. But the service side of the equation is where the price pressure exists and that tends to be more related to employment. Unless the labor market is going to cool a lot it seems difficult to get significant wage price relief. And without that you are not going to get a lot of service price inflation relief either, which makes inflation sticky. Even in the Euro area you can see that core inflation is proving to be pretty sticky because of the tight job market.

Given this backdrop, can central banks pause anytime soon?

It’s debatable whether they can pause anytime soon. The stronger the global economy is, the more difficult it is to put together a forecast that core inflation is heading steadily towards that 2% medium-term inflation target that the Fed, the ECB and other central banks have. So, we are not convinced we are on a path where core inflation either in the US or in Europe is going to be consistent with central bank objectives.

Are markets too optimistic about rate cuts in your view?

Markets have been too optimistic for quite some time and there is an underlying belief that monetary policy is tight – which we don’t necessarily agree with. It is very easy to say the speed of central bank tightening is the kind of thing that in the past would have generated a recession. But ten-year treasuries are sitting just below 4%. So, the curve overall is not as consistent with monetary tightening as the front end of the curve suggests. And that is true to a lesser extent also in Europe. It is true really across the developed markets. A yield of 4% on a ten-year US treasury when core inflation is much higher does not strike us as restrictive.

Further central bank tightening wouldn’t be a problem then?

There is a difference between the behavior of capital markets and the economy. We think you can have some further tightening without jeopardising the expansion. That does not mean that markets are not going to be very jittery about that. But when you look at debt servicing costs and other obligations that the household sector has relative to disposable income, that’s still quite low and is consistent with the notion that the household sector can withstand an orderly further rise in interest rates. The same applies to the corporate sector, where debt servicing costs are still very low. This is not to say that the market won’t get nervous if interest rates rise, but the fundamentals suggest that both the corporate and the household sector in the United States could withstand a further rise in interest rates, if it is orderly.

Aren’t you worried about markets reaching a tipping point? After years of extremely low interest rates risks may have been accumulating in the system.

The key is to watch if the bond market gets overly nervous and concludes that the Fed will have to hike much more. Right now, the Fed has a 2.5% equilibrium policy rate which is embedded in its economic forecasts and the market has that embedded in its long-term pricing. If that starts to rise, then it changes the dynamics.

The other thing worth noting is – and that is very important – when you look at German bond yields, the 2-year and the 10-year yield have just been rising steadily and a breakout in German yields is a warning sign with possible spillover consequences for the United States. If this creates selling pressure that drives yields up sharply in a short period of time, that can be very problematic for capital markets. So yes, rising interest rates inevitably at some point will reach a threshold that will be debilitating for the global economy. We just don’t think we are there yet.

Given this backdrop, what is your recommended asset allocation?

There are a couple of overarching perspectives to have: the first is, as mentioned, that we are late in the economic cycle. From an asset allocation standpoint, stocks tend to outperform bonds during an expansion, and we are in an economic expansion phase. But when you look at levels of unemployment in the US or in Europe, they are very low, which is consistent with late-cycle conditions, not early-cycle conditions. When you look at corporate profitability, margins, returns on equity and so forth, all these measures are very high and consistent with late-cycle conditions. That means the upside for risk assets is lower than normal and the risks of problems emerging are higher than normal. Despite the fact that we are constructive on the global economy it doesn’t mean that everything is hunky-dory.

What is the second perspective?

The second element is that when you can get give or take 5% on a one-year treasury bond that is a pretty high hurdle for other assets to surmount. 5% is likely to be a positive real return with no risk. The bond market, in our opinion, still doesn’t look attractive at longer durations and equities have some headwinds as well. The front end of the curve looks very attractive, so we have a short-duration bias and are overweight cash. We like it at this stage of the cycle and we like it because the yield is attractive relative to other yields in the fixed income space and there are certain vulnerabilities in the equity space.

What are those vulnerabilities in equities?

When we look at equities, we automatically think of the global benchmark. But this benchmark is really bifurcated between the US market, which is still expensive and faces predominantly downside risks. Then juxtaposed against that is the rest of the world where equities are much cheaper and the starting point of profitability is much lower and consequently there is much less downside earnings risk. And maybe some upside risk because the economies of Europe and China are improving.

How does that translate in an overall view?

In a nutshell, we are still underweight bonds, because we think yields are headed higher, we are overweight cash, and we are neutral-ish on equities, with an underweight in US equities and an overweight in emerging markets and European equities.

Don’t you think a lot of the good – or less bad – news is already priced into European equities? After all, they enjoyed a significant outperformance since October.

It certainly looks as though European equities may need a breather, because they have rebounded quite strongly. And a lot of investors have climbed aboard the Euro area equity train. So, some of it is in the price. Nonetheless, European equities are still comparably inexpensive and it’s not as if profitability is overblown.

What are the positive catalysts?

One of the restraining factors on Europe in the last decade was the poor economic backdrop that resulted from a long deleveraging process that really hurt growth. The second factor was that the financial sector, or really the corporate sector overall, had such a boom from 2002 to 2008, that the unwinding of that took a long time, but for financial firms it was really, really pronounced. Financial sector profits simply got crushed in the last cycle and now they are finally recovering.

Financials are the largest sector in the Euro area stock market. And financials are now seeing an earnings recovery that’s built not only on their asset base growing, but also on a positive and rising interest rates environment, which is very beneficial for their interest income. It is not clear how much further interest rates might rise or how long the benefits will accrue but there has been a dramatic improvement in the earnings outlook for European financials and that has a huge impact on overall earnings. But there is still more to come from that side.

And this recovery is not yet priced in?

If you look at the performance of Euro area equities relative to the global benchmark over the last 50 years, they have bounced quite considerably. However, they are still at the very low end of this 50-year range. Hence, I think it is premature to conclude that Euro area equities have already priced in a recovery. There is ample potential upside here if the economy continues to expand. Of course, if the US market falls flat on its face and starts to decline, that is going to impact everything.

What is your view on Switzerland?

In a way you can characterize the Swiss stock market as «defensive with financials». And there are some companies in the financial sector in Switzerland that are still having troubles. So, I don’t think Swiss financials have the upside that other financials offer. And don’t forget there is a large weight on the insurance side of financials and they generally don’t benefit as much from rising interest rates. The Swiss market is just more defensive in general and I think that’s an inhibiting force, but also the financials don’t have as much earnings beta to rising interest rates as the rest of Europe does for example. We are neutral on Swiss stocks as we think the defensive properties have some appeal. And there is still growth in the important health care sector.

You are also bullish on emerging markets. Why?

In the old days you looked at emerging markets equities as being sort of a flywheel on global risk appetite. Whenever risk appetite was strengthening it tended to benefit emerging markets equities. Another important factor was how well global trade was doing. Now, global trade has been doing very poorly over the past year. Chinese import demand has been very weak and US imports are not growing right now. But we suspect that we are in the bottoming process for global trade and that has traditionally been very beneficial for emerging market equities. A weaker dollar usually also helps. Rising interest rates don’t help but if accompanied by an improving trade cycle that’s generally positive.

What about China?

Because of China’s growth, emerging markets equities are no longer what they once were. They are much more dominated today by China, which is now a third of the Emerging market benchmark. As a consequence, you have a bifurcation between China, which is a purely domestic consumption play, and the rest. China looks positive because the economy is recovering and the economic recovery is built on domestic consumption. That should benefit Chinese earnings, which fell fairly significantly over the course of 2022 and have been in a downtrend for quite a while. So, there’s upside in Chinese stocks.

Will other Asian countries also benefit from China’s opening?

Two other markets that are very important – Korea and Taiwan – are the second and fourth largest markets in the EM space. They are very sensitive to the semiconductor cycle which has not bottomed yet, even though it’s very depressed. You don’t get a fully-fledged emerging markets upturn unless you have China and the semiconductor cycle picking up.

Right now, we’ve got China but we don’t have the semiconductor cycle that will float Taiwan and Korea. Therefore, the picture is not unambiguously positive for emerging markets but the starting point is China’s recovery, and then we are expecting the semiconductor cycle bottoming sometime in the second half of the year that should provide some ballast for Taiwan and Korea. At that point you’ve got a more holistic upturn in emerging markets earnings. Our recommendation is therefore to overweight EM stocks in a global equity portfolio, emphasising China for now, while looking to add to Taiwan and Korea as the year progresses.

Aren’t you worried about a geopolitical escalation between the US and China?

The issue is how investable is China? There are no doubt a lot of investors, particularly in the United States, who may have some trepidation about being committed to China simply because it has some bad PR associated with it. However, there are many other investors who are not going to be unduly concerned about it. You know, you have never been able to put a dime into emerging markets without recognizing that there are always more elevated political risks associated with them compared to the rest of the world.

What about Latin America? Usually, the region does well when China grows. And certain markets – Brazil comes to mind – look cheap.

In terms of equities, Latin America is primarily Brazil and, to a lesser degree, Mexico. There is a very small investable base in Peru and Chile. And the Brazilian economy is still highly sensitive to commodity prices, iron ore prices in particular. You can’t say Brazil is cheap because the earnings of the materials sector, which includes mining companies, are elevated and profitability is quite high. Brazil looks cheaper than it actually is. The country is also going through the transition from Bolsonaro to Lula and markets are still uncertain about the policy backdrop under the new president. Furthermore, the commodity cycle is not going to be particularly bullish for Brazilian equities over the next six to twelve months.

And then you have Mexico, which is a defensive Market. The economy may hum to the tune of the US, but the market is pretty defensive, so Mexico does not benefit a lot from the China re-opening. As a consequence, we are underweight Latin American equities.