Meinung European ESG Regulation Overshoots the Mark Regulation does not equal progress. The miss-effect of the European Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation shows what should determine the future of regulation in Switzerland: materiality.

Compliance with disclosure regulations such as the Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR) – which requires reporting on alignment with ESG criteria from the EU Taxonomy – is costly and bureaucratic. It will not achieve the desired goal of consistently steering capital flows toward more sustainable business practices.

The recent cascade of downgrades of Article 9 funds by asset managers such as Amundi, BlackRock, and Robeco reflects the overambitious, fuzzy, and unattainable requirements. For an Article 9 fund, a positive impact must be demonstrated. Yet, the ability to achieve such an actual impact is dubious at best. Documenting a positive impact is also difficult – and the associated indicators are not necessarily material.

Self-reported data does not create transparency

Other regulatory shortcomings include a «tick-the-box» approach, which requires companies to report in a standardized manner and exclusively according to certain frameworks. The newly issued Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) applies only to larger companies, with plans to extend its scope to small and private companies at a later date.

Yet, private and small companies can be just as risky and harmful to the environment or society as larger ones. And most importantly, self-reported data by companies – despite all the efforts and costs involved – are rarely reliable, leaving open the possibility for masked risk and greenwashing.

It does not help to steer capital in a risk-conscious way when companies publicly celebrate the number of trees they plant but conceal the hectares of land they are partly responsible for deforesting. Disclosure is not the same as transparency, and progress will only happen if we assess what is material: the risks and what companies are doing overall.

Focus on the essentials

Just one step away from the existing EU frameworks and with one of the world’s largest financial hubs, Switzerland has a unique opportunity to develop regulatory frameworks that call for disclosure and assessment of only material indicators across the ESG spectrum – effectively ushering in a sustainable economy.

Double materiality occurs when business conduct risk turns into reality through negative impacts on people and planet – and when those negative impacts ripple out into adverse compliance, reputational, and financial impacts for a company and its shareholders.

The aim of regulation must be to mitigate these adverse impacts and promote the transition to a more sustainable society and economy. It follows that disclosure regulations provide for due diligence requirements and limit mandatory self-reporting by companies to objective data such as diversity metrics or emissions and energy consumption.

Seizing the opportunity for effective regulation in Switzerland

Risk and its subsequent double materiality should be at the forefront when developing Swiss regulations. There are some key tenets of adverse impact regulations that need to be kept in mind.

Company self-reporting should only be used when disclosing objective data such as emissions, energy consumption, waste, and key areas of human capital management such as turnover rates and achievement of diversity goals.

Self-reporting by companies should be open for customization, because there is no one-size-fits-all parameter that is material for all companies. For example, it makes no sense for a logistics company to declare the amount of wastewater, but it does for a chemical company.

Beyond the objective data mentioned above, reporting should be voluntary.

The focus should be on risk assessment and due diligence with respect to material adverse impacts of suppliers, business partners, infrastructure projects, and investments.

The most commonly cited barrier to ESG risk integration by investors is data, specifically the reliability, timeliness, coverage, and transparency of ESG data, as well as the lack of correlation between ESG ratings from different providers.

This is because most ESG data are based on company self-disclosure and «tick-the-box» metrics with unclear purpose. With open-source information and technologies that shed light on business conduct, companies, investors, and regulators must be able to directly assess adverse impacts, identifying and analyzing how companies conduct their business, and how that impacts people and the planet.

Such an approach will allow Switzerland to develop regulations that can promote a truly sustainable economy – while circumnavigating the wheel-spinning of reporting, which is increasingly costly, yet masks risks and is prone to greenwashing.