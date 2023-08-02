«Good Story & Good Chart» Saves You a Lot of Trouble How can one increase the odds of being right and making money in the stock market? In a perfect world, things are kept simple: Buy great businesses. Do not overpay. Hold them for a long time by keeping the trend work in your favor.

«Investing, like economics, is more art than science. And that means it can get a little messy.»

Howard Marks, American Investor, Co-Founder of Oaktree Capital Management

I am a passionate believer in equities. The world of investing has always captivated me. As the lead portfolio manager of a global equity strategy and co-founder of arvy, an investment boutique with a global equity focus, I have had the privilege of delving deep into this dynamic realm.

Over the past decade, my journey has been guided by the wisdom of esteemed mentors and an insatiable desire for financial literature. I have soaked up the knowledge of market wizards as a never-ending student. In addition to thousands of hours of market observation, these accumulated insights have shaped arvy’s investment approach: «Good Story & Good Chart».

It has saved me a lot of trouble.

A hybrid approach to investing

To me, investing is more art than science. It requires a certain level of creativity, intuition and seasoned judgement calls next to certain fundamental principles and techniques. A human touch is needed.

Investing is like being a surgeon. You study for years and acquire a seemingly endless knowledge of all sorts of fundamentals of medicine. Mentored, you learn, relearn, unlearn, and find your own style of working. At some point, you are the man in the arena, and you must specialize because the spectrum in medicine is so wide.

You see the similarities with investing very well. And like a surgeon would not perform surgery without looking at a CT scan, an investor should not make a financial decision without analyzing the charts.

The hybrid approach of combining fundamental knowledge about medicine with a look at a CT has shaped my approach to investing. It combines sound fundamental analysis – a «Good Story» - with technicals – a «Good Chart».

But what is a «Good Story», and what is a «Good Chart»?

A «Good Story» has already won

«A good business is like a strong castle with a deep moat around it. I want sharks in the moat. I want it untouchable.»

Warren Buffett, American Value-Investor

As an investor, I am not looking for the «Next Big Thing». I want to invest in companies that have already won. The philosophy is simple: winners possess a remarkable ability to sustain their winning streak, often surpassing even the most optimistic expectations.

What are fundamental attributes of winners that kept winning? I recognized five of them that I follow when screening my universe.

To illustrate these principles in action, let’s embark on a journey delving into the success stories of Mastercard (MA) and Visa (V)—two stocks that have been an integral part of my portfolio since day one.

1. Top-quality business model

A «Good Story» starts with a company that has a durable competitive advantage or what Warren Buffett would call a moat. Such an edge allows a company to generate high and robust gross, operating and free cash flow (FCF) margins.

Why?

High margins mean you are a leader in your field and most likely have very high barriers to entry for competitors in your business area. I want a moat to be in place to protect the earnings of the company I am investing in. Such companies are often found where monopolies, duopolies, or oligopolies are present.

Typical moats are: Intangible assets, such as patents

Network effects

Switching costs

Cost advantage

Efficient scale

Market Performance by Moat Rating and Moat Source:

Source: Morningstar

The moat should be underpinned by management with integrity and «skin in the game». Not only for me as a co-investor in my own strategy, but also for the companies I buy into, I want people to bleed for their company, their product and their vision. Having skin in the game is very powerful.

Beyond that, the two most important tasks of a CEO remain:

The right allocation of capital

Hiring the right people

As far as the first task is concerned, a high return on invested capital (ROIC) is crucial. It gives us an idea of the returns we can expect from a company in the future. For instance, if a business has shown a 6% ROIC p.a. over 20 years, it is unlikely to deliver more than 6% annually to shareholders. Capital-light businesses naturally have the highest ROIC.

About the latter task, hiring the right people, corporate culture is the cornerstone of any successful organization. Period.

A typical characteristic of first-class business models? They usually perform very well on all ESG-relevant factors, depending on the sector (I am talking about «E», of course).

Let’s put Mastercard and Visa in perspective. They were industry leaders in the 1970s, still are today, and probably will be in 40 years. They enjoyed a first-mover advantage, achieving a global market share of 63% (Mastercard: 24%, Visa: 39%). In the US, it is as high as 87% (MA: 26%, V: 61%). You guessed it right; they form a duopoly.

They both capitalize on not one but several moats, such as network effects, efficient scale, and cost advantages.

This allows them to achieve very high and stable gross margins (>90%), operating margins (>55%) and FCF margins (>45%). They have also achieved a very high return on capital (>40%) in recent years, underlined by many other key factors such as market share gains, new products, strong management succession, and ability to manage inflation well.

And what is their MSCI ESG rank? A for Visa and AA for Mastercard. There is not much more one can wish for. Amazing.

ROIC by Industry for the Russell 3000, 1990 - 2021:

2. Sustainable organic revenue and earnings growth

Share price follows earnings and sales growth over time. I seek organic growth in companies, though acquisitions can be acceptable if proportionate.

Noticeable, long-term focus reduces the significance of «multiples», justifying higher prices for quality organic growth.

Again, to our two examples: Visa and Mastercard achieve continuous and robust double-digit growth rates in sales and profits. Over decades. Organic. That's what you want to look for in an investment.

Sales Growth is Key Driver of Long-Term Stock Performance. Sources of Total Shareholder Return for Top-Quartile Performers, S&P 500 (1990 – 2009):

Source: BCG Analysis, Morgan Stanley Research

3. Robust FCF generation and attractive FCF valuation

Cash is king. It is the lifeline of a business. With strong free cash flow generation, companies can do great things, provided the CEO and top management make the right decisions:

Invest capital with a high return

Make smart acquisitions

Reduce debt burden

Buy back shares

Pay dividends

Dividends and share buybacks should be minimized if capital can be reinvested at high returns.

As for valuation, I focus only on FCF yields. This is the most important valuation metric. It should be analyzed versus the company’s own history, versus the risk-free rate, and versus the company's peers. I need to evaluate the investment we are making, so it is important to see what return we can get elsewhere for comparison purposes.

Quality outweighs valuation but avoid overpaying for nice companies.

Valuation Metrics, The Power of Free Cash Flow Yield, 1991 - 2022:

Source: Factset, PACER ETFs, Data calculated based on the top 100 companies in the Russell 1000 Index for each valuation metric.

Mastercard and Visa tend to track their own average FCF yields (3-4%) while literally printing cash (FCF margin of >45%). MA tends to enjoy a higher valuation due to its lower market capitalization and market share base, as well as its higher growth prospects in emerging markets.

4. Low debt levels

This one is really simple. We do not want to own businesses with a lot of debt.

We do not want businesses that rely on leverage to make money.

For both Mastercard and Visa, net debt/FCF currently lies at 0.76 and 0.22, respectively.

Piece of cake.

5. Structural tailwinds

Why invest in struggling companies and fight the trend when we can choose those with favorable tailwinds?

With digital payments overtaking cash globally just a few years ago, this trend holds significant potential. The pandemic accelerated the shift to alternative payment methods. Emerging markets (MA’s advantage) also offer growth opportunities as developed markets may slow down.

Box checked.

A broad economic moat, management with integrity, low capital intensity and high returns on invested capital, good capital allocation, high profitability, attractive historical growth and a strong secular tailwind: If you can acquire companies with these characteristics at a fair valuation, you will see great results over time.

Yet, one can easily fall in love with a «Good Story» because it has a larger subjective component.

Consequently, I take an objective solution at hand.

Never trust the story unless confirmed by price action

«Markets are never wrong. Opinions often are.»

Jesse Livermore, American Investor and Stock Trader (1877–1940)

I believe that the market is the best-informed analyst in the long run and helps me discover investment opportunities that are validated by my analysis. I follow an important key rule by never trusting the story nor just the numbers unless confirmed by price action.

I think that a chart pattern is a visualization of the sentiment of a stock and that by observing it one can capture useful information that will provide an edge. For me, technical analysis is a tool, like all others, that is useful in gaining additional information as to what the probabilities of success are in each investment. It is also an effective risk management tool that can provide signals even before the fundamentals reflect the change.

The tape tells all, and my job is to learn how to listen properly. I focus on relative strength, accumulation/distribution, linearity and new highs. I look for companies that have steadily increased in price for five, ten, twenty years. The trend is your friend until the end when it bends.

What do I mean by that? Well, a picture is worth a thousand words. I do not look for huge ups and downs like this:

General Electric since 1996:

Source: TradingView

I do, however, look for trends like this:

Mastercard (MA) & Visa (V) vs S&P 500 (SPX) since 2008:

Source: TradingView

In the example of V and MA, trending companies have continuously created value for their shareholders. This reflects the stability and visibility of earnings and business. However, finding strong companies is not the only part of the game.

Studies show that well over 50% of a stock’s performance can be attributed to its sector. So, the first step to outperforming is to avoid an underperforming sector. Therefore, I incorporate the strength of the main sector and sub-sectors of each company I own.

To initiate, increase, decrease or exit a position, chart patterns are my first starting point. We work with orderly pullbacks, strong breakouts and the stock price maturation cycle.

Putting it all together

A «Good Story» involves investing in companies with enduring competitive advantages, strong management, sustainable organic growth, low debt levels, and benefiting from structural tailwinds.

This forms the foundation of a quality business that can compound value over the long term.

First conclusion: The «Good Story» shows me what I should buy.

A «Good Chart» complements the story by confirming market sentiment and providing valuable insights. The price behavior serves as a powerful tool to gauge stock sentiment, identify trends, and manage risk effectively.

It helps us listen to the market’s message and make informed investment decisions.

Second conclusion: The «Good Chart» shows me when I should buy.

Integrating «Good Story & Good Chart» enhances my approach, finding market leaders with proven track records and growing businesses, increasing success probabilities and staying aligned with the market.

Third conclusion: «Good Story & Good Chart» in its essence: Buy great businesses. Do not overpay. Hold them for a long time by keeping the trend work in your favor.

It saved me a lot of trouble.