English Is Switzerland Another Name for Old-Style Finance? Are we stuck in boomer-era banking? Switzerland isn’t spearheading innovation in mobile finance, in middle-class banking or in blockchain. Once leaders, we’ve turned into followers. This needs to be addressed in 2023.

Deutsche Version

Is Switzerland ready for next century finance? Less than Asia, whose financial services are at the cutting edge of digitization. And less than the United States, whose tech companies are the place from which next-generation finance really sprang.

Still, our century-old ecosystem of banks, asset managers, insurance companies and trade finance is one of the most sophisticated of all. Yet are we innovating? On the surface we are, but not in-depth like further East and further West.

What Switzerland has is a typically Western problem: our banking sector is getting old. It was built on ancient foundations and needs to be fundamentally renewed. Incremental moves aren’t doing the trick. Offering clients modern products such as applications, some crypto services, and robo advising isn’t efficient if it’s a layer added on an old banking basement.

Banks need to digitalize internally

«Often, the services are not integrated or automated and still require a great deal of manual work», says André Duka, an IT engineer who founded Dukaskopy Bank less than 20 years ago. Managing a fully digital bank, he has a sharp eye on the Swiss banking sector. As he sees it, «virtually every bank now has an app, more or less nice or advanced. However, it’s not a secret that for many banks, the buttons that the users press inside the app still turn into email instructions to the bank’s employees, who then take these instructions and process them manually, moving their feet literally from one department to another, with zero automation».

In order to test this, ask yourself: Does my bank require me to provide input by email, or to fill an e-form? If I directly answer by mail, it means the mail will be read by an officer, understood, sorted, handled and placed in the system manually (lack of internal automation). If I get an invitation to fill in an e-form, there is a good chance the process is fully automated. «Increasing automation is directly related to cutting costs and improving the service», says André Duka. This will be the key issue in the coming years. «In other words, banks should digitalize not only externally, but also internally.»

Looking at private banks, cutting costs will be a priority as they will be facing many headwinds: challenging trends in the global economy and politics, possibly long-term bearish stock markets, the abandoning of old-style Swiss neutrality, and a strong Swiss franc, which means higher costs. But what is even trickier is the entrenched mindsets and infrastructures that can be found in private banking, preventing the sector from becoming more efficient and competitive.

High hurdles for fintechs

Turning to the smaller, younger players, things aren’t optimal either. Fintechs aren’t getting enough support in Switzerland. Finma-licensed fintechs are struggling to open bank accounts, and not just those that are related to the troubled crypto sector. Generally speaking, fintechs and startups need to have better access to banking services, including technology-wise, through open banking and programming interfaces.

Another key issue is customer segments. Private banking in Switzerland has been known to serve the very wealthiest, while universal banking has catered to the needs of the masses. What about the segment that lies in between? «There is a middle-class of Swiss, but also European and global freelancers and self-employed specialists», says Duka, «which will be looking increasingly for banking in places like Switzerland due to global instability». Many are among the global class of tech specialists; they travel a lot and have a permanent source of income.

To best serve this category of modern, typically self-investing clients, you also need a high level of automation and an ability to control costs. And we know we’re not there yet.

And finally, looking past the speculation smokescreen, incumbents need to invest in what might, after all, become the next economy. Namely the blockchain technology. Traditional Swiss players should be busy integrating the blockchain into financial services, as it’s the very likely backbone of future finance.

When it comes to token finance, Swiss regulation is rigid, but the FTX scandal should improve tolerance - and even appetite - for regulated jurisdictions. Indeed, Finma is reluctant to let banks issue their own tokens. With its «Dukaskoin», Dukascopy is one of the few banks, together with Swissquote (SwissQoin), to have issued a heavily regulated token. But for all others, servicing crypto firms and clients interested in keeping crypto assets should stay high on the agenda, and is best done in a compliant manner.

The risk of becoming uncompetitive

As to the future of cryptocurrencies, where does it lie after the market crashed and FTX collapsed? André Duka believes the future of cryptocurrencies lies in their first utility, namely «in payments». «Paying for services, making crossboarder payments», is what they will be used for. Trading them as speculative assets has proved extremely risky and dependent on central bank liquidity. Using cryptos for their economic function is more pragmatic, but expectations need to stay realistic: at best, cryptocurrencies will grab a small market share among other types of (increasingly digital) payments. They are no miracle cure replacing everything else, but an accessory service.

Switzerland is at a crossroads. It remains a highly trusted jurisdiction, with an excellent reputation. But its players need to make sure this stays true in the 30 years to come. Becoming uncompetitive is a very real risk. Lack of digitization, too much complacency, and prohibitive regulation are some of the main shortcomings to be corrected in 2023.