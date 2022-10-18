English It is time for Credit Suisse to go back to its Swiss roots Credit Suisse will announce a major restructuring at the end of the month. The attempt to compete with the global banking titans has failed. To be successful in the future, CS must become thoroughly Swiss again.

On October 27th, Credit Suisse will announce a significant restructuring. The bank will likely need to shore up its capital. If things get worse, CS might have to turn to the Swiss National Bank and the Bund. In the same way that UBS did almost 15 years ago.

No matter what the restructuring entails, Axel Lehmann and Ulrich Körner need to acknowledge that the attempt to build a world-class, global-but-Swiss competitor to the banking titans of global finance has failed.

Right now, the average Swiss citizen has a right to be very angry. Credit Suisse has already done enormous damage to brand Switzerland. And it may still have to dip onto the taxpayer’s pocketbook. Why, after all the efforts of Basel III and the discussions over systemically relevant banks, is the Swiss taxpayer potentially on the hook yet again? As with UBS a decade ago, it is particularly galling that the most recent losses did not occur within Switzerland. Greensill was based in London – and run by an Australian. Archegos was based in New York and run by a South Korean.

Financial centers could not be more different

I don’t find this surprising. London and New York as financial centers could not be more different to Zurich. It’s not just that Zurich is small, while London and New York are vast. It’s that the ethos is completely different. The places are fundamentally mismatched in a way that cannot be bridged by one institution.

I should know – I have lived and worked in all three. New York, which is where I founded my fund – the Aquamarine Fund – twenty-five years ago, is a fast-moving place. You need to be quick off your feet. An opportunity may be here today but gone tomorrow if you don’t seize it. Similarly, things can go sour very quickly. You need to be on your toes. Constantly suspicious. Constantly evaluating the environment for threats. All too often, if you don’t act fast, you will have your head handed to you.

Zurich is the diametric opposite. It turns all of the New York’s vortex on upside down. What counts here is stability and continuity. In Zurich, a lot of thought goes into setting things up right. And then it runs like clockwork. For my part, I liked the ethos in Zurich so much that I moved here in 2009. The quiet, reasonable, rational sanity of Zurich freed up my brain. Instead of being distracted – the way I had been in New York, I was able to focus on the things that counted. I was able to think about investing well. To grow my business, write a book, and focus on my family and my health.

It’s not that one place is better than the other. It’s just that they are different. Suited to different kinds of people. Different kinds of business and decision-making.

Decisions were taken in New York and London

No doubt, the key decisions around Archegos and Greensill were taken in New York and London. As were the key risk approvals. They were taken in that fast-paced, on-your-toes environment of New York and London. But by the time sign-offs came back to Zurich, it would have been long after the fact. Too late to change things. The deals would have been a fait accompli. And the possibility for fast reactions to changing circumstances in New York and London would have been complicated by the need to coordinate with Zurich – which operates at a different pace and with a different ethos.

We should not be surprised or upset by this mismatch. My investing hero, Warren Buffett, only worked a short time in New York before moving to Omaha. And when he invested in Salomon Brothers – a New York-based investment bank, things inevitably went wrong – in spite of his close relationship with and his trust and respect for key executives at Salomon. These days all key decisions at Berkshire are taken out of Omaha. Far away from New York. When it comes to Berkshire’s balance sheet and financial stability, Buffett delegates very little to executives in other cities and countries.

Moreover, and significantly, Buffett no longer invests in the equity of New York-based investment banks. Similarly, when I moved to Zurich, I restricted myself from investing in fast-moving situations that might require a quick reaction from me. If you want to be based in Zurich, this sort of investment won’t work very well. By contrast, investments that require me to carefully sort through where the true value lies. Where I partner up with executives and other shareholders who themselves shy away from fast-moving, fast-paced situations where you might have to turn on a time – things work out well.

Back to being unabashedly Swiss

If any of this is true, what Lehmann and Körner need to do now is ensure that all key decision-making is brought back to Zurich. That, going forward, Credit Suisse goes back to being unabashedly Swiss. With a Swiss ethos. In the same way that Warren Buffett is unabashedly mid-western.

This will require Credit Suisse to ditch large parts of the investment bank and probably more. Instead, Credit Suisse should stick to the Swiss universal bank and its private banking and wealth management businesses. In the future, Credit Suisse should look more like Charles Schwab, Northern Trust and State Street – rather than Morgan Stanley or Goldman Sachs.

Credit Suisse will be better for it. So will Swiss finance. Most of all, Swiss citizens will be grateful. Their pocketbooks, certainly. And perhaps – at some point in the not-too-distant future, Swiss citizens will be able to point to the Finanzplatz Zurich and be truly proud.