English «Long-term, Conditions for Gold Are Perfect to go to Record Highs» Fred Hickey, editor of the investment bulletin «The High-Tech Strategist,» warns that the stock market is headed for trouble. In this in-depth interview, he explains why he thinks the current run on big tech stocks like Apple and Nvidia is extremely dangerous and how he is preparing his portfolio for the coming surge in the price of gold.

Deutsche Version

The buzz is heating up. Chip designer Nvidia’s confident business outlook and the hype around artificial intelligence have sparked a massive boost in the tech sector. The large cap index Nasdaq 100 is up 27% since the beginning of the year. Concerns about the economy and the standoff over the US debt ceiling are taking a back seat.

«When this super bubble really starts to collapse and the capitulation comes, who knows how high gold goes»: Fred Hickey.

Fred Hickey doesn’t trust this situation. «I think we’re still in a bear market,» says author of «The High-Tech Strategist» newsletter and renowned contrarian. «Valuations are extreme, even though the economy is heading towards recession and major central banks like the Fed and the ECB have tightened monetary policy quite a bit,» he adds.

In this in-depth interview with The Market/NZZ, Mr. Hickey explains why he thinks the current run on a small number of large cap tech stocks like Apple and Nvidia is extremely dangerous, why he expects new turmoil in the market, and how he is positioning himself for the next stage in the big gold bull market.

Mr. Hickey, given the difficult environment, the stock market is doing surprisingly well. What goes through your mind when you look at the current situation?

I think we’re still in a bear market. According to GMO co-founder and bubble historian Jeremy Grantham we have been in a «super bubble», and the numbers bear that out: At the peak in early 2022, some stock market valuations like market cap to GDP and price to sales were 30-40% above the previous 2000 record levels. Today, even after last year’s decline, we’re still above these metrics. So valuations are extreme, even though the economy is heading towards recession and major central banks like the Fed and the ECB have tightened monetary policy quite a bit.

What do you think happens next?

We’re in what I call a normal bear market rally. For example, after the burst of the dotcom bubble in March 2000, you had 14 such rallies with double digit gains. The pattern was similar throughout the 2007-09 bear market. There was a big rally even after Bear Stearns blew up. You always get these bear market rallies. It’s sort of Mr. Market’s way of sucking in the most amount of money to be destroyed.

Interestingly, Big Tech is back in favor. What does that say about the state of the market?

Rule number 7 of renowned market technician Bob Farrell states that markets are strongest when they’re broad and weakest when they’re narrow, meaning when they’re down to just a handful of stocks. That’s where we are now. We have eight stocks accounting for almost all of the S&P 500’s gains this year. Two of them, Microsoft and Apple, are accounting for a record 14% of the S&P 500’s market cap. According to Bank of America’s most recent funds manager survey, tech was the most crowded trade and the allocation to tech stocks was the highest since December 2021. That’s interesting because that was the peak. After that, stocks fell by 33% in 2022. So I think we’re in the second year of a bear market which is where you usually get capitulation: a big sell off, which will probably be led by these big cap stocks everybody is crowded into.

What is particularly surprising is how well Apple has held up. The stock trades just a few percentage points below its all-time high of January 2022.

You’re looking at a 29 P/E for Apple despite two consecutive quarters of declining revenues. They’re forecasting a third quarter with negative growth, and that’s using some weasel words of assuming that the macroeconomic environment doesn’t worsen. But of course, it’s going to worsen. So you have to ask where does Apple normally trade at? Looking back to the period from 2010-2016, following the 2009 bear market, Apple’s P/E ratio ranged from 10-17. If you go back to the higher part of that range, you cut the stock in half, meaning Apple would lose nearly $1.4 Trillion in market cap. If you went to a 10 P/E, you lose two thirds or $1.8 Trillion.

Given Apple’s large weighting in indices such as the S&P 500 and the MSCI World Index, such a decline would also be a major setback for the market in general. Why is Apple’s stock overvalued according to your view?

Apple’s revenue numbers are going to get worse. Their major suppliers are signaling that. Qualcomm, the leading semiconductor maker for smartphones, is guiding to a 24% decline in revenue for the current quarter. They guided even lower for the September quarter because they expect lower demand from a «modem-only handset customer» which most everyone understood was Apple. Foxconn, which assembles 70% of Apple’s iPhones, reported that their profits fell 56%, and they said that they are in an inventory adjustment period. Same thing with Taiwan Semi, the largest contract manufacturer and Apple’s most important chip supplier. They are guiding to a 7% sequential revenue decline in Q2 and to down numbers for the rest of the year. So how do you justify a 29 P/E ratio in this kind of market environment?

A key question in this regard is how the next iPhone cycle will shape up. What do you think?

Sure, they have the iPhone 15 that will come in September. I’ve seen the specifications on Tom’s Hardware and those kinds of places. There is not a lot of talk about the iPhone 15 because there is nothing interesting about it, it’s a nothing burger. Also, Apple is at the tail end of the current 5G upgrade cycle with the carriers. So everything, from the product cycle to the weak economy to overbuild and channel stuffing, is going against Apple. Yet, this stock is selling at 29x earnings.

Then again, bulls argue that Apple now earns higher margins thanks to services and software. So it’s more like a defensive consumer goods company than a cyclical tech company, which justifies a valuation premium.

Right, except services and software are falling sharply, too. The other thing is, that’s all wrong. Apple is a hugely cyclical company. Their results go up and down like a big roller coaster. Their core business has nothing to do with staple consumption. An iPhone is a discretionary spend, and according to the latest retail sales numbers the worst category right now is electronics. So that argument is completely bogus. You have to have things like razor blades, food or toilet paper, but you do not need a brand-new iPhone every year.

The buzzword of the moment in the tech sector is AI. What impact will artificial intelligence have on the industry?

AI is real, it’s with us and has been for decades. The term «artificial intelligence» has been around since 1956. «Forbes» magazine had a cover story on the coming glory of AI in 1998. So I have been hearing about AI forever. In fact, it affects all of our lives today. For instance, stock funds managers already base some of their trading algos on AI. So this isn’t anything new, it’s just a rationalization to pay ridiculous multiples for a small number of stocks. But it’s not going to drive Microsoft’s, Amazon’s, Meta’s or Google’s revenues this quarter. They reported crappy numbers in Q1, and it’s going to be even crappier because the global economy is slowing down.

So who benefits the most from AI applications like ChatGPT?

The only company that benefits really, at least in the semiconductor world, is Nvidia. They are getting a lot of business because Microsoft, Google, Meta and all these companies are buying GPU boards with Nvidia’s chips on them. But keep in mind, the stock is up 165% this year and it is valued close to $1 Trillion. I have never ever seen a semiconductor stock with a $1 Trillion market cap. That means most of the good news is built in. At end, with AI it’s just like with other buzzwords after «Metaverse» a year or two ago, «blockchain» in 2017 and most famously, «eyeballs per page» and «.com» in 2000.

What is your outlook for the tech sector in general?

It’s bad, and it’s getting worse. Just listen to CDW, the largest reseller of IT products. They cater to 250,000 small, medium and large businesses. Last year, their sales were growing at 14%, now they’re declining by 14%. That’s a huge swing, and they talk about a market shift in commercial buying behavior: larger customers are reducing their costs immediately and staff reductions across every industry are causing them to not purchase. It’s not just PCs which are plunging, but also servers and storage. Same thing with Insight Electronics, which is half the size of CDW. They were growing 11% last year, now they are growing -12%, with product sales down 15%. Connection, the old PC Connection, reports that customers are exercising greater caution with IT spending plans because the economy is falling apart.

So far, however, the US economy is holding up remarkably well. In April, the unemployment rate fell to 3.4%, the lowest level since the late 1960s.

It’s important to note that recessions aren’t identified until several months after they start. So you get these lagging employment numbers. But when you listen to a company like Zip Recruiter talking about real time numbers, they say that employers are paring back hiring at the fastest paces in their 13-year history. That means the official employment numbers are going to worsen a lot. That’s why I think we are headed into recession, if we’re not already there. This is what happens when the Fed spikes interest rates from 0% to 5% and you have massive debt levels. The only thing that doesn’t make sense here are the valuations - and those will be corrected. My expectation is there will be trouble by the Fall.

Is there any tech stock you like in this environment?

At this level, it’s extremely dangerous. Going back to 2000, the only one of the top 10 tech stocks that is higher today is Microsoft, and it took them twelve years to get back there. At the 2000 peak, Intel was the highest valued stock. Basically, it was the Apple of that time. Today, Intel is still down 75%. Cisco was number two, and it’s down 65% in that time frame. Essentially, these former top 10 stocks are all down by high double-digit percentages from 2000. That’s what you get when you buy at the wrong time and pay ridiculous prices before the crash.

In other words, history could rhyme once again?

Every bear market that I have been involved in, I’ve seen the same thing: you usually get capitulation at the end. In 1973-74, after the burst of the Nifty Fifty bubble, those stocks which everybody crowded into fell 85%. In 1990, investors crowded into four names: Compaq, Intel, Microsoft and Oracle. In the last three months of that bear market, they all fell 40-60%. The same thing happened in 2000, as I just mentioned. In 2008, Amazon, which was considered to be an invincible, high-growth stock, fell 61% in two months. So what we’re seeing today is something that happens every time, except this is more insane because we were in a «super bubble». Historically, after a super bubble prices fall at least 50%. I expect that will be the case this time as well, unless the Fed comes in and prints so much money that we’re going to hyperinflation or something like that.

Is that one of the reasons why you are primarily invested in gold and gold stocks?

Long-term, conditions for gold are perfect to go to record highs. Gold typically does well in times of turmoil, when US budget deficits are rising and when the dollar is falling. Historically, gold had two big bull markets prior to the current one. The first was in the 1970s. Importantly, gold would go up when the stock market went down. At that time, the price went up 73% in 1973, and another 60% in 1974 during that severe two-year stock bear market. The other big bull market was in the 2000s which was a lost decade for stocks. So again: gold does best when stocks are going down. That’s not the case right now, because the market is being held up by this FOMO move into these very dangerous big cap names, but that will eventually end.

What’s the bull case for gold in terms of the fundamentals?

On the demand side, there are huge gold purchases by central banks. They understand that the US financial situation is pretty dire, and they also don’t like the weaponization of the dollar. Last year, you had a record amount of central bank purchases, and this trend has continued in Q1. Even the central bank of Singapore, which is friendly to the US, bought 70 tons in the first three months. This buying activity from eastern countries has lifted gold to the current level close to $2000 per ounce. And that’s even without the participation of western institutions who have very low positions right now. But it’s those western institutions that will propel gold to new record highs once they come into the market.

So how do you go about making investments?

We had this big run from the lows in October-November. From that level, gold surged 25%, and mining stocks were up 60-70%, outperforming gold by the usual 2-3x. So there was a little bit of froth building up, which set you up for a potential correction in the seasonal weakest period for gold. Historically, if you go back the last forty to fifty years, gold has strength from August-September through February. It usually has a bad March, and that sets the low for the year. It looks like that typical pattern happened this year, too. Then, you often have a little bit of a rebound, followed by another weak period in June and into July. That means the best time to buy is before the August turn into the strong part of the cycle when retail demand in eastern countries like India and China starts picking up again.

Does that mean one should wait a little longer before making any major investments?

Some of the froth or speculation in the market has recently dissipated, but seasonality is still a concern. This correction could certainly continue for a while longer. Because of these concerns in the short-term, I’m sitting on a huge amount of cash. It’s mostly in short-term treasuries, the largest position I’ve had in decades. The good thing is that I’m getting paid 5% on my treasury bills. Not coincidentally, a lot of them are coming due in June and July, so I will have a ton of firepower as this correction ebbs.

Do you take a similar approach to gold mining stocks?

The miners do very well when gold is going higher, but obviously they are also 2-3x decliners when gold is going down. So this is a difficult period right here for them. But there are a number of factors to consider: One, the highest average quarter we’ve ever had for the gold price was $1912. That was in Q3 of 2020 when gold hit its all-time high. This quarter, gold is averaging close to $2000 an ounce, so we’re on pace for the highest average price ever. And, if you look at the good, high-quality miners, they’re average all-in sustaining costs are around $1100. Accordingly, you’re looking at $900 margins at this point which are enormous. What’s more, these companies are shareholder friendly. They have been raising their dividends and buying back shares. That will only get better, they will not know what to do with all the cash.

Which mining companies are best positioned in this respect?

At the same time as the price of gold has gone up to $2000, the finances of many countries around the world are worsening. Particularly in Latin America, there has been a shift to more leftist governments. In Mexico, the world’s number one silver producer, president Lopez Obrador hasn’t issued a mining concession since 2018 when he came in. He just passed a bill to make it even more difficult for miners. It’s similar in Peru and Chile which are also important producers of silver and gold. South Africa is also very difficult, and in places like Russia mines get expropriated sometimes or you just have to leave.

What are the consequences for the sector?

Most of the major gold miners, companies like Newmont, Barrick Gold, AngloGold Ashanti, Gold Fields and Kinross Gold, had years of declining production. Partly, because they didn’t invest a lot during the last decade. Now, because it’s getting difficult in a lot of countries, we’re seeing them acquiring other companies in order to keep their reserves up. They are focusing on the best and safest mining jurisdictions which are in Canada, the US and Australia. For instance, AngloGold bought Corvus Gold. Newcrest Mining which is based in Australia bought Pretium Resources, and now Newmont is about to buy Newcrest, making it the largest gold miner by far. Furthermore, Kinross bought Great Bear Resources in Canada, and B2Gold, which has its mines in Mali and South Africa, bought Sabina Gold & Silver in Canada.

Which names do you favor against this backdrop?

This consolidation makes development projects of smaller and intermediate companies in Canada and the US more and more valuable. Also, the big players are only buying companies with real reserves, they’re not looking at exploration companies with dreams. In the juniors’ space, there’s no comparable stock to Osisko Mining in size of reserves, gold grade, costs to produce and in a favorable jurisdiction. They are developing the number one gold project in Canada, and Gold Fields just bought 50% of that project. The only reason they didn’t buy more was because Osisko didn’t want to sell more. According to the deal, Gold Fields paid $900 million in total, including the commitment to funding half of the exploration and construction. Right now, the market cap of Osisko is close to $900 million. So Gold Fields is committing to put the same amount of money into this project, but they only get half which speaks to the upside of the stock.

And what about the established companies?

Alamos Gold is the best intermediate company. I’d like to see the stock come back down a bit, and then I’ll buy more. In addition to the great management team and the great location of their mines, which are all in North America, Alamos has a great production profile: their costs are declining because their grades are going up which normally doesn’t happen in this business. Agnico Eagle Mines, a senior miner, is a similar story. Here again, they only have the best located mines, most of the production comes from Canada. They just bought the other half of the Canadian Malartic mine, which is a fantastic asset. Both, Agnico and Alamos, are growth companies which is very unusual in this sector. So I plan to be aggressive here because when this super bubble really starts to collapse and the capitulation comes, who knows how high gold goes.