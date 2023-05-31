Interview «Streaming Has Plenty of Room for Growth» Michael Pachter, veteran tech analyst at Wedbush Securities, talks about the fundamental trends in the TV and film landscape, the latest developments in the streaming wars and the future of theatrical movies.

The leadership change has gone somewhat unnoticed in the shadow of the current market hype surrounding Artificial Intelligence: Netflix’s shares gained another 4% on Tuesday, advancing a solid 33% since the end of March. With a market cap of just under $175 billion, the streaming pioneer currently enjoys a higher market value than Disney. The last time this was the case was at the end of 2021, when the bull market in tech stocks peaked.

These market moves signal that the media and entertainment industry is being shaken by a structural upheaval. This is especially true in the US, where the exodus of customers from traditional cable TV is accelerating. Meanwhile, the offering of streaming services has multiplied.

At the same time, higher capital costs and uncertain economic prospects are prompting a reconsideration among investors. While the focus in previous years was almost exclusively on growth, profitability is now at the forefront. This is forcing the industry to take cost-cutting measures. There is also an increase in streaming offers that are partly or fully financed by advertising.

Against this backdrop, we talked to Michael Pachter. The industry veteran at Wedbush Securities in Los Angeles is one of the most respected analysts in the internet and entertainment sector. For a long time one of the most outspoken Netflix bears, he switched to the bulls’ camp a year ago when the share price was at its recent low. His outstanding research on Netflix was picked up as a case study by Harvard Business School.

In this in-depth interview with The Market NZZ, which has been edited for clarity and length, Mr. Pachter comments on fundamental trends in the TV and film landscape, the latest developments in the streaming wars and the future of theatrical movies.

«Apart from Netflix, nobody makes any money on streaming right now»: Michael Pachter.

The entertainment industry remains in flux. What are the most important developments in the streaming wars at this moment?

The problem for consumers is that none of us knows what channel or service anything is on. Recently, someone told me to watch a show, which I highly recommend, called «Jury Duty». It’s a mockumentary sitcom that follows the inner workings of a jury trial through the eyes of one particular juror who is unaware that the entire case is fake. It’s on Freevee, Amazon’s ad-supported streaming service. But when I asked that person where «Jury Duty» is on, they couldn’t tell me. So if you don’t know what channel anything is on, then what do you subscribe to?

What does that mean for players like Netflix, Disney or Warner Bros. Discovery?

If you’re going to subscribe to streaming, you can’t have just one service, it’s not enough. Normally, you get Netflix, and then Disney+. Next, you find out a popular show is on Hulu or Max, so you have to have these services as well. Then, you look at your credit card bill and all of a sudden you have eight services. Yet, most people with a regular income budget 20 to 30 dollars for streaming subscriptions a month. So the question is how many services are too many? I think four is already too many which means that there are way too many services out there right now.

What are the implications for the industry?

One of the consequences is that people are going to shift to rabbit ears, meaning over the air broadcast, as a way to watch TV networks like ABC, NBC, and Fox for free. In addition to that, they have a bunch of streaming services. For instance, Scripps News is a new news channel which is only available over the internet or over the air. It’s not on any cable service, because they know that no one will pay for their retransmission. Today, the number of US households with rabbit ears is probably 1% or 2%. I think it will be 20% in a few years. Most people don’t even know that you can do that, but they will figure it out.

Netflix and Disney+ have been offering a cheaper service with ads for a few months now. In addition, they crack down on the sharing of passwords. Is this the right strategy?

Netflix is well-positioned in this murky environment as streamers are shifting strategy. Ads are not yet directly accretive, but they will be increasingly accretive over time. Also, the ad-tier should continue to reduce churn and draw new subscribers to the service. It makes it really hard to quit. In the past, when you quit Netflix, they couldn’t do much about it except asking you if you really want to leave. Now, they can offer you to trade down to a cheaper, ad-supported version, and I think a lot of people are doing it.

Netflix’s share price is rising, even though growth is slowing. How do you assess the company’s prospects from an investment perspective?

Netflix is really getting smart. They are raising prices, that’s basically what the crackdown on passwords is about. Furthermore, they are getting smart on content. They are producing more shows overseas, they’re licensing fewer older shows, and they are making fewer movies. They reached the right formula with their global content to balance costs and generate increasing profitability. In my view, they can generate significantly more free cash flow than their guidance suggests. Accordingly, they should be valued as an immensely profitable, slow-growth company.

And how does it look for streaming service providers in general?

Generally speaking, investors hate entertainment. That’s why video games are getting crushed, too. The commonly held perception is that we entertained ourselves more during the pandemic, but that’s not really true. We’re entertaining ourselves now. Another commonly held perception is that it’s a zero-sum game. That’s probably right, but this sum includes cable, and cable is going down.

Why?

There is just no reason for cable, except live broadcasts like sports. Therefore, it’s quite a shocker that Disney is reportedly preparing a standalone ESPN streaming service. That’s a real problem for cable, because why would you then subscribe to pay TV anymore?

So what’s next for the traditional players in the entertainment industry?

We will see. With cable you have no choice, everybody pays. So the only way is to give people more choice, and the only way to give people more choice is to increase the number of paying customers significantly. For instance, cell phone plans used to be $100 a month, now they are $35 a month. But then again, market penetration used to be 10%, and now it’s more than 90%. So of course the carriers make more money. You need the same with streaming, but I don’t think the industry can do that.

What do you think will happen next?

Everybody sees Netflix has value. Their market cap is $175 billion, and the other players hope they can have that value too. They think: If we can get a valuation like Netflix, we should stay in the business. So they aren’t going to give up anytime soon. But the thing is that apart from Netflix, nobody makes any money on streaming right now.

Who will survive in the end?

The streaming services that are sponsored by content owners are going to last as long as they want them to. Paramount would probably be first to give up, because they don’t really know what content works. But People like David Zaslav, who runs Warner Bros. Discovery, are going to figure out a way to make money by licensing their content to syndicated television later. For instance, a hit show like «Game of Thrones» has value on late night TV. They can run it every night for six months. I’m sure not very many people are going to sign up for a streaming service such as Max to watch older shows like «Deadwood» or «The Wire», but people will watch that on free TV.

What does this mean in terms of growth?

Streaming has plenty of room for growth, it’s just that there will be share shifts. People who are dropping cable broadcast TV are going to pay a streaming subscription. So the question is where do the advertisers go? Netflix figured that out, and, to some extent, Amazon figured it out with Freevee.

In view of this, how do you assess Disney’s strategy?

I don’t think the previous CEO Bob Chapek didn’t do anything Bob Iger didn’t want him to. He got fired because he just didn’t do it the way Iger wanted to. Disney angered talent like Scarlett Johansson with some of their decisions such as releasing «Black Widow» simultaneously in theaters and on Disney+. I don’t think they really had a strategy on streaming, they just built subscribers at all costs. But now, they have to find a way to be profitable, and the way to be profitable is to keep the windows intact for your movies in theaters. That also means having your streaming service supplement your television business. Disney totally could do that. For instance, why not put «The Mandalorian» on ABC TV two years after the show appears on Disney+?

How would that benefit the company?

I think the traditional model is still where all the money is. If you look at how Disney makes money on movies, they’re really smart. When it comes to a movie like «Avatar» or «Guardians of the Galaxy», you want to get the most revenues from theater ticket sales which means people will have to wait longer before they see these titles appear on Disney+. Netflix never did it, because Reed Hastings decided not to do it. But that’s the next big change he’s going to make. And, if the other guys all do it as well, the streaming business will shift. It will look more like just a method of distribution of content. It will be in its place where it makes sense, and I have no problem with mixing that place.

What do you mean by that?

Let’s stick with Disney. Their Marvel and Star Wars universe has hundreds of characters. I mean, who knew that Boba Fett was a character? Or the «Mandalorian, or «Ahsoka Tano» which is getting her own show as well. So Disney is going to continue to make shows based on minor characters, and that works for TV. Then, every once in a while, there is a «Loki». Originally, he was just a goofy, funny character in the «Thor» movies, but the show is great. Maybe people really like the guy, and so you can make a movie out of it. I think that they want to experiment with shows like «Hawkeye» or «The Falcon And The Winter Soldier», and not make more mistakes as they did with «Ant-Man» which is not big enough for films. In other words, you can launch a show on TV, and if it works, you can then spin it out as a movie.

In the context of the pandemic, however, it was said that movie theaters were a dying breed.

But they are not. Did you see «Top Gun: Maverick»? I had to go to see that movie in the theater, it was amazing. Same thing with the new «Avatar», you had to go to the theater. Most film makers understand that. It’s not just the visuals, it’s the whole experience. That’s why Amazon finally committed that their movies will be in theaters first. They said: Well, if it’s good enough for Disney, why don’t we do that? Apple is pursuing a similar strategy. They’re committing to multiple theatrical releases and want to spend $1 billion a year to break into cinemas.

What does streaming do for these big tech guys?

Amazon, I understand. At least they think that streaming is a value adding service with Prime. They’re doing it to make Prime sticky, and they do two things that are particularly smart. One, they are charging annually, so nobody knows if you get your money back if you quit Prime. Two, as soon as you try to quit Prime, they ask you: Are you sure? You watched «Citadel» and all these other shows. So you think: Oh, that’s true, I did, didn’t I? In the case of Apple, I have no idea what they’re doing. But they’re in it, and they are spending a lot of money.