Neglecting Emerging Markets is a Huge Mistake Despite the rise of China, India and other emerging powers, Swiss investors don’t see a profusion of product offerings to take part in this big economic shift, apart from a variety of Exchange Traded Funds. The risk: To miss out on big opportunities.

As a financial center, Switzerland offers very few specialized emerging market (EM) products apart from a variety of Exchange Traded Funds (ETF), and even scarcer expertise.

Yet there is a clear investment case: Emerging markets are outpacing G7 markets in terms of growth. EM two-year earnings growth expectations are 2,5 times higher than for developed markets, at 20,5%. In addition, inflation is more benign and there is less margin pressure on those companies.

One would expect that, at a time when companies in countries like China, India, Brazil, South Africa, Vietnam or Saudi Arabia are growing fast, and the economic center of gravity is clearly shifting to those emerging powers, there would be a huge mutual fund offering at Swiss banks to take part in this big shift.

Few active Swiss funds specialize on Asia

But on the contrary, the trend is largely ignored. The overwhelming part of investing products in Switzerland is still focused on the old markets, i.e. the United States, Switzerland and Europe, while few funds specialize on Asia or emerging markets. Even less wealth management mandates will focus on those countries beyond the very standard products such as ETFs, or provide specific exposures to themes like Chinese AI stocks, or to yuan or rupee specialty products. In Geneva, private bank Pictet stands out as it has long specialized in emerging market funds (including in local currencies) and manages $11 bn in EM debt funds and $3 bn in EM equity funds.

Beyond a few players interested in offering attractive EM products, the landscape in Switzerland is relatively poor. The period from late 1990 to around 2010 when emerging markets were fashionable because of the rise of China and the «commodity supercycle» is long gone.

Investing professionals now usually consider these markets «too risky». They advise clients to remain focused on the most «developed», «stable», «well known» and «liquid» markets, that clients «understand better», possibly also because of «a similar culture and values». The reasoning goes that it is «easier to explain to a client what happens at IBM, Roche or Nestlé, than what is going on at Alibaba».

Geopolitical risks get much attention

Challenging this view is difficult. For instance, if you mention the very real risks of a U.S. debt situation that is out of control, or the risks of long-term structural inflation in the West, or the collapse of part of the U.S. banking system, which is currently on government life support, you will get the stubborn answer that «indeed, but the U.S. market is still the most preferable option.» Most of the times, investors will be offered an «indirect exposure» to emerging economies through Western multinationals operating there – but not through actual emerging market companies growing twice as fast.

The underlying issue is one of perceived geopolitical risk. With tensions between the U.S. and China escalating, many financial providers seem to fear that client assets wouldn’t be safe if invested with current or future «enemies» of the United States. Thus it isn’t just a question of follow-up and expertise on emerging markets, but one of geopolitical barriers.

The financial industry’s fears are understandable, but the problem is that overinvesting in the same old, mature markets could make Western investors and savers miss out on the major opportunity of the century. Clients deserve to have access to the fastest growing companies in the most promising economies, and shouldn’t be deterred from those markets. It is a question of freedom of investing and of having access to opportunities everywhere, which is something the Swiss financial center has always successfully offered to its clients.

Of course, some asset managers will provide very rational and convincing reasons for this fixation on Western equities and the relative loss of interest for EMs. And it all has to do with performance. They explain the plain fact that emerging markets «haven’t done anything» over the last ten years, while the U.S. market has skyrocketed. Which is true of course. No market has rivaled the U.S. market. The S&P 500 Index has roughly tripled over the past decade, while the Nasdaq gained more than 600% at its highest point.

Both were overstimulated by massive liquidity injections by the Fed, reaching no less than $6 trillion, even while the Fed was applying a zero-rate policy all along. This has also created even bigger bubbles in the U.S. venture capital and private equity markets. All in all, the U.S. market attracted the assets of all major investors, family offices and sovereign funds of the world. Such was the suction effect, that even the European and Swiss equity markets performed much poorer in comparison to U.S equities.

Will the pendulum swing back to emerging markets?

Now, the paradigm has shifted. High inflation broke out two years ago, and U.S. interest rates had to go up to 5,25%, while the Fed stopped its quantitative easing policy. Its balance sheet is still ballooning at over $8 trillion, but the easy money regime is over and the U.S. market is now back to a pedestrian rate. The focus can now go back to emerging markets.

The question now, professionals say, is whether the current economic boom in these markets can translate into equity market performance. People are generally uncertain, especially in a context of geopolitical tensions with China. «The outcome is not at all clear», says one professional. Precisely. But the best bets are made when outcomes are not clear, not when it is too late. One manager would clearly make his bet right now: «If there was one trade to be made, it would be short U.S. private equity, and long China.»

«BRICS are surpassing G7 economies», says a private wealth manager in Geneva serving Gulf investors. «One definitely needs to also look at private equity in Asia and in emerging markets in general, and not only in the U.S. If I went to see my clients with China or India funds, they would all sign up.»

At the end of the day, all professionals agree: the EM product offering will definitely increase, despite the cautiousness described above, if these markets continue growing and if client demand increases. So it is reasonable to expect that unwarranted fear might be overcome by warranted greed.