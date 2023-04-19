English One App to Rule Them All? One of the many announcements of Elon Musk after purchasing Twitter was the promise to turn Twitter into a super app. While a lot of chaos has ensued since his take-over, there are other reasons why the euphoria around the concept of a super app has died down.

Deutsche Version

Seldom do we find something that both users and providers of a service consider a good idea. The concept of a super app is such a rare case. It promises to provide utmost convenience for its users as they can access a variety of services just from one app, enjoying seamless integrations and no need to install and switch between various applications.

For the service providers of a super app, the benefits are also clear: they keep users tied to their ecosystem, creating more engagement and more opportunity to collect data. This allows them to position their own services more favorable than those of competitors, which are not part of the super app. Basically, the concept of a super app applies the logic that we have seen with mobile operating systems such as iOS from the macro to the micro level.

The concept is not a purely theoretical one. The most known super app in actual existence is probably WeChat by the Chinese company Tencent. From messaging to shopping and food delivery, all activities over the course of a day can be handled from inside the app's growing ecosystem.

Quelle: Fleximize

Needless to say, this concept and its economic success – WeChat enjoys over 1.2 billion users – have spawned quite a few imitators, not just in Asia but around the world. Microsoft has announced building a super app even before its interest in artificial intelligence. Also Elon Musk announced that with his purchase of the social media platform Twitter, the next step will be to turn it into a super app ominously named «X» and bringing new features to the messaging and microblogging service in true WeChat fashion.

Super app: not a super idea

And although Twitter does continue to make headlines months after the take-over it is mostly about apparent chaos in terms of management. So, what happened to the super app plans? Just another grandiose announcement without a follow-up or a surprise breakthrough waiting to happen? Regardless of Musk’s true intentions and plans, there are good reasons why building a super app is actually not a super idea.

For all its promise, the concept comes with major drawbacks for both users and service providers. The Economist identified at least three difficulties for developing a super app:

First, you are up against existing gatekeepers such as app stores. The companies in charge of those gatekeepers obviously do not have an interest in letting super apps rise to fame, unless they are the ones building them.

This leads to the second difficulty. If you are not already dominating it is difficult to build a super app from scratch instead of leveraging your position to evolve into a super app. Particularly for Twitter which is not even the prime social network, this would be an uphill battle.

Third, there is the issue of concentration which raises thorny issues of trust and dependence. If you become a super app, offering a variety of services from one hand, how are you working together with other services you might be integrating into your platform and how do you treat them? A question that not only worries service providers but increasingly also regulators. For end users of a super app this third point about concentration and dependence is a major drawback that might only become apparent once it is too late: what happens when you cannot access the one app that controls your access to all the other services?

So, creating a successful super app is challenging. But don’t the benefits still outweigh the potential drawbacks, at least for the service providers? No. I would argue that taken the wider economy into perspective, the concept of a super app as such is deeply flawed and would increase a move towards less competition as well as inefficient allocation of resources.

If digital service providers all tried to come up with super apps, we would see a fruitless race towards market domination that only one company could win while the others would have invested a lot of resources with nothing to show for it. Instead of competing for a monopolistic position, companies would be better off working on services that deliver clear value to their customers and are interoperable.

To increase competition and ensure innovation, regulators should focus on enforcing standards and interoperability of digital services. Consumers will be happier being able to choose from a variety of digital services for a given task than being locked into an ecosystem that provides only mediocre services.