REITs and the Elephant in the Room Listed real estate funds have corrected sharply with the rise in interest rates. Valuation levels are now much more attractive, but the crisis in U.S. office properties could weigh on the entire market. What investors should watch out for.

Deutsche Version

Listed real estate investment trusts (REITs) offer access to diversified real estate portfolios to a wide range of investors due to their low denominations. Such structures exist in all regions of the world.

The rental income received from the underlying real estate portfolios is distributed to investors in the form of dividends after the deduction of costs. If the price of the shares rises during the investment period, investors can achieve a positive return on value change with such an investment. But the reverse can also happen, of course.

2021: Year of Exaggerations

As the chart below illustrates, the dividend yield of the S&P Global REIT Index fluctuated between 4% and 5% for the period between 2010 and the pandemic. The average risk premium over 10-year government bonds was 2.2%. This significant premium over bonds made REITs real dividend gems.

Global REITs: Dividend Yields, Risk Premiums and Total Return Index (USD). Source: Bloomberg, Macro Real Estate

The low global interest rate levels acted as a catalyst for value increases. An important indicator for the direct real estate market is the cap rate. It behaves similarly to the «yield to maturity» for bonds. As interest rates fell back to very low levels over the past decade cap rates retreated. In the course of the economic recovery following the financial and euro crisis, the rental markets also gained momentum. This led to a robust upward trend in REIT valuations and total returns in the 2010s.

The pandemic has permanently disrupted this balance. REIT prices quickly recovered from the March 2020 shock. However, the highly expansionary monetary and fiscal policies laid the ground for exaggerations in the direct and indirect real estate markets in 2021. The dividend yield of the Global REIT Index declined to 3.1% as REITs were highly sought-after investments.

The historic rise in interest rates last year brought an abrupt price correction. The global REIT index suffered a 26% price decline in 2022. US and European vehicles showed the most significant drops, while Asian vehicles fell less. We estimate that at the end of March 2023, the global REITs index was trading at a 20% discount to NAV (net asset value). At the end of 2021, an average premium of around 8% to NAV was observed.

Effects from Higher Inflation

Higher interest rates and inflation affect real estate through three effects: First, the rise in interest rates puts upward pressure on cap rates and downward pressure on transaction prices in direct markets, as investors expect a risk premium for real estate investments over yields on bonds. This correction is already underway.

Second, market rents are likely to rise further in various sectors and regions mid-term due to a shortage of space. Inflation indexing of leases can further enhance this positive effect on cash flows. This should primarily benefit logistics, residential real estate, and alternative sectors such as healthcare, student housing, and hotels.

Third, consider the financing structure of the vehicles. Leverage ratios for global REITs range from 30-40%, but there are also investment vehicles with higher leverage. For example, if an investment vehicle acquired a property in Paris in 2021 at a cap rate of 2.7% and financed it at an interest cost of 0.8% with a leverage of 35%, it could achieve a dividend yield of over 3% net of costs.

However, if this property must now be refinanced at an interest rate of 4%, the corresponding dividend yield falls below 2%. To achieve a similar dividend yield as in the time before the rise in interest rates, cap rates need to increase by about 200 basis points (bps). Consequently, the timing of debt refinancing is a critical factor for the further development of dividends.

Therefore, how the total returns of REITs will develop in the medium term in an environment of structurally higher inflation, depends on the interaction of these three factors.

US Office Market Shakeout Is a Global Risk

With regard to US office markets, all three of these effects are currently strongly negative. Due to structural problems, a substantial part of the office park in the US will be vacant when the current leases expire.

Today, the vacancy rate is already historically high at 18% of total space. We expect that it will be at 23% at year end. The following chart shows that cap rates in direct transaction markets have risen more than 150 bps, while US office REIT prices halved since the middle of last year.

US office REITs and cap rates. Source: Bloomberg, Macro Real Estate

Then again, the risks the US office sector poses to investors come not from direct effects. US office REITs occupy only a 2-4% share of global REIT indices. The indirect effects, however, give rise to more significant concerns.

What is proving problematic is that many smaller US regional banks have become heavily exposed to the sector in recent years. Of approximately $2900 billion in commercial real estate loans outstanding by US banks, $2,000 billion are on the books of smaller banks. In the timeframe between 2023 and 2025, about $400 billion in office loans will mature.

Waiting for the Recession

Unfortunately, we fear that loan defaults will lead to a greater wave of bank failures in the United States. A sharp tightening of credit is also expected in the coming months. This is likely to have a negative impact not only on office properties but also on the economy in general. Typically, such developments in the US also lead to adverse effects globally.

Mortgages due in the US (billion USD) Source: Mortgage Bankers Association, Macro Real Estate

In this sense, we do not see the bottom for global REIT prices overall yet, even if current prices are already appealing from a medium- and long-term perspective. Especially in Europe, the prices of some investment vehicles are probably close to their bottom.

Bottom line, we believe a better time for entry will come when REITs have correctly priced in the prospects of a recession in the US and Europe and when tail risks are out of the way. Until then, we are likely to face some more difficult months.