English The Cockroach Portfolio: Still Dumb, Still Robust, Still Superior Regardless how you cut it – by country or currency – the drawdowns seen in traditional 60/40 portfolios this year have been as savage as almost anything seen in the past five decades. Cockroach portfolios, however, have generally held their ground. Why is that?

Most pensions, endowments or family offices run a balanced portfolio which usually resembles something like a 60/40 (equity/bond) portfolio. Most of them deny it, pointing to a few bells and whistles like real estate, private equity, or some token alternatives, but in essence the largest pools of deployable capital run off something closely resembling a 60/40. That’s why people pay attention to it, and why allocators measure themselves against it.

We think there’s a far better yardstick. Those of you who know us know that we’re fans of what we call a «cockroach portfolio» which equally weights bonds, equities, gold and cash. By averaging exposure to all broad investment risks (inflation, deflation, long-duration and zero duration), the cockroach portfolio doesn’t depend on any particular macro regime for its returns.

Indeed, by equally weighting its exposures (through regular rebalancing), the portfolio does not take a view, nor requires one regarding which asset is relatively more or less attractive. The cockroach is therefore both ‹dumb› and robust (hence the name).

The importance of a «know nothing» approach

We think the following reasons make it a superior benchmark for allocators.

Firstly, when you deviate from an equal weighting, over- or underweighting one asset against another, you’re implicitly saying you ‹know› something about the risk or return of the asset you’re over- or underweighting. As active managers, we’re comfortable to do this because we think we know something about what we’re investing in. But the most transparent way for our investors to evaluate that judgement is to measure our returns against those of a portfolio which by construction knows nothing.

Secondly, comparing your portfolio to the cockroach is another way of being explicit about the bets you’re making. For example, a 60/40 portfolio is only invested in productive assets which, on the surface, seems intelligent. Productivity is a part of the human condition and to bet on it is to bet on the long-run triumph of human ingenuity.

However, there have been times and places where betting on human ingenuity hasn’t been such a great wager. Though seemingly innocuous, the 60/40 strategy doesn’t leave much room for being on the wrong side of that. A cockroach portfolio, in contrast, also bets on long-run productivity via allocations to bonds and equities, it just doesn’t go all in. Instead, it hedges with allocations to assets which are fundamentally unproductive, like precious metals and (intermittently) cash.

A closer look at Japan

Let's have a look at an extreme example.

Japan’s 20th century was a particularly tumultuous one. Macro regimes ranged from liberal, to imperial, to militaristic. It was bombed with nuclear weapons. It also experienced rapid industrialisation, a historic asset bubble which burst, and now a demographic decline. The following chart shows that throughout the entirety of that period, a cockroach portfolio (blue) was vastly superior to the 60/40 portfolio (yellow):

Clearly, the driver of that outperformance was a wartime economic collapse and nuclear attack, which had a devastating effect on Japan’s industrial base and the associated valuation of its productive assets. But precious metals were not impacted. This provided ample liquidity to purchase assets cheaply during the regular portfolio rebalance.

Interestingly, if we zoom in on the chart and rebase it to 1950, we see that the cockroach portfolio (blue) held its own in the post-war period too. It underperformed in the 1950s as Japan’s productivity boomed but recovered in the 2000s as the demographics started to decline:

In other words, the attractive performance of the Japanese cockroach portfolio wasn’t driven by the Black Swan of a nuclear attack, but by a more general robustness to unforeseen change.

Beware the correlations of a 60/40 portfolio

Of course, the 60/40 has other shortcomings, beside it being ‹all in› on human ingenuity: the selection of its 60/40 weighting is completely arbitrary; its heavy equity bias means it is dominated by equity risk, affording little diversification (why not just own a 100% equity portfolio?); and it is implicitly short the correlation between bonds and equities.

The latter is particularly important. If the correlation is low, meaning bonds go up when equities go down, it can provide rebalancing opportunities away from relatively expensive bonds into relatively cheap equities during market downturns. However, if correlations rise and they go down together, such opportunities evaporate.

That was a large contributory factor to this year’s painful 60/40 drawdowns. The following chart shows the world 60/40 (combining MSCI AC World and the Barclays Global Aggregate) drawdown troughed at nearly 25% this year, roughly on terms with what was experienced in 1974 and 2008.

How has the cockroach portfolio weathered the storm? On the surface, not magnificently. The next chart shows the world cockroach (consisting of the MSCI ACWI, the Barclays Bond Aggregate, the GSCI Precious Metals Index and 3 month U.S. Treasury Bills) has also suffered declines similar to those experienced in the stagflationary 1970s and the global financial crisis, just like its 60/40 cousin.

However, if you dig a little deeper you find that the cockroach has once again actually demonstrated its superior robustness. Partly, that can be seen in the more modest losses the world cockroach has taken compared to the world 60/40 (-14% vs. around -25%).

More importantly though, is that unlike 60/40 portfolios, which have performed disastrously regardless of which country’s indices or currencies you use, the cockroach has actually done pretty well in places outside of the United States.

Investors in cockroach portfolios denominated in non-USD currencies would have been protected by their exposure to precious metals. The Euro cockroach (yellow, consisting of the Euro Stoxx, Euro government bonds, Euro bills and the EUR-denominated GSCI PM Total Return Index) is only in slightly negative territory this year, as is the UK one (blue, consisting of the FTSE 100, Gilts, UK Treasury Bills and the GSCI Precious Metals Index):

Indeed, the Japanese cockroach portfolio is up this year, because of its exposure to precious metals (which have rallied sharply in yen terms) but also because the Bank of Japan has prevented JGB yields from rising:

An extreme example would be a Turkish cockroach portfolio (consisting of the BIST 100, Turkish government bonds, Turkish Treasury Bills, and a TRY-denominated GSCI Precious Metals Index) which would have done well for investors in that challenged environment too. The following chart shows that a CPI deflated (i.e. real return) cockroach portfolio has generated positive returns throughout the Erdogan regime’s rise to power, and the president's subsequent turn towards economic insanity. The cockroach has done its job.

This last point is worth emphasising. In an economy as chronically malfunctioning as Turkey’s, a dumb «know nothing» cockroach portfolio has protected real purchasing power, not because it anticipated the macro regime changes to come, but because it was designed to be robust to it.

We see enough of the same pattern across different times and places to conclude that it isn’t a fluke. A passive ‹know nothing› portfolio doesn’t blow up, only active ‹know something› portfolios do.

This should be a salutary lesson to all active managers: Maybe it’s not just what you know that’s important in capital preservation, it’s how well you calibrate what you don’t.

