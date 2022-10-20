English The Dollar and the Euro: Let’s not Confuse Exchange Rates with Currency Status The rise and fall of G7 currencies on the foreign exchange market is often confused with their global influence. However, these currencies are mainly paying for inflation and central banks that were slower to hike rates than in emerging markets.

Fifteen years ago, you could buy 1 dollar with 0,64 euro. Now it takes almost twice as many euros to buy the same dollar. You also need twice as many pound sterling. So euro and sterling have devalued more than the dollar over the last decade. Does it mean they are losing their international status faster than the greenback? That would be leaping to easy conclusions.

People tend to confuse the strength of a currency’s exchange rate with the strength of its international status. When a currency like the dollar appreciates, commentators equate its «strength» with «dominance» and give full credit to the country involved. When the euro or sterling depreciate, they equate their «collapse» with their «end» and the analysis is one-sidedly negative for the country involved.

Of course, this is wrong. While the exchange rate is a cyclical issue, a currency’s international status is a decade-long process. It may sound self-evident, yet we see this confusion every day, especially in times of high currency volatility. I often get this classic line: «See, you published the ‹End of the Dollar› in 2011, and now it’s shooting through the roof». But the end of the dollar status as a reference currency has little to do with its current exchange rate.

Necessity rather than choice

This year’s strong dollar appreciation was exaggeratedly seen as proof that the greenback is the ultimate safe heaven. But it is an interest rate issue. It is by necessity rather than by choice that the dollar has been rising. There is no intention in Washington to strengthen the dollar as it doesn’t bring the claimed advantages. The White House has rather preferred maintaining a weak dollar for decades.

True, the current dollar rise alleviates inflation pressure for the Biden administration, by increasing Americans’ purchasing power abroad. But it also makes U.S. exports less competitive and it increases manifold the interest rate charge on the 31 trillion $ national debt.

The surge owes everything to the shock of interrupting quantitative easing. When a lasting and massive devaluation policy ends, it does trigger a comeback of the currency involved. A related key element is that the dollar rose mainly against currencies of developed countries, and not as much against currencies of emerging markets, because interest rates are the central factor. «In reality, much of the pain is being felt in the UK and Europe, while countries like Brazil and Mexico are seeing their currencies lure investors with juicy yields - the result of some of the world’s most aggressive rate hikes», says Bloomberg.

Indeed, some emerging-market central banks started rate hikes early in mid-2021 and their currencies are now being rewarded for it. Some offer a much higher carry than G7 currencies, such as Indonesia’s 4,25% or Brazil’s 13%. So, talking about the rise of the dollar as if it were happening across all geographies is a misleading approximation. We need to be specific as to which currencies the dollar is strengthening against. The dollar rose against those currencies (such as the euro) whose interest rates remain much lower. As always, the exchange rate mainly reflects the interest rate differential as seen below:

Exaggerated reports about the Euro’s death

Still, the euro’s 13% fall against the dollar this year does raise longer-term, more general considerations about its status. This year is «the worst in the euro’s history», according to analysts. Doesn’t this decline announce a dismantling of the single currency, sooner or later? Generally, reports about the euro’s death are greatly exaggerated, to paraphrase Mark Twain. As already said, separate issues are being mixed. An important currency can lose value because its central bank cut rates quicker than its peers, or hiked them more slowly. This doesn’t directly portend a loss of dominance.

A currency of a small country can be very strong because of a stable political situation, without becoming dominant. The Kuwaiti dinar is the strongest currency in the world, together with the Cayman dollar and the Gibraltar pound. Geopolitically non-dominant currencies like the Swiss franc can remain very strong over the long term, but it doesn’t tell much about their dominance or global market share.

Inflation is the true battle

Of course, there is no denying that long-term depreciation will cause a currency to weigh relatively less in the coffers of central banks and to become less attractive as a reserve currency. That is the case with the dollar, which went from 70% to 59% of official reserves. The euro has also declined from 25% to 20,6% of official reserves. But this hasn’t much to do with the rate at which dollars or euros are exchanged at a given point. It has more to do with the longer-term trends and the existence of the increasingly serious renminbi alternative, whose share has been concomitantly growing in central bank vaults.

The true danger for the G7 currencies would be if inflation won the battle despite central bank action. Entrenched inflation has killed the most powerful currencies through the ages. The truth about how G7 currencies are holding their status will be assessed at the end of the inflation fighting process. There is no guarantee that this battle can be won with the overdue rate hikes we are seeing today in developed countries. If inflation doesn’t significantly drop at the end of the rate tightening cycles, it will mean that the price of quantitative easing has been too high. And that this policy hasn’t only led to lower exchange rates, but to the loss of status of the G7 currencies.