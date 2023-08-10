English The risks of actively managed ETFs Contrary to passive ETFs, active and buffer ETFs promise downside protection. However, there is no absolute guarantee and costs are higher, which reduces their advantage over the long term.

Active investment managers still haven’t proven their ability to beat passive investments, which would justify their expensive fees. That is why index-style investing has become the strategy of choice for millions of private and institutional investors. Passive investing has, for the most part, won the debate.

Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) have proven that by minimizing costs, you can do better than trying to maximize returns. Beating the market remains by far the exception rather than the rule. One recent study has shown that actively managed funds in mid and large caps produce lower returns over ten years than indexed funds 97% of the time – and 77% of the time for small-caps. As to the lucky 3% who outperformed the passive index, they have only a 20% chance of repeating the feat the following year, and a 10% chance of outperforming 3 years in a row.

Passive investing has low fees

Cost is what makes the difference. Active management fees can reach 2% to 3% (and sometimes the manager also takes 10% to 20% of the performance). Structured products (complex derivative vehicles) can charge you 2,5% and the costs are even higher if we take into account hidden costs. On the other hand, most of the 1700 ETFs listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange charge between 0,25% and 0,50%, and sometimes less than 0,20%. There are no hidden costs.

So, fees take a small toll on returns in passive investing, and one remains very close to the gross performance of the underlying index, while active managers need to be extremely good to afford collecting big chunks of fees and still comfortably outperforming. In active investing, anything outside of ultra-high net worth hedge funds, or «club deals» in venture capital offering to multiply your 8-figure entry ticket by a factor of 20, in sought-after sectors like AI, in exchange for very expensive fees, has a big chance to be a worse deal than basic ETFs.

No safety net

This all explains why, in matters of investing, the «Easy Jets» of markets offer more value than the first-class vehicles, most of the time. But as in any low-cost product or service, insurance isn’t included. ETFs and other passive vehicles such as indexed mutual funds offer no downside protection and leave the investor exposed to the whims and fancies of markets.

The lack of active management results in an absence of risk management. Even indices can correct abruptly. We saw an example of that in 2022 when the Nasdaq 100 lost 30% in the first half of the year. As to the first bitcoin ETF, that was launched by ProShares in the U.S. in October 2021, it lost 70% over a year, which was one of the worst starts for an ETF. It was only the reflection of its passive replication of the decline in the value of bitcoin.

Because of these pitfalls, ETF issuers have created their own remedy: an actively managed version. Thematic ETFs, for instance, are actively managed. Their fees jump to 0,75%. But the cyclicality of thematic investments isn’t solved by active management. Typically, an ETF will bet on a specific theme such as robotics, cloud computing or electric cars. At the moment of the launch, the theme will be supported by an ideal macroeconomic context, and the investment narrative will perfectly fit the moment. The theme has big chances to outperform.

But the cyclical nature of themes will expose them to the effects of changing macro parameters. After a few months or years, interest rates and inflation can rise, creating headwinds for the theme. That is what happened to the famous ARKK ETF, Ark Invest’s disruptive innovation product, that is actively managed by Cathie Wood. Its performance was outstanding until February 2021. When inflation started to rise rapidly, it lost 24% in 2021, then 67% in 2022, before regaining 42% so far this year. Over its life, ARKK has generated more money in fees than it generated money for investors.

More protection, more costs

In order to offer investors real safety, the first ETF with 100% protection was launched last July in the U.S. by Innovator Capital Management. It offers a protection against losses during two years in the S&P 500 index. Its fees jump to 0,8%. It isn’t exactly a big innovation, since BlackRock had launched in April its «buffer» ETFs, which offer investors limited participation to the upside, and protects them against the first 9% to 15% losses, for a limited period. These types of products have been mostly popularized by structured products seeking to guarantee capital.

The latest 100% protection ETF is not different. The idea is for investors to give up part of their gains in exchange for insuring part of their losses. Those products limit your upside gain to 7% - 9% per year, and you have to give up dividends. On reading the fine print, the guarantee isn’t absolute here, either. It is calculated «before management and transaction fees and any extraordinary expenses incurred by the fund».

In conclusion, seeking more protection comes at a cost. The same doubts over outperformance do then arise with active ETFs as with the classic active management strategies. On the other hand, investing in passive ETFs, at the lowest cost, and with unlimited upside participation, must be seen as a risky investment with no safety net.

Buying an index certainly remains less risky than buying individual stocks, because the diversity of the index components reduces volatility, but the year 2022 has shown how whole indices like the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 can lose 20% to 30% in a single year. Large indices have proven to be a winning bet over the long term, if one can afford to lose at times and remain invested over decades. In the short term, by contrast, there is no true guarantee. Investing at a low cost includes opportunity with no security.