The Swiss National Bank should raise Interest Rates Inflation in Switzerland is significantly lower than in other developed economies, but for various reasons, the SNB is doing well to tighten monetary policy further.

Deutsche Version

Inflation appears to be falling across the world. Many observers expect that central banks are about to stop or at least pause their interest rate increases. There is much discussion of what the Fed and the ECB will do in September.

Some market commentators are even starting to wonder whether the Swiss National Bank (SNB) will refrain from raising rates from 1.75% to 2% or more when it meets at the end of September. Although inflation was merely 1.6% in August, that seems unlikely. And doing so would be a mistake.

There are two reasons for that view. The first concerns the SNB’s objective and the second the potential for collateral damage that an interest rate increase could cause.

Inflation should be pushed toward one percent

The SNB’s overriding objective is to maintain price stability, which it defines as inflation in the zero to two percent range. While it may seem that it should be indifferent to where exactly inflation is in that range, that can’t be true.

With inflation subject to unpredictable shocks in both directions, the risk of being pushed out of the range is smallest when inflation is in the middle of it. Indeed, in the relatively calm period between 2000 and the onset of the global financial crisis in 2008, inflation in Switzerland averaged almost exactly one percent. That was not luck.

While the low Swiss inflation rate is the envy of central bankers all over the world, it currently is plainly too high. The management of monetary policy with a zero to two percent target zone requires the SNB to push inflation toward one percent. And that calls for a further tightening of monetary policy via higher interest rates. So too does the fact that administratively set prices – which are unusually important in Switzerland – and rents are likely to push up inflation in the coming months.

Of course, inflation is too high in almost all other developed economies. Yet central banks seem ready to call a halt to interest rate increases. They are worried that speeding up the return of inflation to their two percent targets with further hikes would risk causing collateral damage by triggering a recession. Aiming for a soft landing requires them to tread carefully, despite the fact that inflation is still far too high. That makes sense, for them.

But the SNB need not worry. It is in a much better situation than its peers.

Flexible labour markets, sound fiscal policy

Labour markets in Switzerland are highly flexible, and the type of goods Switzerland exports – including pharmaceutical products, chemicals and watches – are remarkably price insensitive. The SNB does not need to fear that tighter policy will plunge the economy into recession by slowing domestic demand and appreciating the exchange rate.

Some other central banks – or, perhaps, central bankers – may worry that higher interest rates will erode the credibility of fiscal policy and complicate the management of the public debt. That is not an issue in Switzerland either, given the tradition of sound fiscal policy and limited public debt.

Finally, the public and politicians are massively supportive of the SNB’s low inflation policy. Raising interest rates will not cause a backlash but, if anything, will be seen as further evidence that the SNB is committed to price stability. It will be welcomed by many.