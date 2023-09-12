Winners Keep Winning The philosophy is simple: Winners among companies have a remarkable ability to sustain their winning streak, often surpassing even the most optimistic expectations. The reason? Returns are persistent.

Deutsche Version

«It is one of the great paradoxes of the stock market that what seems expensive and too high usually continues to go higher and what seems cheap and too low usually continues to go lower.»

William O'Neil, Founder of Investor’s Business Daily & CAN SLIM (1933–2023)

I wrote my first article for The Market one month ago on arvy’s investment philosophy: «Good Story & Good Chart».

Now corporate earnings season is over, and the best economist I know - the internals of the stock market - is giving me some clues.

What kind?

The multiple contraction is over and quality stocks have begun to decouple from the broad indices since summer. I am on the lookout for top-quality business models, the «Good Stories» that show signs of strength.

But what is the prerequisite for this? What does the foundation of a «Good Story» include?

Reminder: A «Good Story» has already won.

As Albert Einstein put it, «In theory, theory and practice are one and the same. In practice they are not». For this reason, I would like to give examples of businesses that we own.

A durable competitive advantage – the moat

It all starts with fending off competition and maintaining profitability into the future. Simple.

This is possible if a company has a moat or a durable competitive advantage. Just like a medieval castle, the moat serves to protect those inside the fortress and their riches from outsiders. The term was made popular by Warren Buffett.

Let’s give some examples and put theory into practice. Most recognized moats are:

High Switching Costs: Think of the personal tax solutions 0f Intuit (TurboTax). In the US, filing tax returns is a nightmare. Because Intuit’s products are so widely used, TurboTax has become synonymous with tax season. Trust me on this. The psychological toll of switching is too high. You simply will not do it.

Intangibles: This includes patents and brands. A red can in the restaurant? Coca Cola.

Network Effects: Mastercard and Visa. The value of a product or service grows as its user base expands. There is no way around them, or to put it another way, as a restaurant you will have a problem if you do not accept Visa or Mastercard.

Size & Cost Advantage: Walmart is the world’s largest retailer. Its massive size gives it significant bargaining power.

Efficient Scale: In a market of limited size, potential new competitors have little incentive to enter. Waste Management is the largest waste management company in the US. You would not enter a market with established brand names when 7 out of 8 neighbors already have the trusted waste collection company under contract.

Soft Moats: This one is the most difficult to determine. It could be Alphabet’s corporate culture or Danaher’s long-standing management team and famous Danaher Business System.

A top-class business model – a «Good Story» - starts with one of these moats. It builds a strong foundation for everything that comes after. Lastly, companies with a durable competitive advantage are often found where there are monopolies, duopolies or oligopolies.

Let us now turn to the natural financial consequences of moat companies.

High and Robust Margins

Keeping competition at bay helps produce stable and high gross, operating and free cash flow margins.

High margins indicate that you are a market leader with high barriers to entry for competitors in your industry. The moat protects the earnings of the company in which I am invested.

To illustrate my point, let me use an example with two companies in the consumer discretionary sector and the impact of input cost inflation: LVMH, a company we own, and Volkswagen, a company we do not own.

A 4% increase in input cost inflation would reduce LVMH’s profits by 5% if no other action were taken, while Volkswagen’s profits would fall by 75%.

Quite a leverage effect along the income statement.

The gross margins of our portfolio companies are on average over 60%, compared to about 40% for the typical corporation. They produce something for $4 and sell it for $10.

Bottom line: Fundamentally, companies with high gross margins have greater leeway to manage inflation.

Impact of input cost inflation on LVMH and Volkswagen:

Source: Koyfin, arvy

Here is the reassuring part: our investment approach does not hinge on predicting inflation or other macroeconomic elements. Our focus is solely on companies, not countries, indices, or macro forecasts.

The not-so-good news?

For the next characteristic we turn to a very subjective area.

Corporate Culture & Skin in the Game

The moat should be underpinned by management with integrity and «skin in the game». Not only for me as a co-investor in my own strategy, but also for the companies I buy into, I want people to bleed for their company, their product and their vision.

Having integrity and «skin in the game» is very powerful.

What is it about?

Interests of management are aligned with the ones of you as a shareholder. This includes incentivization, honest feedback and communication, how they handle and communicate mistakes, words and what actions follow, etc.

But how can you even classify this? Quite simply, you cannot.

As I always say, investing is much more art than science. And that is why it gets a little messy sometimes. It was and will always be «very subjective».

When it comes to corporate culture, one study is part of a growing mountain of evidence of one key factor: The superiority and more enduring performance of companies in which the founder or family still plays an important role as CEO, chairman, board member, owner or advisor.

This begs the question, why?

Founder-Led Companies Outperform the Rest (based on S&P 500):

Source: Bain & Company, Harvard Business Review

We can trace it back to the way the founder built the company from the inside out. The DNA. It affects everything. It will influence the success of the company on the outside for a long time.

I reminisce about one of my favorite books «The hard things about hard things» by Ben Horowitz. I highly recommend it.

Horowitz always stated corporate culture with «culture in a company is: how do people behave when you are not looking?».

Think about that for a moment. That statement is deeply imprinted on my mind.

A wonderful example of a family business run by a founder that we own is Copart. It is a vehicle salvage and auction company. Yes, it makes money from junk.

The owner and founder, Willis Johnson, has even written a book about it: «Junk to Gold: From Salvage to the World’s Largest Online Auto Auction.» Another book for your bookshelf.

In summary, corporate culture is the cornerstone of any successful business. Period.

Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For:

Source: Great Place To Work

The key metric for a quality business

Warren Buffett mentioned in his 1979 annual report that by far the most important financial metric is return on capital. A business I want to own must have these three characteristics:

High return on invested capital (ROIC) Growth to enable reinvestment of their cash flows at high rates of return Sustainable competitive advantage to prevent reversion to the mean

First, in our portfolio, the average ROIC is above 20%.

Second, I look for a source of growth that allows good companies to reinvest their cash flows. Reinvestment requires a structural tailwind and long-term growth. It is no use generating wonderful returns if you are stuck in a very small segment, niche or geographic area and cannot deploy the cash generated.

If I were to highlight one area that still has a very, very long way to go in terms of growth, it is pets and testing. This is where our companies Zoetis (the fillet spin-off from Pfizer) and Idexx Laboratories come in. They are leaders in this area. They specialize in pet and production animal testing, among other things. There are two important aspects that need to be emphasized. One is that pets are a family member that you would give the shirt off your back for. The second thing is that testing animals is very important for the simple reason that they cannot speak.

Sounds logical, doesn’t it?

Third, you need a competitive advantage to prevent losing your position. If you are in an attractively growing market, you will quickly feel the heat from new competitors. If they can take market share from you, the good economic law of «mean reversion» applies. My goal, therefore, is to look for companies with limited competition that are more profitable because of their ability to keep competition at bay.

To challenge the academic dragons who will now say that reversion to the mean is inevitable in a competitive equilibrium and will always happen, I have some exciting news for you:

Top-quality business models do not revert to the mean. They escape.

Returns are persistent

Past returns of companies are a good indicator of future returns. Let me give you an example. What is true for companies is also true for people.

A 35-year-old employee who has performed well over the last ten years has a good chance of climbing the career ladder and being promoted. I would give her a high P/E ratio.

A 35-year-old employee who has fluctuations in performance, shows little commitment and discipline will most likely not have what it takes. Would you give him a high P/E ratio as well?

I think I have made my point. Otherwise, the following chart will do.

For the graph, the 1000 largest US companies were sorted for Return on Equity (RoE). The group «Past High Profits» consists of those companies in the quartile with the greatest RoE starting 1966.

Their profitability persisted. It did not revert to the mean.

Persistence of Profitability (RoE):

Source: GMO

Another example?

McKinsey analyzed the ROIC histories of about 7000 publicly listed nonfinancial US companies from 1963 to 2004. The blue bar in the following chart shows the median annual ROIC for 1963 to 2004 and the orange bar shows the ROIC from 1995 – 2004.

Something catches your eye?

The return on capital is consistent for industries:

Source: McKinsey

No sector exists that leads from one end to the other. It is persistent. That explains to a large extent why we have been heavily exposed to sectors such as healthcare, consumer staples and technology over the years.

These return characteristics persist because good businesses find ways to fend off their competition — what we have learned with the moat.

Conversely, businesses with intense competition, volatile pricing, or durable consumer products cannot easily change their weak dynamics, even when valuations are low, or the economy is recovering.

In essence: ROIC for industries is stable. Industries with poor returns remain poor industries. Being cheap or lowly rated does not make them good companies.

The prejudice: quality is always expensive

Quality has its price. This leads to a challenge or a prejudice: Quality stocks are always expensive.

Yes, but just in pure absolute terms. Think again about the undisciplined employee. A high valuation is not synonymous with expensive, just as a low valuation is not synonymous with cheap.

Just consider Lindt & Sprüngli (which we do not own). The word expensive in combination with this company haunts my dreams. Nevertheless, the company has generated a return of 14% p.a. over twenty years.

The Swiss Performance Index in comparison? 7.1%.

Why can something that is so expensive keep winning?

Straightforward. These companies are much better than the average. Their quality is reflected in the characteristics of being largely independent of the economic cycle, earnings stability and visibility. All key attributes of strong business models. That is why the market allows them to trade at a premium.

As mentioned earlier, companies with a durable competitive advantage are often forming natural monopolies, duopolies, or oligopolies.

How does this happen?

Companies cannot always beat every competitor, leading them to target weaker rivals while avoiding stronger ones. This dynamic played out in industries like auto parts retail and waste recycling. They consistently are taking share from weaker competitors.

Our holdings Waste Management and AutoZone excelled in these sectors. Take auto parts retail as an example: from a highly fragmented market years ago (Top 5 with less than 5% market share), major players like AutoZone and O’Reilly now control 25% of the industry, outperforming less efficient competitors.

The conclusion of all the points listed?

In our opinion, the quality of the company is more important than the valuation, but of course you should avoid paying too much for good companies.

It is okay to pay more for quality:

Source: Ash Park Capital and Refinitiv Datastream, excludes dividends, in USD, 1973 – 2019

Winners keep winning

The following chart displays the excess returns of MSCI World Quality/Value/Growth Index styles compared to the index itself. Remarkably, quality consistently outperformed or matched the MSCI World Index over rolling 10-year periods in the past 25 years.

While 10 years might seem lengthy, we are committed long-term investors, targeting sustained gains from strong companies.

(If this time horizon feels excessive, equities might not be the right choice for you.)

Rolling 120-Month Excess Gross Returns by Style Relative to MSCI World, p.a.:

Source: MSCI

Certainly, the relative attractiveness of quality does ebb and flow over time. But what the fundamental backdrop of a «Good Story» shows is persistence.

This leaves us with the great paradox of the stock market that what seems expensive and too high usually continues to go higher and what seems cheap and too low usually continues to go lower.

After all, winners keep winning.