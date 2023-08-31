Interview «This Is an Ideal Environment for Value Investors» Cole Smead, CEO and portfolio manager at investment boutique Smead Capital, doesn’t trust the relaxed summer mood in the stock market. He explains why he sees turmoil brewing on the horizon and why he is betting on attractively valued stocks in the commodity sector.

Once again, the stock market in the United States is dominated by tech stocks. According to the consensus among investors, inflation is under control and interest rate pressures will ease. Against this backdrop, the S&P 500 has largely recovered from the bear market in 2022.

For Cole Smead, however, there is no reason to sound the all-clear. On the contrary: the value investor, who runs the investment firm Smead Capital with his father Bill, fears that inflation will prove more stubborn than expected. He believes stocks are neglecting the risk they face from competing with the attractive yields of risk-free government bonds.

«To us, this is a very dangerous market, but the psychology among common stock investors is totally detached, and this detachment shows that the low interest rate mania really hasn’t come home to roost yet,» Mr. Smead says. «People think that most problems were resolved with the cute little 20% bear market we had last year,» he adds.

In this in-depth interview with The Market NZZ, which has been edited for length, he explains why he spots opportunities for promising investments in the energy sector, which individual stocks he believes have the most upside, and which other areas of the commodity sector offer exciting prospects.

«If the economy wasn’t perceived to be at risk, oil prices would already be a lot higher»: Cole Smead. Photo: Bloomberg

How do you assess current developments in the markets?

It looks like people are very detached. For example, I was recently in my hometown of Seattle. In the downtown business district of the city, the streets aren’t as bad as they once were during the pandemic, but they’re just not very active. Not a lot of people are doing business or commerce, many stores are still shut down and a lot of restaurants are gone. Worse, there are a lot of empty office buildings currently owned by equity owners who will default on their commercial loans. But on the surface, it seems as though there is not that much bad stuff going on. It’s the same detachment equity investors are showing in the stock market this year.

What do you mean by that?

By the time this is all set and done, the Federal Reserve may end up going up to 6% on short-term interest rates. If you can get 6% risk free for 90 days from the US government, there are very few alternatives that can match that in this timeframe from a pure return relative to the risk perspective. But despite stocks are having competition from bonds in a way they haven’t for more than a decade, equity investors are getting more excited – and that’s detached.

Why do you think the Fed will hike interest rates to 6%?

If you look at the economy, it would seem that – in some respects – the Fed is getting inflation back near their 2% target. On the other hand, the labor market continues to greatly outmatch the Fed’s expectations. Everyone thought that by now, the labor market would have cooled off and that the economy would have slowed down. But the labor market and the economy just keep chugging away. Furthermore, the lower-end wages in America, the bottom two quartiles, continue to outmatch any level of inflation. So it just seems foolish to believe that inflation will go back to 2% when the average American worker is collecting a greater than 5% pay increase.

Yet, the S&P 500 and especially tech stocks are doing surprisingly well this year.

This year, everyone is more confident about tech. In their mind, that’s all that really matters. For the S&P 500 that is probably true, because tech has such a meaningful weight in the index. But again, a return of 5-6% on riskless securities is hard to pass on. To us, this is a very dangerous market, but the psychology among common stock investors is totally detached, and this detachment shows that the low interest rate mania really hasn’t come home to roost yet. People think that most problems were resolved with the cute little 20% bear market we had last year. But we think that’s very unlikely. That’s why we are trying to deal with these risks in a very real and focal manner, and it’s causing us to take vastly different risks than the passive or S&P 500 investors who think there is no problem.

So how do navigate this market environment as a value investor?

Every investor wants to find a business that produces high returns on capital. Looking back over the last decade, most investors think they can only find these qualities in asset-light businesses. That’s the real danger today: This obsession with asset-light businesses, and the types of sectors and industries investors typically find asset-light companies to be in. So by precluding a bunch of other businesses that might be more capital intensive, more asset heavy, investors are effectively all competing for the same businesses to get high returns on capital, and by doing that, you automatically pay more for your returns on capital.

Are you referring primarily to companies in the tech sector that in principle require little capital for business operations, such as software companies?

Yes, here’s an example: We were looking at PayPal the other day. We’ve owned the stock in the past, but what makes no sense today is that PayPal, as one of the most dominant players in online payments globally, is only producing roughly 15-20% return on equity. This is the kind of business that should be producing 30% return on equity, and it’s not priced like a business running a 15-20% return on equity. Of course, you could argue that they are not efficient enough or that they are wasting money. These are plausible arguments, and PayPal could fix that maybe. But from an investor’s perspective the real question is: Why would you overpay for a lower-return business just because it’s asset-light?

Where are opportunities for more favorable investments?

We think about where we can find the best returns on capital that are likely to sustain and pay the lowest multiples to get those high returns. The answer is oil and gas businesses. But because everyone told themselves these are not asset-light businesses, investors are unwilling to go anywhere near them. Hence, we can go out and buy companies that are earning 30% on equity and, in many cases, are trading for less than 2x book value. That’s incredibly cheap. In the tech world, businesses that have these kinds of returns on equity are trading at 8x book value. And here’s another danger: Investors might find out that in the last two or three years, certain asset-light businesses produced returns that actually weren’t sustainable because we aren’t trapped at home anymore.

What’s your bull case for energy stocks?

This is an ideal environment for value investors like us. If oil prices continue to creep or just maintain where they are, we don’t care if the stock market in general does poorly. The economics for oil and gas businesses will stay the same or possibly even improve, and that’s not true for a lot of stocks out there. Ultimately, the weird part is that energy stocks have become a lot cheaper over the last year based on free cash flow, return on equity and the multiples you pay. At the same time, the tech world has only become more expensive. So we’re getting all the prosperity on better underlying fundamentals. Basically, tech investors need to pray that their stocks can get higher multiples. That’s not the case with oil and gas stocks. We don’t depend on higher multiples; we just need oil and gas to continue to be consumed during a time when the Saudis and everyone else is cutting production.

In this context, how do you assess the risk of an economic slowdown and thus pressure on energy prices?

Short-term, it’s unlikely that the economy will show weakness since the labor market is robust and there is still $1 trillion sitting on US household balance sheets from the stimulus of the last years. In our view, the next recession will be caused by the problems in the capital markets finally spilling over into the real economy. We already had carnage in bonds, carnage in regional banks, but the problems in commercial office properties haven’t been dealt with yet and stocks are still ignoring higher interest rates. When that changes, it will finally sour people’s mood and affect the economy as a whole. But that has not much to do with oil. Also, if declining asset prices start affecting the economy, one consequence will be that the lack of investment in the energy sector continues. So if no one drills any new holes in the oil space in the next couple of years, the bigger risk is that, at some point, we wake up to oil prices of $100 or $120 per barrel because of tight supply. We could actually see a world where the economy slows tied to capital markets issues, while we get a squeeze on the back side of that in oil prices.

Nevertheless, a recession usually comes as a surprise.

If the economy wasn’t perceived to be at risk, oil prices would already be a lot higher. The barrels per day we consume globally are going up, but that hasn’t been driving prices higher and higher. In fact, prices are lower today than a year ago. Last year, the assumption was that the US administration was going to refill the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, causing the market to become too bullish. As we know today, they haven’t even tried to refill the SPR. Now, the dynamics are that demand continues to grow, and everyone, whether it’s Saudi-Arabia or the US producers, is letting the market know that they are going to produce less. This slow tightening we’re seeing in the oil market right now is indicative that supply continues to disappear. For us, that’s really exciting. But again, it’s not like that anyone in the stock market wants to change what they are doing and go out and buy oil and gas stocks.

Which names do you favor in the energy sector?

Across our firm, Occidental Petroleum is our biggest holding by far. Generally speaking, investors should be looking for businesses where there is what we call torque: Operating leverage, resulting in a huge pivot in the free cash flow when oil goes from, say, $80 to $90. In other words, we’re looking for businesses that will see the biggest increase in free cash flow according to our optimistic view of the dynamics in the oil market. The names really fitting that profile would be Apache and Ovintiv in our US portfolios. In our international portfolios, it’s the Canadian producers MEG Energy and Cenovus Energy. They have a lot of torque because their oil sands assets are priced in Western Canada Select which trades at a discount to West Texas Intermediate. So if we get $5 higher on WTI, that implies a much bigger increase in WCS in percentage terms.

However, energy stocks in particular and the commodity sector in general are avoided by many market participants in light of ESG criteria.

You might think we would be frustrated with what’s going on in today’s ESG environment. But that’s not the case at all. We couldn’t be more thankful for ESG. I don’t believe we would be getting these cheap valuations on oil and gas assets if it wasn’t for ESG. There are even better ways we find abroad to go out and bet against it. So in our international funds we have been buying coal stocks: Whitehaven Coal in Australia and Thungela Resources in South Africa. True, in the western world, we don’t use a lot of coal anymore, but in the case of Japan for example, a third of the country’s electricity comes from coal. In the case of India and China, the world’s largest population centers for the foreseeable future, the share is more than twice as large.

Against this backdrop, what’s your take on Glencore’s bid for Teck Resources?

We don’t own Glencore nor Teck, but what Glencore is trying to do by spinning out their joint coal assets together, is brilliant. They are the smartest in the market, and we think the market is completely missing what they are seeking to do. At Berkshire’s shareholder meeting, Charlie Munger said that it’s crazy that coal producers are pretty much «unbankable» these days. He’s right, but in response to that, coal companies just kept all the cash they made off of high energy prices in 2022. So today, you can buy coal businesses that have 40-80% of their market cap in cash.

And what does that mean for Glencore’s acquisition plans?

This provides a very interesting environment for someone like Glencore to go out and roll up assets. No one is going to complain that there is a monopoly in the coal sector because nobody wants to be in that business. So as a private buyer who doesn’t care about what most stock market investors think about coal, you could really lock down a lot of assets around the world. At least on a public basis, it looks like Glencore is going to try to do that.

With Frontline, you also hold an operator of oil tankers. What speaks in favor of the stock?

We love betting on smart capital allocators, and John Fredriksen, Frontline’s largest investor, is the best capital allocator in the history of the oil tanker industry. We find it very interesting that he’s trying to merge Frontline with its competitor Euronav. Furthermore, he also bought up a stake in International Seaways, another large tanker operator. Ultimately, he’s trying to create a more consolidated market, leading to more rational behavior and therefore attractive returns on capital. And keep in mind, there is only one new oil tanker to be delivered in the next two years.

So in this sector, too, there is a tendency toward tighter supply due to a lack of investment?

Correct. As in the oil market, tight supply means prices have to be really firm. Like the oil industry, the tanker businesses got way overcapitalized at the peak of the last big energy bull market in 2007-08, with private equity getting involved. Today, the beautiful part is that private equity is nowhere to be found. Everyone is scared because they found out it’s a cyclical business.

Where else do spot opportunities in the commodity space?

We also own the Canadian lumber companies West Fraser Timber and Interfor. Together with a couple of other competitors, they control over half of the supply for the US market where most houses are framed in lumber. Lumber is scarcer than you think because you have to cut it at a mill within a hundred miles from where you cut it, and British Columbia, one of the world’s largest exporters of wood products, is losing supply. Many mills have been shut down regularly over the last five to ten years because of the needle infestation which greatly hurt the trees’ fiber. In addition, the government of British Columbia is essentially overcharging for the cutting of timber on their land.

What does this mean for the lumber industry?

There is a real cost of capital to move lumber supply from Canada to the US, but in the case of Interfor, most of their money is actually made locally in the south of the US, not in Canada anymore. West Fraser is becoming more and more a US business as well. But how many people own lumber companies? Very few. These stocks are still pretty much owned by Canadian investors only. So for someone who’s trying to find an interesting way to make high returns on capital in US housing, these two lumber companies are a very interesting place to be right now.

To what extent do you have to have a bullish view on US housing to bet on lumber stocks?

Here is the thing: The home builders are more affected by lumber prices than they are necessarily by housing units. Right now, because we are dealing with lower units, lumber prices have come way down. So we’re in a situation where the homebuilding stocks are doing well because their margins are high despite units being down. Essentially, lumber companies have kind of been in a doldrum based on the lumber price, whereas the homebuilders are overearning because they’re paying way less for lumber than a year or two ago. But at some point, units will pick up in housing and that’s where you’re going to see a lot firmer pricing in lumber. So we think there will be a catch-up.

Any final thoughts?

Historically, in periods where stocks do poorly, commodities tend to do very well. The bull markets in those two places tend to be contrary to each other. Dogs chase cars, investors chase stocks, but really humans chase whatever goes up. If we wake up two years from now and stocks have done poorly and commodities fairly well, people are going to begin to chase commodities. It’s just human nature. Hence, I would say it’s early, we’re probably two to three years into a decade-long commodity cycle. And if you look at where many of the commodity-oriented businesses sit as a percentage of the stock market, they’re still tiny, they’re just too small.