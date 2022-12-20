Transitioning from an «Era of Plenty» to an «Era of Shortages» A series of negative supply shocks could mean that inflation rates will settle at a higher plateau. Stronger inflationary tendencies in turn could lead to interest rates remaining «higher for longer» than markets currently seem to expect.

Is inflation decelerating? Is it going to decelerate enough? Will central banks in advanced market economies, above all the Federal Reserve, soon be able to moderate further tightening and eventually «pivot» towards easing?

These questions are being asked all around the world, with divergent answers generally reflecting opposing views about how quickly recent supply shocks will dissipate (reducing inflation) and fears of a wage-price spiral (raising inflation).

Sadly, this debate has largely ignored the growing likelihood of a number of future, negative supply shocks that will mark a global transition from an «Era of Plenty» to an «Era of Shortages». These shocks will raise prices, reinforce the need for tighter monetary policy, and put greater strains on already strained finances, both private and sovereign.

Negative supply shocks keep upward pressure on inflation

First, the covid related recession in most countries was severe, albeit short lived. Severe downturns always leave scars, and this setback seems particularly likely to do so. Companies must restructure supply lines, reducing «efficiency» while improving «resilience», with China’s zero-covid policy posing an additional challenge. In most countries, the supply of workers has been hit by deaths, long covid and other pandemic-linked problems.

Second, secular forces were increasing commodity prices already before Russia's invasion of Ukraine – and these forces will persist. A still rising global population is putting food security at risk. The production of fossil fuels and metals will suffer from recently low investment levels and the previous exploitation of promising production sites. In addition, higher prices for fossil fuels seem unlikely to lead to more investment, while a newly discovered mine site can precede production by a decade.

Third, climate change will push up costs in at least three ways. Mitigation implies «stranding» existing reserves of fossil fuels. If the supply of renewable energy is inadequate to meet still rising demand, then energy prices must rise. Adaptation will involve stricter building standards and many other costs. Finally, climate change will reduce the future supply of food and other reproducible commodities, could render significant parts of the world unsuitable for production, and is already causing heavy damage from extreme weather.

Fourth, the global supply of workers is in sharp decline, pushing up wage costs everywhere. While some countries can partially offset this through immigration, this will initially put still more pressure on overstretched infrastructure, the housing stock and health care systems.

Fifth, the full costs of misallocated capital, generated by years of easy monetary policies, remain unseen. Zombie companies, whose interest payments exceed profits, and companies who subsidize prices to gain market share, have proliferated in recent years. Should financing conditions tighten and these companies disappear, prices will rise directly. Further, recent trends to greater corporate concentration in some countries will make it easier for surviving companies to maintain or even increase profit margins.

Sixth, geopolitical tensions affecting global supply chains are rising sharply. This threatens higher prices in the short term and will slow the pace of future technological progress.

Interest rates: higher for longer?

The effect of higher energy prices on inflation in the 1970s was self-limiting. Money spent on energy was unavailable for other consumer expenditures. In contrast, many of the supply shocks described above suggest the need for substantially greater investment spending, particularly by governments.

Public health systems need resources to prepare for future pandemics. Climate change will demand enormous investment spending for mitigation, adaptation and replacing damaged infrastructure. Labour shortages and higher real wages will encourage capital substitution. Finally, geopolitical tensions will demand higher spending on the military, particularly in countries that failed to honour NATO commitments.

In short, aggregate demand could rise even as aggregate supply falls. This is a recipe for stronger inflationary tendencies and «higher for longer» interest rates than markets currently seem to expect.

«Higher for longer» interest rates could prove troublesome for the private sector, since both household and corporate ratios of debt to income have been rising for years in many countries. Determined efforts to restrain private sector spending, as debt service rises, could provoke a serious recession. Higher rates could also lead to financial instability, particularly in the non-bank sector, compounding such a slowdown.

Nor would already highly indebted governments be immune. Fears that central banks might, in a recession, be called on to finance much larger government deficits raises questions of «fiscal dominance» that could prevent sovereign rates from falling or even cause them to rise.

Preempting the possibility of such a vicious circle is now essential. On the supply side, governments need to take measures to increase labor force participation rates, productivity growth and thus the tax base. On the demand side, given the urgent need to support both public and private investment, governments will need to find other ways to reduce their deficits. Already troubled global financial markets urgently need reassurance of governments’ commitment to fiscal responsibility. Higher taxes on carbon emissions, property and consumption will have to be considered, along with cuts to tax expenditures that often favor special interests.

In the face of persistent inflationary pressures, the reduction of government deficits would also reduce the need to rely on domestic monetary restraint with its potentially dangerous side effects. Having both fiscal and monetary policies pointing in the same direction might also help anchor inflationary expectations. This would be another welcome benefit.