(Value) Stocks Do Offer Inflation Protection A recent article argued that equities offer poor protection against inflation. However, the data tells another story, one which is much more favorable for equities. The story is even better for value equities.

Deutsche Version

In early March Switzerland's «Neue Zürcher Zeitung» published an article titled «Stocks are not a good hedge against inflation - as shown by a review of 123 years of investment history» (in German). It drew its conclusion from the Credit Suisse Global Investment Returns Yearbook 2023, authored by Elroy Dimson, Paul Marsh and Mike Staunton (DMS).

The argument centered on an examination of whether historic stock returns were highly correlated with inflation, using data from 21 countries going back to 1900. DMS grouped their country-year observations by inflation rates. The first group showed the 5% of the total with the lowest inflation rates (in this case deflation!), the next group included the next 15% and so on, until the last group of again 5% with the highest inflation. For each group they calculated the average real returns – that is, after inflation – for stocks and bonds.

As can be seen in the chart below, real returns for bonds were negatively correlated with inflation while equity returns were higher when inflation was low, thus also exhibiting negative correlation. For example, during deflationary periods when prices fell by more than 3.5% annually, after inflation bonds returned a whopping 19% and equities 12%, while real returns amounted to 4.7% (bonds) and 11.2% (stocks) when inflation ranged between 1.7% and 2.7%.

Quelle: Dimson, Marsh and Staunton, Credit Suisse Global Investment Returns Yearbook 2023

However, correlation is primarily of interest for investors focused on the short term. For others the crucial question is whether stocks are a good store of value.

Equities provided positive real returns in all countries and years whenever inflation was lower than 18% per year. In other words, they rose more than the inflation rate, thus not only preserving but increasing investors’ wealth. Bonds mostly did the same, but less well.

For periods of hyperinflation, defined as more than 18%, the average real return of equities was, indeed, negative at -9.6%. However, that was positively resilient compared to bonds, which lost 24.5% in real terms. Should that worry us? Modern central banking, in our view, makes hyperinflation highly unlikely in developed economies. Thus, we disagree with the «NZZ»: as a general rule stocks do provide positive real returns and preserve purchasing power even when inflation is high.

What’s more, some stocks are a better store of value than others. DMS data does not differentiate between cheap and expensive stocks. But the U.S. equity data from Ken French going back to 1926 does and also sorts them into the categories large and small.

On the basis of this data, we first look at the famous inflationary period of 1967 to 1981 as depicted below, here using nominal indices, rebased to 100:

The chart shows that the U.S. equity market almost kept pace with inflation. As the investment firm GMO pointed out in a whitepaper in 2021, all of this happened while stocks became massively cheaper. The cyclically adjusted price/earnings ratio (Shiller P/E) fell from 20.4x in 1967 to 7.6x in 1981. The Nifty-Fifty bubble in large and expensive stocks was deflating, leading to the overall market’s slight underperformance. However, cheaply valued – and of these small –stocks did extremely well.

Next, we look at the full 97-year history and form groups of annual inflationary periods. Because we don’t have as many yearly observations as DMS, we use broader inflation buckets that show the real returns for the bottom 15% of annual inflation rates and end with the top 15% as per the following chart.

Over the last 97 years small, cheaply priced stocks (in green) had the highest average return under all periods except for when inflation was very low. Then, as we saw in the years leading up to 2022, large and expensive stocks did best. Size seemed to be of help in such circumstances – large cheap stocks did well, too.

Importantly, cheap stocks showed positive average real returns across all periods. This is true even in times of high inflation, when expensive shares destroyed value because they suffered a valuation compression. Please bear in mind that we are showing averages. These include years like 2022, when stocks delivered strongly negative real returns. Notwithstanding, it is obvious that they have been a good store of value over time.

Note that real returns are highest in periods of low to moderate inflation. Maybe by definition, real returns are lower during extreme and unsettled times. The ultra-low inflation and interest rates of the 2010s caused significant economic distortions (which are now being corrected), while ultra-high rates are always a surprise, forcing economic actors to scramble to adapt.

While equities are not a very good inflation hedge in the narrow sense, as the NZZ article pointed out, that is largely beside the point for most equity investors. By nature, they care about long-term results, specifically whether their investments retain or even increase value.

Equities do this very well. And we note with pleasure that value stocks have historically offered the best protection by some margin.