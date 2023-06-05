Interview «We Will See Considerable Easing by the Fed in 2024» Simona Mocuta, chief economist at State Street Global Advisors, on key developments in the broader global economy, monetary policy normalization and the rather confident sentiment in financial markets.

For months, financial markets have been vacillating between worries about inflation and recession. Central banks are tightening policy, while inflation is retreating agonizingly slowly. Investors’ hopes that the Fed would soon decide on a pivot have been dashed several times.

In an in-depth interview with The Market NZZ, Simona Mocuta, chief economist at Boston-based asset management giant State Street Global Advisors, shares her views of the global economy, her assessments of the longer-term trajectory of inflation and monetary policy – and what it all means for financial markets.

«The global economy is living through this transition from abundant liquidity to a world where liquidity is being withdrawn»: Simona Mocuta.

Let’s start with the big picture. When you look at the world economy today, what do you see?

I see a combination of slowing growth and disinflation. Boiled down to one sentence, that’s the most important thing. The big question of course is whether we’ll have a recession in the United States or not. We have stayed out of the recession camp for a long time, but the recent banking turmoil is a meaningful event. The economy was already on a trajectory towards slower growth, and now we have this credit tightening element on top of it. This, to me, tips the scale towards a recession. But we’re not talking about an immediate thing, it’s more 2024 that I’m concerned about. We’ll probably have very subtrend growth, with a lot of vulnerabilities of things getting worse.

Do you expect a hard recession?

No, that’s not my baseline scenario. There are three things that can cushion the blow. The first is disinflation. Cyclically, that is the big story. I know that perhaps I’m a bit more constructive on the disinflation story than others, but the disinflation trend I expect helps put a bottom under the slowdown in the sense that sooner or later it will allow central banks to calibrate interest rates lower. We do have considerable easing in our forecast through the end of 2024: we expect 200 basis points of easing, that’s a lot more than the Fed has in their forecast.

What are the other factors?

Secondly, you have the housing sector, specifically in the US. It likely behaves countercyclically in this portion of the cycle. The big hit to housing already has occurred, from here on it’s more like trying to find a bottom, especially if we get help from interest rates. That’s a big difference to 2008, when housing kept dragging the economy lower and lower. And thirdly, the consumer still supports the economy. The labor market, while its peak strength moment has passed, is going to take time until we see meaningful deterioration. Incomes, savings, all of those things, give you some support. There are still areas of pent-up demand, for example in the automotive sector. But mind you, gauging the state of the economy currently is even more complicated than it usually is. We have had an unprecedented degree of data revisions, which is partly understandable given the distortions we have seen in the past years. Those changes keep shifting the sand under your feet.

So could we say we’ll be looking at a mild recession, nothing to worry too much about?

Let’s say we’re looking at an uninspiring trajectory for growth, with the risk of things getting worse. The global economy as a whole is living through this transition from abundant liquidity to a world where liquidity is being withdrawn. If you want to be dramatic, look at M2 growth in the US, which went from 25% positive to minus 4%. This is a level we have not seen since the 1930s. I don’t see many things getting better from here, except inflation.

At least there seems to be a deal to raise the debt ceiling in the US, an issue that has kept markets on their toes in the past weeks. What do you make of it?

Even with a deal, the reason I look sceptical into 2024 is that it’s not just monetary policy that is tightening, but fiscal policy as well. That’s a big story that is not sufficiently talked about amid all that drama with the debt ceiling. Even with a deal, there is a cost to it, in terms of fiscal restraint that’s being imposed on the system. So in 2024, just as the labor market softens, just as the excess savings go away, there will be more of a fiscal headwind.

Over the past months, financial markets hoped that the Fed would announce that it would soon pause. But again and again, macro data turned out to be too robust, dashing hopes of a pivot. Would you say that the Fed has done enough now?

Yes, definitely. I actually think they probably have already gone a bit too far; the May hike was not really necessary. I understand the point that current inflation is well above target, but there is a gigantic chasm between forward and backward looking indicators right now. Both unemployment and inflation are among the most backward looking indicators.

What tells you that the Fed has gone too far?

When you have major bank failures, as we’ve had since March, that’s a clear indication that you are in restrictive territory. Given the data that is coming in, I could see headline inflation in the US getting close to 3% by the end of this year, perhaps even a bit lower. In that world, does the Fed Funds Rate still need to be at 5% plus? Almost without doing anything more, the Fed policy stance becomes tighter in a context of an economy that continues to slow. That’s the rationale for our expectation of 200 basis points of rate cuts until the end of 2024.

Given the criticism that central banks had to endure about having been asleep at the wheel, will they really be able to change tack absent a hard recession or a financial crisis?

The next couple of months are going to show, with helpful base effects, meaningful moderation on the inflation side. This will allow the tone to change and the anxiety to dissipate. The data changes before the Fed tone shifts. An important factor I can see is, finally, the moderation in shelter inflation. For a long time shelter kept going up, and now I think that shelter could soon help anchor lower inflation. I don’t expect the Fed to acknowledge this until the data is there for everybody to see, which means that the hawkish tone remains until then. Another important topic: When you had insufficient supply and abundant liquidity, this was the best world for companies to exercise pricing power. Not only to the point of covering costs, but opportunistically going a little bit above and beyond, just because they could. My sense is that this is now over. When I see order backlogs rapidly shrinking and inventories being seen as too high, that tells me that we should see price competition reemerge on the scene.

Apart from a disinflation trend in the next few months, there is a strong argument for structurally higher inflation, be it because of shortages in the labor force or because of deglobalization. Do you agree?

I have a lot of sympathy for that as a directional argument, and I certainly would agree that over the next ten years inflation will be a bit higher than in the ten years between the Global Financial Crisis and the Covid pandemic. But I’m not sure it will necessarily be higher than in the early 2000s. A very important factor that was in play between the GFC and Covid: There was a massive amount of deleveraging taking place in the US and in Europe. This deleveraging process was deflationary. Going forward, that probably won’t be the case anymore. I’m not so sure about the deglobalization and reshoring argument, though.

Why?

I think it’s a proposition that’s limited in scope to high value-added, strategic industries. There also is a China side to that, which is, if you move production to some place else, you leave China with excess capacity. This is a topic that is not talked about enough: China can continue to export disinflation to the rest of the world, they will fight for market share. And then, of course, there’s always technology. Only a few years ago, the question that seemed to be on everyone’s mind was how many jobs automation would kill. Today, everyone is talking about labor market shortages. But technology is not going away. If anything, it becomes even more of a disinflationary force going forward, because AI will impact not only manufacturing but also service jobs.

So you don’t see much in terms of structurally higher inflation?

I agree directionally with the argument, but my question mark is around the magnitude. I can easily see that we go to a 2,5% inflation world, but I don’t see us going to something like a plateau around 4%. People tend to get carried away in the moment. We currently are in a high inflation and a price pressure moment, and then people start to extrapolate. These extrapolations hardly ever turn out to be correct.

One of the painful surprises for financial markets last year was the swift rise in interest rates throughout the term structure. Given your macro views, is the brunt of the adjustment in long term rates now behind us?

There will always be fluctuations, but we are now in a range that certainly makes a lot more sense. The way the market behaved was actually very interesting to see. Inflationary pressures started to build in 2021, but the bond market did not move for a long time. Nominal ten year Treasury yields sat at 1,5% at the end of 2021, which made very little sense. The market ignored this for a long time, but once it decided to listen, the adjustment happened very violently. So today I think the major adjustment is behind us. But bond yields could go up further for other reasons including credit worthiness or concerns about repayment.

Regardless of a deal in the debt ceiling drama, the longer term topic is that the US will have high fiscal deficits all the way to the horizon. At what point will the bond market say it’s not comfortable with that anymore?

I would like us to spend more energy on getting the fiscal trajectory in order over the medium term, which means spending needs to come down. The Congressional Budget Office projects 5% plus fiscal deficits for years and years going forward. If this was an emerging market economy, your alarm bells would go off. I think they are pushing the limits of how much the market can take. Granted, there is a constant demand for safe securities, from insurance companies, pension plans, and so on. As an economist, I used to think of the government bond yield representing market expectations about growth and inflation. But it’s not that simple. Portfolio demand plays a huge role. It’s hard to say when it becomes too much and when investors will rebel. There aren’t that many great options that are as large and liquid as the Treasury market. So there is some degree of a captive audience. But that should never be taken for granted. These things can erode.

In early 2023, there were hopes that China would see a massive reopening boom. That has turned out to be a disappointment. What's going on in China?

As much as China wants to reorient its growth model towards domestic consumption, I don’t think this is possible at full speed. You need external demand, and the challenge for China is that the demand for Chinese exports is typically for goods. They don’t have much in the way of service exports. But goods consumption in the rest of the world is coming down, the Covid-induced spending boom on goods, which has tremendously benefitted China in 2020 and 2021, is over. Domestically, what can they do? The two engines of growth would be consumer spending and investment, typically into real estate, but the latter also is subdued. So there are very few genuine, sustainable sources of growth in the near term. I worry about the high private sector debt to GDP levels in China. There have been other countries in history that had similar levels, but these countries were already rich at that stage. China is not rich yet, but already highly indebted. I feel the picture will be the opposite from the one we had in the years after the GFC. Back then, the West was deleveraging and China was levering up. Now China needs to delever, and that always creates challenges to growth.

Do you see any bright spots in the world economy?

When I look at the backdrop for sustainable performance going forward, I actually am a little more excited about Europe, despite the short term cyclical challenges and the soft data we currently get from Germany.

Why Europe?

Two things: Covid was the crisis that finally brought fiscal policy back on the scene in Europe. You can’t just rely on zero or negative interest rates to do everything, which is what the Europeans did for ten years. Covid brought fiscal policy back to the scene. And then Ukraine, as much as it was a huge shock, it also forced a more productive assessment of vulnerabilities, be it in defense, energy, even food security. Something is now being done to build resilience. These were all things that were talked about before. It was President Trump who had brought up the defense issue, and he was ridiculed at the time. But the reality is that Europe had allowed itself to become very vulnerable. And now you see them taking steps to correct that, they are looking at areas they were unwilling to acknowledge previously. This is positive, not necessarily over the next twelve months, but in the medium term.

What worries you most when you look at the world economy?

Short term, I worry about overtightening. Everywhere I look, I see signs of liquidity declining. I worry about the fact that even though you had the banking turmoil, you have yet to see the genuine credit quality deterioration that typically comes with a banking crisis. I worry about not knowing who becomes a forced seller somewhere. If you had asked me where the first signs of stress would emerge, I would not have guessed a bank failure, I would have looked for commercial real estate as a source of stress where people start to default.

Would you say that’s something that still has to play out?

Yes. We saw in the UK last year what forced selling can cause. I don’t think we’ve truly seen that yet. You never know where they are until they blow up in your face. On one hand, I acknowledge that inflation is still too high, but I worry that the tightening effects are not fully visible yet. They are lurking there. The average bank is doing fine, but a few banks are not. This is the problem right now. Averages are misleading. A crisis never starts in the average. It always starts with the weak link. Those weak links are becoming weaker in different parts of the economy. I don’t know where, but I expect to see more of those kinds of events. The banking story may be out of the headlines for a few weeks, but it’s not out of the economy.

What about the longer term?

Longer term I worry about many things, geopolitics included, but let me highlight debt levels instead. I am concerned that the overly generous fiscal response during Covid, particularly in the US, may have shifted expectations about how much fiscal aid there would be in any future crisis, irrespective of its nature. I worry about the rising cost of debt and the diversion of resources away from productive means. A high debt world is unlikely to be a fast growing world, so debt sustainability in the context of aging populations is a big concern over the medium term.

Financial markets, at least on the surface, seem to be quite sanguine about the macro picture.

I think they are fine with the expectation of a meaningful further decline in inflation and a mild economic contraction. The assumption behind this picture is that if inflation comes down to that degree, then interest rates can come down, too. So the monetary policy pivot can happen before too much pain is being inflicted on the labor market. Right now you start from such a position of strength, there is a hope that maybe the damage can be contained. I think that’s the narrative. And granted, it’s not crazy to think that. It’s not a terrible scenario on the macro side, but the risks to this scenario are growing. I ask myself if the market is pricing the risks with regard to the baseline scenario, the risks of things going wrong, sufficiently or whether they just take the baseline for granted, which might be incorrect.

Could it be that investors were positioned so defensively at the start of this year that the market is climbing the proverbial wall of worry?

Yes, we do see a generally defensive positioning. Across the board you see a cautious positioning, and I think that’s why there hasn’t been more of a market correction. There wasn’t an abundance of money that had an aggressive exposure. Right now, people get paid to be in cash while they figure out what’s unfolding in front of them. We don’t see euphoria. Again, it’s not outrageous to think that things will work out quite fine. If we don’t hit a hard recession, corporate margins will deteriorate but not that much, and we’ll get some easing of cost pressures, even in the labor market.

In terms of monetary policy, a number of unorthodox measures were taken in the aftermath of the GFC, such as quantitative easing or negative interest rates. For years and years, we never saw a normalization of policy. Are we now going back to a more normal policy, like we were used to pre-GFC?

I hope so. The true assessment to some of these questions comes maybe two to three years from now, when we have put the volatility of Covid behind, and finally understand what’s the new equilibrium level for growth and inflation. That’s what drives the equilibrium rate and policy. What worries me is the fact that we have done QE to such a huge extent, and once it’s out of the bag, it’s hard to put it back in. Take the current debt ceiling issue: Say the agreement holds, and the Treasury is going to issue a lot of new bills and notes to replenish their funding. Will that force the Fed to perhaps stop QT? If you suddenly have a flood of supply, and the Fed is selling into that flood of issuance, what’s the impact? Will yields go higher, and will that hurt banks even more? So, it’s tricky to really exit it.