English «We’ve Hit an Interest Rate Level That Is Very Attractive for Bond Investors» Mike Gitlin, incoming president and CEO of Capital Group, shares his views about the current economic environment, monetary policy, rising interest rates and how investors should deal with them.

The stress level is rising. The yield on ten-year U.S. Treasury Notes has shot up by more than 80 basis points since July and has reached the highest level since 2007. Equity markets, while first shrugging off the move, start to show unease.

Mike Gitlin is a veteran of the investment business. In an in-depth interview with The Market NZZ, the head of fixed income and incoming CEO of California-based asset management giant Capital Group talks about the Fed’s monetary policy, shares his thoughts on the path ahead for interest rates and inflation, and reveals where he currently sees the best investment opportunities.

«Many investors who only entered financial markets in the last twelve years don’t know what policy had been before the financial crisis. It takes time for them to realize that the policy environment of the last twelve years was deeply experimental»: Mike Gitlin.

In late 2022, the consensus was that the US would slide into a recession, which would cause the Fed to pivot. A year later, the US economy is still robust, and a Fed pivot is far away. What’s your take on that?

A year ago, the recession that was forecast was the most widely forecasted recession in the last fifty years. And if we fast forward to today, the soft landing has become the most consensus view. I’m always wary of consensus. The truth is probably somewhere in the middle. There are just very long lagging effects to the aggressive monetary tightening that we have seen. 525 basis points of hikes in the US in eighteen months, that takes time to filter through to the real economy. You see it now with commercial real estate: The challenges don’t emerge after two or four months, it takes more than a year to filter through. But now you are beginning to see it. So all in all I would say the picture is mixed. We won’t see a perfectly soft landing like is consensus today, but also not the deep recession that was forecast a year ago.

A shallow recession then?

Let’s say a period of low growth. I don’t have a personal view on whether growth will be negative one or positive one percent. But we will see a slowdown. Most economists would suggest that we should have a recession. Any time you’ve had monetary policy tighten so fast, so aggressively, it has led to a recession.

One reason why the recession was such a consensus call a year ago was the deeply inverted yield curve. This is usually a textbook recession signal. Why not this time?

I think it’s just elongated. Everything you are seeing has a lag effect post Covid. People always say it’s dangerous for investors to say this time is different. But it really is different this time, and by that I mean we still have huge distortions and lagging effects. We had a global pandemic that shut the global economy down, and we had disrupted supply chains for a material period of time. That changes the path of the recovery. It became elongated in many ways. Now in terms of the yield curve, I would still say we will see a textbook development, meaning that it will steepen once pressure starts to build on the front end of the curve when the economy slows down.

You mean when the market starts to price in rate cuts?

If you look at the forward market for Treasuries, the market thinks the yield curve would steepen. Two years out it sees a yield curve that is flat all the way from two to thirty years. I think that’s probably right. Right now, developed market central banks are all thinking about pausing. If you were a central banker, what would you do? I would pause. You hiked a lot in a relatively short period of time. You know there are long lagging effects. You see things start happening in the economy in terms of commercial real estate, you even start to see a slight weakness in the labor market. So pausing makes sense, and it preserves optionality.

At the same time, markets digest the inflation data they get. It was quite easy to get from 9% to 4%, but now inflation looks rather sticky. It might be difficult to get from 4 to 2%. What’s your call there?

I think it probably takes another 12 to 18 months to get to target rates of inflation, and by that I mean 2%. I know there is a prevailing view now that inflation could be stuck at somewhere between 3 and 4% for a longer period of time. But I don’t see that happening. The economic slowdown will help lower inflation. The market seems to have that view as well. If you look at breakeven inflation and where TIPS are priced, the market expects we’ll get very close to policy rates. For example, if you look at breakevens for two, five or ten years, they trade around 2%.

Labor unions in the US are able to negotiate significant wage increases, we see strikes in various industries. What about wage inflation?

It’s clear that workers have gained bargaining power during Covid. We are seeing labor demanding a bigger share of the pie. And if they see success with some labor disputes, they probably feel more emboldened for future negotiations. And yes, it does cause labor costs to be higher for some companies. But then again, it very much depends on the sector. I don’t see broad-based, sticky wage inflation taking hold.

The Fed and the ECB were criticized for having been asleep at the wheel in 2021, when they thought inflation would be a transitory phenomenon. Could that now lead them to commit a policy mistake in the other extreme, i.e. overtightening?

As to the first part of your question, looking back to what central banks were facing in Covid, I think it’s too easy to be critical of them now. It was awfully difficult for them to execute their job. They had no historical pattern from which they could learn from. From just a straight humanitarian perspective, with people not being able to go to work, having financial challenges, there was an absolute need for a hugely expansive monetary and fiscal policy. Do they now run an increased risk of overtightening? I don’t think so. I think you get a sense now that after 18 months of hikes, with the ECB at 4% and the Fed at 5,25 to 5,5%, they have now largely normalized policy. We forget what normal policy looks like. If you look at the period from 2002 to 2007, before the Global Financial Crisis, ten year US Treasury yields were between 4 and 5%. That’s where we are today. Many investors who only entered financial markets in the last twelve years don’t know what policy had been before the GFC. It takes time for them to realize that the policy environment of the last twelve years was deeply experimental.

So ten-year Treasury yields at 4.5% just signal a normalization of the interest rate environment? Or what other signals do you get from bond markets today?

First, again, it’s clear that a zero interest policy in the US and negative rates in Europe was not normal. If we look back at this period twenty years from now, I don’t think history books will see negative rates as a great policy. So we are moving away from what we know is not normal. 4.5% in the US and 3% in Europe is obviously more normal than zero, and it goes back to looking at potential growth rates, population growth and so they shouldn’t be experimentally low. I don’t see yields moving much higher from here. In fact I think we’ve hit a level that is very attractive for bond investors now. We are already seeing more demand, and this will put a lid on higher interest rates going forward.

The US government is running a huge fiscal deficit of 7 to 8% of GDP. Hundreds of billions of Treasury Notes will need to be sold in the coming months. The Chinese are not buying much anymore. Are you not worried that this deluge of Treasuries will have a hard time finding demand?

I think there is going to be a lot of demand. We already see flows into bond markets in general this year. Lots of individuals and institutions find 5%, 6%, 7% yields super attractive on a long term basis. In the US right now, there is around $6 trillion parked in money market funds. Normally, the base line is around $2.5 tn. So there’s an excess of $3.5 tn sitting on the sidelines. Globally, money market funds have about $10 trillion of assets. When people see the end of the hiking cycle, which we are close to, they will realize that cash then is an asset that decays.

How so?

Think of it this way: That cash now yields 5.25%, which is very attractive. Once the Fed begins to cut, the yield at the short end of the curve will drop quickly, first to 4.5%, then to 4, then to 3.5%. At that time, you’ll see a lot of money leaving money market funds, as it always happens at this stage of the cycle, and finding its way into active bond and stock markets. You’ll see plenty of demand for Treasuries. Plus, there will be a benefit for owning duration. The same thing that has hurt investors in 2022 will likely help them in 2024. When central banks start to cut rates, owning duration is a good thing. It will add to total return.

One market adage says that the Fed always tightens until something breaks. In March we had a short crisis with the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank. Was that it? Or is there a fire burning beneath the surface?

Whenever monetary policy changes quickly and aggressively, there will be stress in the system. The economics of a commercial property or a business look a lot different if the project is financed at 2% or at 7%. One must say though that Silicon Valley Bank was pretty unique. It was a classic mismatch in terms of assets and liabilities. But yes, higher rates change business models. That also applies to the state, by the way. It’s different for a sovereign that was borrowing at zero and is now borrowing at 5%. It has a big impact on your budget and how you have to spend part of the budget on interest. Will there be more things that break? There will be assets that will get impaired, for sure. Regional banks remain under pressure, as they proportionally have more exposure to commercial real estate than the larger banks. There will be pain. Plus, depositors can move money a lot quicker today than ten years ago. If you look at the banking sector, one clear consequence is that the big ones are getting bigger. Deposits fled to the largest institutions.

We’ve been hearing warnings about the commercial real estate sector for months now. But there hasn’t been any big blowup yet. Where are we in this process?

It’s a slow process in many ways. The longer the cycle goes, the more the repapering will accelerate.

What do you mean by that?

Let’s say you own a development or a building, and it’s no longer commercially viable at the higher rates you have to pay. So you step away from it, give it back to your lender. There will be an auction that ends up repapering the property, and new owners take over. Why I think that’s less dramatic now is that there is a lot of money waiting to take ownership of those assets at a lower price.

And you think that process will not claim too many casualties?

You’ll see casualties in terms of an asset that was held on a balance sheet at a value of 100 that will be impaired and its value will only be 60. So there will be pain. But will it take down the system? No. It will provide others with an opportunity to buy assets that have been inflated in the past years because of low interest rates.

So, given the picture you paint, you would say now is a good time to add duration in a fixed income portfolio?

Yes. The market thinks that both Fed and ECB policy rates will peak this year and they will begin to be cut next year. The market can always be wrong, of course, but if it is right, you want to be actively invested. You’ll want to own duration, you’ll want to be out of cash. Do you have to do it all tomorrow morning? No. But you should have a plan to get more actively invested over the next six to twelve months. Let’s assume you buy an investment grade bond with 2.5 years of duration that yields 6%. If you look out over two years, you’re going to clip a coupon of 6% twice, that’s 12% total return, and then if rates are cut by 100 basis points, you’re going to generate 2,5% additional return from owning duration. That’s a 14.5% two year total return, which is pretty good for a high quality bond strategy. That of course assumes that inflation is under control.

The equity market has digested the increase in bond yields remarkably well, at least until recently. If one had asked ten investors two years ago what would happen if ten year yields rise to 4.5%, nine of them would probably have predicted an equity bear market. What’s your opinion?

Investors had the opportunity a year ago to buy when the S&P 500 dropped to 3600. That may have been the low already. There is one rather simple pattern you can see over more than 100 years of stock market history: Equities do well on a forward looking basis whenever you had a 20% drop in the market. Economies typically grow, so do companies. Broadly speaking, companies are in good shape today. Again, think of all the cash that is in money market funds, $6 trillion in the US, $10 trillion globally. That cash goes somewhere ultimately. It never stays in money market funds. So where will it go once cash becomes a decaying asset? Into active bond and stock markets.

One would think that with a normalization in the interest rate environment, valuation will get more important when it comes to equities. And yet, year to date, the Magnificent Seven have outperformed pretty much everything else. Isn’t that strange?

Yes, it has been a somewhat narrowly driven equity rally. And the top twenty stocks in the S&P 500 have a P/E premium over the rest of more than 40%. But our analysts are still finding good opportunities well outside the Magnificent Seven. We see great opportunities to own securities in travel and leisure, for example. I think we’ll see a broadening of the market. We’ll see active managers outperform passive strategies, because they are finding opportunities outside the Magnificent Seven. Many stocks trade at 30% discounted prices, and we see companies that already have an earnings recovery.

We started with the surprising robustness of the US economy. What also has caught many investors by surprise this year was the weakness in China, which has dragged down the emerging markets complex.

Most people were surprised that the reopening in China didn’t have a stronger economic backdrop to it. But given the fact that property development is such a large driver of economic growth in China, the current credit and property crisis weighs heavily on sentiment and economic activity. This will take quite some time for China to work through, especially because fiscal stimulus is weaker than many investors had hoped. When you consider the type of challenges China has today with its economy, these challenges do not work themselves out in six or twelve months. It will take some time. I’m not that pessimistic about other emerging markets, though.

In what way?

If you had told me a year ago that China’s economy would be weak, I would have thought we would see greater weakness in other emerging markets. We haven’t actually. One of the reasons is that many other emerging economies were much earlier in tightening monetary policy and fighting inflation than developed economies. They are much more experienced, they are accustomed to fighting inflation. Now they are already entering the cutting cycle, Brazil being an example. So I see some opportunities in emerging markets, in particular in Latin America. India has also done very well. Just look at population: The median age in India is 29, the median age in China is 39, which is basically the same as the US. So from an investment perspective, if you are speaking in very broad brush terms, India is more attractive than China. They introduce economic reforms, they build infrastructure, there are plenty of reasons why India is doing better.