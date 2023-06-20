English Who has the Oil Price Advantage: the Saudi Prince or the Speculators? Oil bears, beware. Prices are still determined by the physical market (not the futures market) and by the supply side (not the demand side). And China might well surprise on the upside.

Deutsche Version

Oil traders seem to be ignoring Saudi Arabia’s oil production cuts. Oil prices haven’t been surging in reaction to Riyadh’s recent output tightening. For months now, OPEC+, under Riyadh’s leadership, has been maintaining upside pressure on prices with successive announcements of supply reduction.

At the beginning of June, the Gulf monarchy pledged another cut for July, bringing its production to the lowest level in a decade. What has been the impact of those cuts? After the June announcement, Brent futures briefly jumped before falling back to exactly where they were a week earlier. After the decision in April to cut production, prices were back where they were after less than a month. Crude oil prices (Brent) have been steadily going down for a year now.

Many negative factors

One key element is that the market seems to believe that these bullish cuts will be largely offset by bigger bearish forces. Indeed, the fear of slowing Chinese demand is now rising, despite mixed macro signals from Beijing. The high Chinese oil inventories are another bearish factor, although they are going down as we speak. In addition, the fact that Russia has seen its oil shipments soar this year, despite Western sanctions, tilts the risk towards higher supplies while global demand is slowing. Inside OPEC+, Russia has diverging interests: in the face of Western sanctions, it has had to grant China and India considerable price discounts on its oil.

These factors combined explain why Saudi Arabia is now a bit lonely in its fight for oil price increases.

There seems to be some tough arm wrestling going on at the moment between the oil market and Prince Bin Salman, who needs higher-priced barrels in order to finance the Kingdom’s ambitious investments. While he still controls the physical oil market, or a big part of it, oil traders control the futures markets. And he intends to give a lesson to those who speculate on lower prices or «try to predict where prices will go».

But even Goldman Sachs is against him, managing oil price expectations downwards: it just made its third downward price revision for the Brent prices in six months, cutting its forecast for December to $86 a barrel, versus $95 previously.

Behind these «Markets vs Prince» tensions the actual tension, a geopolitical one, is hidden: the confrontation between Washington and Riyadh. Several months ago, the Kingdom ignored US President Joe Biden’s repeated demands for lower prices. Now, the proxy oil game is on. And uncertainty is high.

There’s just no consensus

Maybe this explains why there are currently mixed bets on the markets. One closely followed benchmark to assess the impact of Gulf production cuts is the Dubai crude benchmark. Initially, it has been rising against other international benchmarks, as barrels sold by Saudi Arabia and other Gulf producers have displayed a market premium after the production cuts, while shipping rates to Asia climbed.

What is strange though, is the mixed message sent by the big players in the global oil market: in June, they have been betting on opposite sides of the Dubai benchmark, showing how hard it is to assess the impact of the Saudi cuts. On one side, TotalEnergies and PetroChina have bought 11 million barrels of crude based on the benchmark Dubai price. TotalEnergies has bought more than 330 derivatives, while PetroChina has bought about 240. Those derivative instruments, called «partials», allow traders to ultimately convert a series of smaller derivative positions into a real, physically-deliverable crude cargo of 500’000 barrels.

Up against them is Unipec, the trading arm of China’s largest refiner Sinopec, which has been the biggest seller by volume in June. In mid-June, it had sold almost 450 derivatives contracts linked to Dubai and Oman crude. What is unusual is to see PetroChina and Unipec, two giants in Chinese oil refining, taking bets on opposite sides. It creates confusion about oil demand in China. However, oil demand could turn out to be more robust than expected for the rest of the year. Bearish traders beware.

Don’t jump to conclusions

Therefore, the Brent futures market as such doesn’t tell the whole story. The key is the spread between the Dubai benchmark and the Brent benchmark. Total and Unipec are making opposing bets on this spread. They do so by associating trading positions in the Brent and Dubai markets. This trading of the difference between Dubai and Brent has reached a 7-year peak in June. Open interest on the nearest Brent-Dubai spread is at the highest level since 2015. The Dubai oil price premium is also high against the West Texas Intermediate. So, the dislocation within OPEC+, and between OPEC+ and non-cartel producers is showing in these trades. Is it temporary? Probably.

It would be a mistake to conclude that OPEC no longer influences oil prices. A few analysts are jumping too quickly to this conclusion. The current circumstance (the war in Ukraine, in particular) has created a short term divergence of interests within OPEC+. But over the long term, it is quite clear that all producers share the same interest in seeing prices managed towards a high level. Ultimately, oil prices are still determined by the physical market (and not the futures market), and by the supply side (and not the demand side). Exactly as the geopolitical cards will remain in the hands of commodity producers and exporters, rather than commodity traders or buyers.