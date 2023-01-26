English Why Banks Merge Less, And Partner More Regulatory pressure is driving the search for alliances that complement product offerings at little risk and reasonable cost. This pragmatic approach is helping Swiss finance to achieve a soft turnaround in the era post Swiss banking secrecy.

Deutsche Version

It is interesting to see the new trends going on in Swiss banking. We haven’t seen many mergers and acquisitions lately. Speaking from the Western Switzerland point of view, we have seen mostly partnerships and alliances, based on «close cultures» and «similar values». For the last two to three years, partnerships have been the name of the game.

In other terms, medium-sized players prefer to keep their brands and independence of operations, but in particular areas, they join forces with others who complement them businesswise.

Typically, PostFinance partners with Swissquote, as they did in 2021 to launch the equally owned financial app «Yuh», aiming at a younger community. Swissquote benefits from PostFinance’ large retail client base, while the latter takes advantage of the technological edge of the online trading leader. In many other cases, institutions partner in order to distribute another player’s product. The point is complementation of the offering.

«One player has a client base requesting certain products which it isn’t able or willing to offer, so it partners with someone else to distribute their product», explains Andreas Venditti, banking analyst at Vontobel. «Building up your own expertise can be risky, costly and takes much more time. There used to be more readiness to internalize everything, but resources are getting more scarce.»

Growing at reasonable conditions

Experts explain this trend by the regulatory costs and the pressure on margins, which call for pragmatic solutions, that allow growth strategies at reasonable costs.

Another example was the «strategic partnership» announced last November between the Geneva private bank Gonet & Cie, and Arab Bank (Switzerland), the subsidiary of a Jordanian group. While the latter became the main shareholder of the former, the partners insisted this was neither a merger nor an acquisition, as each entity keeps its name, autonomy, and banking license. Gonet’s clients will have access to Arab Bank’s alternative products, such as private equity, while Arab Bank strengthens its presence in Switzerland. A similar alliance was concluded when bank Reyl bought 40% of 1875 Finance.

Along the same lines, bank Valiant partnered 2021 with Vaudoise Assurances, which wanted to complement its offer in the mortgage sector, by offering to its clients loans that Valiant specialises in. A year ago, Geneva-based Piguet Galland partnered with Basel-based Pax Insurance to offer exclusive bank insurance products. We’ve also seen private bank Bordier & Cie integrate the B2B platform of the Zurich-based cryptobank Sygnum in order to enlarge its offer to buying, holding and selling of cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin or Ethereum.

This way, traditional banks can bridge the gap at little risk and avoid depriving their clients from sophisticated, post banking secrecy era products. It is a major conversion cycle we’re seeing in the history of the Swiss banking market, that has started 15 years ago, when the offshore industry abruptly disappeared, leaving established players with the need to completely reshuffle their product lines. Hence these operations, that allow players to preserve their DNA in a difficult context.

As a financial center, Switzerland has been shrinking during the last two decades. Between 1990 and 2021, the number of banks has gone from 625 to 239. By contrast, between 1960 and 1990, it had doubled, from 319 to 625.

In this market context, just holding a banking license is a costly matter, experts say, due to the huge administrative constraints attached. Therefore, in the absence of a specific and differentiated product offer, those players have to search for alliances.

Large players focus

This also explains another movement, among bigger players: «Banks have been refocusing their business, undergoing restructurings or footprint reductions», says Venditti. EFG International decided that in certain markets it didn’t have sufficient size or profitability. It exited or sold around ten market locations and shifted its resources to where they make more sense. Julius Bär also made a number of reductions. Credit Suisse is exiting certain markets as well. Even UBS sold its Spain and Austrian operations.

«If you can’t reach the required size or profitability in a reasonable timeframe, you have to decide to get out», Venditti says. After the difficult 2022, the banking sector might need further refocusing and eliminating of underperforming or loss-making businesses.