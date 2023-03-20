«The Only Winner in This Deal is UBS» Jim Bianco, founder and President of Bianco Research, shares his take on the Credit Suisse takeover, the banking crisis in the US and the implications for the financial markets.

How do you perceive the forced merger of the two major Swiss banks Credit Suisse and UBS from an international perspective?

Honestly, I don’t know where to begin. The general idea was that the Swiss authorities knew on Friday that they had to get a deal done by Monday morning. That was their motivating factor. Like a lot of people, I was a little bit surprised at the sheer number of rules that they would break to remove any uncertainty about the deal such as no need for the approval of shareholders. Many years down the road I think they are going to realize that that was a mistake.

What do you think about the terms of the deal?

They essentially gave Credit Suisse away to UBS. If you add in the trigger default, the CoCo bonds, and the guarantee by the Swiss government, the CHF 9 billion to backstop some losses, and net that out against the CHF 3 billion that they’re paying, the value of the company is basically negative. So net-net, the only winner for the moment is UBS because they got the company for nothing and they got a lot of guarantees and a lot of flexibility. But after that, everybody else is a loser, whether it’s the Swiss government, the Swiss National Bank, the regulator, or obviously the bond holders and the stockholders of Credit Suisse. It’s a net negative except if your name is Ralph Hamers and you’re the CEO of UBS.

How will the financial markets take the news?

The specter of a systemic risk event has been removed. We’re not talking about default or pulling trading lines. But I think this deal set a precedent that the markets might not like with respect to CoCo bonds or AT1 bonds. Like a lot of people, I’ve always struggled trying to understand how to value them. Now, we’ve learned that they are below equity in the capital structure. Until yesterday, equity was supposed to be the lowest point in the capital structure, it gets wiped out first. But now, there is actually something below that and it’s these CoCo bonds, and that’s a $ 275 billion market. So I don’t think investors are going to like the reevaluation they are going to see in that market.

What could be the consequences?

This whole market is going to get reevaluated. There are going to be a lot of losses from the current bond holders, and for the banks that want to issue those bonds it has gotten a whole lot more expensive now.

So was that decision a mistake?

I think this is a bit of a legacy of what had happened in 2008. There was such a backlash to the bailouts in 2008, we had the Tea Party, Occupy Wall Street, Brexit, and Trump. So if this deal is being portrayed as a bailout, they had to make sure that it wasn’t portrayed as a bailout of rich and wealthy bankers, and the CoCo bonds are just another aspect of that. After 2008, the operation procedure was that we weren’t going to do this because we don’t want to spook markets. But now, they had to have some sacrificial lamb so that if people say «you bailed out rich guys», they can point to these CoCo bonds and say «no, we didn’t bail out rich guys, we didn’t do anything of this sort.»

Has the current crisis in the banking sector now been mitigated?

It’s going to be interesting to see if the market views these developments positively at the end of this day. I would like to remind you that on Thursday night, after the SNB’s CHF 50 billion loan to Credit Suisse, the market recovered and we thought that was it. We thought we fixed the problem, until the markets vomited on themselves on Friday, and then we had to go through this whole thing over the weekend. So the next several days are going to be really critical.

What should one pay attention to?

It’s especially going to be critical to watch what the bank stocks are doing. That’s going to drive everything. If the bank stocks stabilize, then we have a case to be made that we might be passed some of the worst. But if they don’t stabilize then there will be more damage.

This crisis began two weeks ago with the collapse of several US regional banks. How do you assess the situation there?

During the press conference about the CS deal, they kind of blamed the regional banks in the US. It’s true, the regional banks have a crisis of confidence. Investors are uncertain about the banking system, so they seek out the weakest banks and obviously the number one on that list was Credit Suisse. But don’t blame the US regional banks for Credit Suisse being the weakest bank in the world. Instead, you can blame the management of the company and regulators, since Credit Suisse could not survive an event that made people question weak banks.

So the crisis in the US banking sector merely revealed how weak Credit Suisse was?

Remember Warren Buffett’s old line that when the tide goes out, you see who’s swimming naked. In essence, the tide went out on confidence in the banking system. That’s what happened in the last two weeks, and Credit Suisse was always naked hiding in the water. Who else was naked? Silicon Valley Bank, Signature Bank, and Silvergate Bank. Maybe First Republic is going to be the next one on the list. So when you shake confidence in the banking system, the weakest banks are vulnerable.

How serious is the situation in the US?

Since US regulators announced emergency measures to help the banks things actually got worse. All these bank stocks went down more, and people are worried more about them. We also saw interest rates plunge. But now, the authorities don’t do anything else at this point. The reason they are not doing anything else is because they don’t want to do the thing they need to do and that is unlimited deposit insurance. That’s something that is a non-starter.

Where do we go from here?

I’m working under the assumption that one of two things is going to happen in the next 30 to 60 days. Number one, the financial crisis gets worse and worse, and it leads to an immediate credit crunch because money is being withdrawn from regional banks and goes to the money center banks. The regional banks are responsible for 80% of commercial real estate lending in the US, 50% of consumer lending, and 40% of business loans. So if deposits keep running from them and going to the big banks, this is going to be an immediate credit crunch on the US economy, since the big banks cannot fill that void immediately. The economy will take a big hit, and the inflation problem is solved, but the wrong way by making everything worse.

What is the second option?

This problem gets resolved in the next two to three weeks, and if the legacy of solving this problem is massive stimulus, the markets are going to start penciling in higher inflation rates in the second half of 2023 and in the first half of 2024. That means they start penciling in a much higher terminal federal funds rate which is also bad news for the markets. So basically, I’m giving you a bad option and a worse option.

The Federal Reserve will hold its next meeting on Wednesday. What kind of decision do you expect?

The Fed statement was first created in 1994. So we have these statements now for 29 years, and this is the most uncertain Fed meeting in those 29 years. Typically, two days before the meeting, the probabilities are trading at 100% or 0%, meaning a 100% chance that they are going to move, or a zero chance that they are going to move. And if there is a little bit more uncertainty, the probabilities trade at 90% or 10%. But now, it’s 60% to 40% which means it’s really up in the air what the Fed is going to do.

What would you do?

If the stock market really falls out of the bed and we have a really ugly day on Monday, that’s opening the door for the Fed to pause with rate hikes. But if we have a meddling through kind of day or an up day, then it looks like the Fed will hike 25 basis points. If we didn’t have this banking problem, 25 or probably 50 basis points would be the best move in my view. But with this banking problem, I do think that changes the equation. But I’m not so sure the Fed thinks it does. That’s why I think they are going to do 25 basis points.

Usually, the Fed raises interest rates until something breaks. Has that definitely happened now?

Here’s a counter-question: The US stock market was down 25% at one point last year, we had the worst total return year in the history of the bond market, and we had the liability driven pension crisis in the UK. So you can ask yourself is this banking crisis the thing that finally gets the Fed to stop? It looks like they are ready to go 25 basis points this week, so maybe even more things have to break.