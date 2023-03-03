Interview «The Fed Will Continue to Hike Even if Things Break» Macroeconomic developments are dominating the financial markets. In an in-depth interview, economist Megan Greene talks about the outlook for the US and Europe, what’s next for inflation and interest rates, and which underestimated risks should be on investors’ radar.

Deutsche Version

Financial markets are at a crossroads. Hopes of a soft landing for the US economy and a painless decline in inflation have been dampened in recent weeks. The yield on ten-year US Treasury Notes is back above 4% for the first time since November. The mood in the stock markets is testy.

What will the economy do in the further course of the year? Is it even possible to avoid a recession in the US, given the prospect of more interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve to combat stubbornly high inflation? And what impact will China’s reopening have on economies in the rest of the world?

The Market NZZ talked about these questions with Megan Greene. In this in-depth interview, which has been lightly edited for clarity, the chief economist at risk advisory firm Kroll explains how she assesses the outlook for the US and Europe, why she expects further blowouts in the financial markets, what risks are being paid too little attention, and what it all means for investors.

«So far financial markets have remained calm because a last-minute deal has always emerged to lift the debt ceiling. But default is now a much greater possibility»: Megan Greene. Photo: Bloomberg

Global financial markets are currently heavily focused on the development of the economy and inflation. As an economist, what's your assessment of the big picture?

To be honest, the data for the economies in the US, the UK and the Eurozone isn’t all making sense. The economy isn’t behaving as you would expect given the aggressive rate hikes in all three regions. Particularly in the US, the Federal Reserve is really hoping that it can manage an immaculate disinflation process and avoid a recession. The data is sort of supporting that notion, but the problem is it’s literally never happened before. So I’m still skeptical that it will happen.

The US labor market in particular is a source of puzzlement. Why does it remain so robust despite the Federal Reserve’s restrictive monetary policy?

I think there are two factors behind that. One is that the labor force participation rate hasn’t fully rebounded yet, so there remains a shortage of workers. Regarding people in the working age, the labor force participation rate has largely gone back to pre-pandemic levels, but it’s mostly older people who dropped out of the labor force and just start coming back. I think it’s related to long-term illness as well. That means that the labor market is even tighter than it otherwise would have been.

What’s the second factor?

Labor hoarding. This is especially the case in the US where we fired workers when we shut our economy down in the first wave of the pandemic, rather than trying to keep the connection between workers and employers as was the case in Europe. When the US economy reopened, it was really difficult for companies to find new workers. Today, a lot of companies are looking at the slowdown in the economic data, and they’re hoping they can just hang on to workers and get through this tough period rather than having to lay them off and then having to hire them again. So there is a lot of labor hoarding. The problem is we don’t really know how to measure it and where the inflection points are.

In the news, however, virtually every week there are reports of new job cuts and cost-cutting programs at major corporations, especially in the tech sector.

I don’t want to minimize the impact those layoffs have on a lot of people’s lives, but from a macro perspective, I don’t think it’s broad based enough to have an impact on the data. Even though we hear a lot about the layoffs, they are pretty contained to certain sectors like tech. The labor market as a whole is still very tight.

How long can this go on, given how resolutely the Fed is tightening monetary policy to weaken the economy?

It has shown some signs of easing. For instance, wage growth seems to be slowly decelerating. If labor hoarding is a big contributor, that could turn quickly. Corporate earnings have been falling, and I think the Fed will continue to hike rates for a bit. So companies might capitulate pretty quickly and decide they are not going to keep these workers on their balance sheet. If that’s the case, you get layoffs and that’s what would spark retrenchment by consumers. If you look at the economic literature, when people are being laid off or their friends are being laid off, then they stop spending and that could prompt a recession. We just don’t know when that turning point will come or how big it will be. So we’re flying a little bit blind.

Is the robust labor market also the main reason why inflation is proving more stubborn than expected?

Yes, it’s a big piece of the puzzle that the labor market has held up so well. But it was always going to be easier to get from 10% to 6% inflation, than to go from 6% to 2% inflation. So to some degree it’s not a huge surprise that inflation is a little bit stickier now.

How will inflation develop further now?

Peak inflation is behind us, but that doesn’t mean we won’t see inflation accelerate ever in this cycle. The broad trend is towards the Fed’s target, but the question is how quickly are we going to get there. I think we will see inflation decelerate over the course of this year and finish it with around 4% which is still roughly double the Fed’s target. Ultimately, the most important questions are the path of inflation and what the Fed is willing to put up with. Are they going to be fine with 3 to 4% inflation, or will they feel like they need to really stamp it out?

What do you think?

It depends on the economy at that point. If we are in recession, it would be difficult for the Fed to continue to tighten just to get inflation down that last leg to their 2% target. They might be willing to tolerate inflation slightly above their target because according to their dual mandate there is this trade-off between full employment and price stability. So if we’re in recession and the labor market is deteriorating, then the Fed will have to consider the full and inclusive employment piece of its mandate. Right now, they’re just focused on inflation.

What will the Fed pay most attention to in fighting inflation in the months ahead?

Inflation is mainly driven by services these days. There is of course an energy component that’s been part of the picture even in the US because oil is a global market. But if you strip out energy and food costs and just look at core inflation, the main driver now is core services which have remained buoyant. That’s the biggest worry for the Fed because the largest component of services inflation is wages and wage growth tends to be pretty sticky. Also, towards the end of last year, core goods prices actually were disinflationary because they had risen so much before. But now, they are starting to stabilize and that’s also causing some stickiness in inflation in the US.

What are the chances that the Fed will succeed in dampening inflation sufficiently without pushing the US economy into recession?

Given the aggressive tightening by the Fed and also a bit more fiscal tightening, I think we will see the economy contract in the second half of this year as the labor market deteriorates. I could be wrong, it’s not impossible that the US will avoid a recession, but it’s not my base case scenario. Also, whether the US has a recession or not is a pretty academic debate. For most people growth of 0.5% or a contraction by 0.5% pretty much feels the same. It all feels pretty bad. I don’t think it will be a deep recession, but the risk to that is we could add a financial crisis on top of a short and shallow recession which would make it deeper and longer. But it’s hard to figure out where the vulnerabilities lie.

Markets are currently all about how high the Fed will raise interest rates this cycle. What do you think?

I have felt for a long time that the markets were mispricing the Fed. Since the last jobs report which was so surprisingly strong, they’re a bit more in line with my view. I think that the Fed will end up getting rates above 5% and they will leave them there for the remainder of the year.

However, the hope is still that Fed Chair Jerome Powell will make a first interest rate cut this year.

That seems unlikely. Unless we are in a recession and it’s looking pretty bad, the Fed is not going to cut rates this year. The Fed is more sensitive to «stop-go» monetary policy than other major central banks because of the experience in the Seventies. At that time, the Fed felt that they had gotten on top of inflation and stopped hiking rates, but then it turned out inflation accelerated and they ended up having to hike again. In this regard, Fed Chair Powell said that the risk of doing too much is lower than the risk of doing too little, and that if they aren’t aggressive now, they will end up having to hike even more in the end which will result in pushing the economy into a deeper recession. In their view they’re choosing the lesser of two evils.

Usually, the Fed raises rates until something breaks in the markets or the economy. What could break this time?

I think the Fed will continue to hike even if things break as long as they don’t feel it’s a problem. For example, I don’t think the Fed is worrying about the stock market falling. The Fed Put, as it has existed through the financial crisis, doesn’t exist anymore. It exists in credit markets because it is the Fed’s job to make sure that there is proper market functioning in credit markets, but not in equities anymore. That’s a big change.

Where is the greatest risk of something breaking?

I wish I knew. The UK’s experience with LDIs, so-called liability-driven investment funds, toward the end of last year was a wake up call that we are seeing thin liquidity in markets already. Central banks are globally in a tightening cycle so we are probably going to have market blowouts. It’s just difficult to figure out where, in part because a lot of activity has moved to shadow banking and we don’t have great visibility on what’s happening under the hood in private markets. For example, we know that private markets have taken smaller paper losses than public markets over the past year. One theory is that they are just better at investing. That’s possible, but another theory is that they’re not marking to market on the same timetable as public markets do because they don’t have to. That means there are probably more losses that will come out of the woodwork.

Where else could it get potentially dangerous?

I’m pretty worried about the US corporate credit market. About a third of it is BBB rated bonds, and if they get downgraded, there is going to be a lot of forced selling from bond funds because these assets won’t be investment grade anymore. You could end up with a UK LDI style blowout with forced selling, and then there are collateral calls and that causes more forced selling.

What would be the consequences of such a cascade of forced selling?

The Fed would have to step in to make sure that the corporate credit market functions. But the problem is that it can’t intervene in the same way the Bank of England did during the LDI blowout by buying UK government bonds which are investment grade. The Fed, it turns out, has standards in terms of what it’s willing to buy, and junk debt doesn’t pass muster. So it can’t step in and buy up junk debt in which case there is no obvious solution for how it could paper over a market dislocation. That’s a worry we should be thinking about, but I don’t think people are looking at it much.

In your column for the «Financial Times», you also warn of a clash in the dispute over raising the US debt ceiling. Is that really a serious risk?

So far financial markets have remained calm because a last-minute deal has always emerged to lift the debt ceiling. But default is now a much greater possibility because of how polarized politics are. The very slim Republican majority in the House of Representatives makes any kind of negotiations on any major issue very difficult, and this one unfortunately has a deadline which is sometime between June and October. Both sides were always going to drive a hard bargain. But this time around, it’s just not obvious how they get to an agreement because the Republicans are demanding significant spending cuts that the Democrats have no interest in agreeing to.

What would be the worst-case scenario?

This is going to be a protracted disagreement and there is a probability that we could end up defaulting briefly. If we do that, everyone will be made whole in the end and we could come up with an agreement quite quickly. But it could be pretty catastrophic for US and global markets. A lot of damage can be done in that process, and I put the probability at 15%. For something so catastrophic, that’s a shockingly high probability and investors must focus on it now.

Another important topic for the markets is the reopening of the Chinese economy. What impulses will this have on inflation and growth in the rest of the world?

In terms of commodities, it’s fairly inevitable that there will be some inflation from China’s reopening. For Europe in particular, the next winter risks being even more difficult now that Europe will have to outbid China for energy. But what’s different about this cycle in China is that the focus is on consumption driven growth rather than investment driven growth. There will be renewed demand for domestic services, but less demand than in previous Chinese economic booms for capital goods for the rest of the world. That suggests it should be less inflationary than previous China booms.

And what effects does China’s reopening have on growth?

Chinese officials are getting rid of some policies that were impeding growth and there is a bit of stimulus, particularly for the real estate sector. But the Communist Party is serious about getting rid of moral hazard in the property market. They are not providing huge amounts of stimulus, they’re just trying to put a floor under losses. That suggests this rebound will be muted relative to previous rebounds and the spill-over effects should also be more muted than in the past. So in terms of growth, Asia will benefit the most, for developed economies and other emerging markets outside of Asia there will be less of an impact.

The economic outlook now also looks somewhat brighter for Europe. Can Europe avoid a recession?

Europe has slightly better chances of avoiding a recession than the US. That’s because in the US demand is a big piece of the inflation picture, whereas it’s mainly supply shocks in the Eurozone. The ECB had to hike rates, in part because of a major currency effect associated with the risk that the Eurozone was importing inflationary pressures from the US and other places where central banks are hiking rates. But in the end, central banks can only manage demand, not supply. Now that the supply shock has eased a bit, the ECB won’t have to tighten monetary policy as much as the Fed in order for inflation to start to come down.

However, structural trends such as nearshoring and reshoring are also emerging in Europe, which point to increased inflationary pressure. Or do you see it differently?

When the pandemic hit, I went out and said we’re going to have a splintering of global supply chains because none of us can get masks and other personal protective equipment. But the data doesn’t really show that it’s happening. For instance, foreign direct investment flows from the US into China hit a record high in 2021 and it looks like we hit a new record in 2022. It’s true, world trade to GDP has flattened out, but it hasn’t actually fallen. So in general, you don’t see a splintering, but in certain sectors that have been deemed of national strategic importance you absolutely are. Semiconductors are an obvious example, and pharmaceuticals might also be in that category. But if you look across the broad swath of the economy, I don’t think we are seeing a decoupling because it doesn’t make sense financially.

What does all this mean for the outlook for financial markets?

Peak dollar might be behind us, so the US currency will probably broadly weaken from here. And if I’m right that the US goes into recession, then US equities are probably overvalued. In contrast, if the US avoids a recession, we could see another leg up in US equities. European equities might look relatively more attractive than in the past, since the Eurozone is a little bit more likely to avoid a recession than the US.

From a macro perspective, what else should we pay attention to when investing?

There is a question no one is really talking about: What will the world look like when the dust finally settles; when we’re not dealing with a pandemic, a war, and all these supply shocks have worked their way through the system? There are a few reasons to think that the secular stagnation environment that we were in during the last decade might not continue on the other side of this. If you think that a glut of global savings has kept growth, inflation and interest rates low, there are reasons to expect that savings are going to be a bit whittled down, mainly because governments have to spend a lot on defense and on the green transition going forward. And if you consider that maybe we are not de-globalizing but on the margin we are probably just globalizing less than before, then that also suggests that there might be structurally slightly higher inflation going forward.

What does this mean for investment strategies?

If you look at what sectors did really well when we had secular stagnation, it was growth companies rather than value companies. Tech is a great example. So if you accept that growth companies tend to do really well in secular stagnation and things might structurally shift when the dust settles, then that would argue away from growth companies back to value companies doing well.