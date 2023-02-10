Interview «Are You Bullish on China? Then Buy Brazil» Rajiv Jain, Founder and CIO of Florida-based investment boutique GQG Partners, shares his best investment ideas and says why the derating in the tech sector is not over yet.

Deutsche Version

«Never forget that any great business can become a bad investment if the price you pay is too high», cautioned Rajiv Jain in December 2021, when he warned that equity valuations had reached an uncomfortably high level. His words proved prescient: Rising interest rates led to a painful valuation contraction for equities in 2022.

«The process of derating is not over yet», says Jain, the founder, chairman and chief investment officer of GQG Partners, a Florida-based investment firm managing almost $90bn in client assets.

In an in-depth conversation with The Market NZZ, which has been lightly edited for clarity, Mr. Jain shares his views of what's ahead for world equity markets and where he currently finds the most attractive investment opportunities – plus, he explains what Alibaba and Tencent have in common with Roger Federer.

«You can’t have it both ways. Either the economy rolls over, which will lead to Fed cuts. Or the economy does not roll over, but then there won’t be any rate cuts»: Rajiv Jain. Picture: GQG Partners

When you take a macro view, what are the most important factors at play for you as an investor?

There are four broad movies playing right now that investors need to watch. One, the reopening of China. Two, the state of the US economy and the future path of Fed policy. Three, the war in Europe. And four, the economic setup of emerging markets in general. They are distinct, but they all feed into the overarching question of what’s happening on the inflation side. Our base case is that inflation will continue to go down, but we don’t see it going all the way to 2%. China is an important growth driver, which currently causes excitement among investors, but it’s important to remember it is no longer a deflationary force for the world economy. China could become an inflationary force, as many commodity markets are very tight.

With regards to the US, there is a growing hope that the Fed will soon end its tightening cycle, while the economy will avert a recession. Do you agree?

Listening to conference calls of various industrial companies, I don’t get the impression that the US economy is rolling over. Take Nucor for example, they are very bullish on domestic steel demand. But if that picture is correct, then why should the Fed be able to pivot? Markets are pricing in several rate cuts over the next twelve months. This doesn’t add up, you can’t have it both ways. Either the economy rolls over, which will lead to Fed cuts. Or the economy does not roll over, but then there won’t be any rate cuts.

Yet that seems to be the consensus expectation: a Fed pivot and a soft landing.

Exactly. That is problematic. Even if inflation goes down to 4%, real rates are basically flat. That is not the norm. If the Fed wants to re-establish their credibility, which they should, then I think they will have to go higher. Markets expect almost 200 basis points of Fed cuts in the next twelve months. That, to me, is an illusion. It would only happen in a severe recession.

What’s with the third macro theme, the war in Europe?

This week, new sanctions on refined products from Russia are going up. The problem though is that Europe is net short on refining capacity. Until recently, Russia could sell oil to Asia, while Europe continued to buy refined products from Russia. Today, China is the only country in the world that has meaningful spare refining capacity. That has direct implications on products like diesel and respective prices in Europe. The complacency on energy is quite stark. The US does not have spare refining capacity either. If the oil price spikes to $110 or $120 per barrel again, then inflation expectations and bond yields will rise. Oil tends to drive inflation expectations in a meaningful manner.

Is that what you expect, oil at $120?

It’s possible. The main reason the oil price is not higher is because China was in rolling lockdowns last year. Secondly, the US sold a sizable part of its strategic petroleum reserve. The US is now a buyer of oil, as they need to refill the SPR. So if you add the two: Could the oil market be tighter? I think the bet should be yes.

To wrap up your macro view, what’s the fourth movie, the setup of emerging markets?

Broadly speaking, they are in good shape. Credit growth is picking up. The banking system in countries like India and Brazil is healthy. Politics is always an issue, depending on the country. But remember, most emerging markets have positive real rates. Brazil has lower inflation than most countries in the Western world, by the way. Who would have thought that? So the riskier part of the world in my view are Western economies. Per capita income in Europe has declined over the last 15 plus years – that’s the first time since WW2 and that too with negative rates.

Looking at the way equities started into 2023, the market was in full «risk on» mode, with the Nasdaq gaining more than 14% so far. What do you make of that?

For one, there is a rather well-established January effect, meaning that whatever did worst in the prior year seems to get a strong bounce in January. This tends to dissipate into February, so I wouldn’t read too much into that per se. Again, there seems to be quite some excitement around the idea that the Fed will pivot. But if you look at it historically, that is not bullish for markets. The Fed started cutting rates in late 2007 for example, but the Lehman collapse happened nine months after that. After the dotcom bubble, the Fed started cutting rates in early 2001, but the market went into a tailspin after that. So not only do I think hopes of a Fed pivot are premature, but you also have to remember that the first cut is usually not bullish for equity markets because it’s a sign of a very weak economy.

So is the rally in stocks like Tesla, Meta or Amazon a false start?

I think so. That is what makes bear market traps. Navigating bear markets is very tricky, you get these vicious rallies, and all of a sudden FOMO reigns again. I have that too; you fear that you are missing out. But the fundamentals of a lot of these companies are shaky. Take Netflix for example, they had cash losses not that long ago but growth was good; we expected subscribers to grow rapidly. In good times, they make one billion dollars of free cash flow out of a $150 bn market cap. A lot of so-called growth companies, like Amazon, have real margin issues now. Google has a serious growth problem. These companies have never fired anybody before. Could they turn around? Yes. Could we be totally wrong? Yes. But you can’t say their business is humming. Many of these stocks are not even back to 2019 levels in terms of valuations.

You’re saying this derating process has a lot longer to run?

Yes. Or these companies start beating expectations and we’ll see a reacceleration of their growth. It can happen, but the odds are low. A lot of these companies are still overearning compared to their longer term trajectory. If you look at Nvidia, which by the way was a big winner for us for a long time, they are now taking a 30% earnings haircut because they had to write down inventory. And yet Nvidia is back at 45 times 2023 calendarized earnings, which is not cheap in any way. There was overinvestment in tech, and it will take time to play out. These processes are not done after twelve months, they tend to last four to five plus years. Valuations are a function of interest rates. If interest rates are 5%, that’s a different environment than 2019, when rates were zero.

Don’t you see any buying opportunities among fallen tech companies yet?

There are select cases, yes. But on a broad sector basis the answer is no. Some semiconductor names are more interesting, because some of them have monopolistic or duopolistic situations. We still own ASML. We like it, despite a higher valuation. They are fundamentally sound. In the field of software, on the other hand, we hardly find anything that is attractive. So on a sector basis, we started 2023 with underweights in technology, communication services and consumer discretionary – which obviously has not been fun so far.

Where do you find your best opportunities, then?

We still have overweights in energy, healthcare and consumer staples. All in all, we think prospective returns in the coming years will most likely come from «things you need» rather than from «things you want». Energy is the best example here, it’s in a bull market, energy companies will be able to deliver a lot of growth.

Energy stocks have been doing well for more than two years. Is there much upside left?

Historically, energy cycles typically lasted five to seven years. Plus: How many investors say they are bullish on energy and actually own energy stocks at all? My guess is that 60% can’t or won’t. In Europe, probably 90% of institutional investors would not touch fossil energy. They are investing based on ideology, not based on commercial reality. The irony is that Europe now is one of the biggest importers of coal, the biggest importer of fossil energy. To say that we don’t need fossil is hypocritical. In fact, there still is a real risk of an energy crisis if we are not careful. Germany is now increasing lignite mining which is the worst type of coal you can burn for power generation. Yet, Germany is increasing the number of lignite fired power plants as we speak. But investing in natural gas should be bad? Go figure!

What’s the best way to play the energy market? Oil majors like Exxon or Total?

On a risk-adjusted view, these are the better names to own. If you look at European oil companies, they haven’t really done much yet. Italy’s Eni is trading pretty much where it was trading a few years ago, but Eni is way more profitable at $80 oil today than it was 15 years ago. These companies have good free cash flows, solid balance sheets, pay out very good dividends, and they are still generally under owned. That’s music to our ears.

Petrobras is the largest position in your funds. What’s your case there?

Obviously the political risk is higher, but we believe it’s lower than what the consensus believes. We have owned Petrobras for about 18 months now, the stock was flat or down over this period, but we already got almost 65% of our capital back through dividends alone. The stock is selling at 3 to 4 times earnings, with a dividend yield of 30%. The valuation more than rewards you for the risk.

Your other overweight, healthcare, was also a winner last year. Stocks like Lilly, AstraZeneca or Novo Nordisk had stellar returns. Do you still like them?

Yes, they are still very attractive. They are more expensive now, but the underpinnings are strong, they have good growth prospects. The names you mentioned still offer high quality, their pipeline is great.

Last year you talked favourably about Roche, which has been lagging its peers badly. What happened?

If you take a ten year view, Roche is still a fantastic company. It’s a name to own. We like Novartis too on a ten year basis, by the way. But in the shorter run, Roche had a few big misses. So we like Lilly, Astra and Novo better than Roche right now. Novartis under its current CEO is doing the right things. They have one of the better early and mid stage pipelines in the industry. It’s cheap, but the growth is muted because they still have to go through some patent expirations.

Where else do you find buying opportunities?

We like European banks. The estimates are going up, loan growth is picking up too, and their valuation is still attractive. You can pick almost any one, UniCredit, BNP, or UBS. We don’t like the asset management type businesses, and we don’t like investment banking. But banks with a plain commercial lending business are attractive.

Any thoughts on Credit Suisse?

We don’t have a position in CS. They keep finding ways to get in trouble. However, I feel investors are way too pessimistic on the longer term viability of the bank. After the latest capital raising its CET1 Ratio is close to 14%. They need to cut costs, but over the long run they do have a franchise which can do well. Of course all depends on execution, especially reducing investment banking exposure while stabilizing the higher return segments. I would give the benefit of doubt to the new management.

You mentioned that many commodity markets are very tight. You own Glencore in your funds, for example. What’s your take there?

Glencore is one of the best-positioned companies in the metals & mining field. The mix they have, from copper, nickel to coal, is very profitable and promising. The company returns a big part of their profits to shareholders, and the stock is still attractively valued. A lot of these companies in the metals & mining sector have double-digit dividend yields. The whole renewables transition is very metal heavy. EVs are very copper, cobalt and nickel heavy. This, to me, is the biggest hypocrisy in the ESG agenda, that investors don’t want to touch commodity producers. Where should all those metals for the renewables transition come from? Can you build a windmill with a Software-as-a-Service company? And by the way, there is a big infrastructure capex boom brewing in the US. Within European corporates, there is a serious discussion of moving production to the US and to China, where there is energy security. BASF can’t operate in Europe if LNG is priced at $12 longer term. Their business is just not viable without energy security. It’s not ideological, it’s pure math. That’s why the US will see a big reshoring boom. Politicians in Europe are getting nervous about that, but their policies are ideological and not based on facts on ground.

So metals are in the same kind of long-term bull market dynamic as energy stocks?

Metals have a wide variety. There is no shortage in iron ore, for example. But the copper market is tight, and everything in the new world is very copper dependent, the same goes for cobalt, nickel, aluminium and so on. Those are the metals to own. The problem is there are very few pure play companies with good, long-term assets and low-cost production.

In terms of geographical allocation in your emerging markets portfolio, the biggest overweights are India and Brazil.

Almost 50% of our portfolio is in India and Brazil. So overweight is a bit of an understatement. And around 88% of the portfolio is outside China.

Given China’s reopening, would that not make a case for China?

No. Of course, the reopening is exciting. But China was not in lockdown for three years, it was mainly an issue last year. Number two, there is a deep structural problem in some of the tech names in China. Their growth has come down dramatically. The government now says the crackdown is mostly over, but I’m not so sure about that. Jack Ma was basically forced to give up ownership of Ant Group. In companies like Alibaba and Tencent, the government has taken a golden share. So for all practical purposes for me as an investor, they are state-owned companies now. We don’t have a problem owning state-owned companies per se, but we don’t like to pay 25-30 times earnings for them with slowing growth over the long run. In our view, Alibaba or Tencent are like Roger Federer at age 39 – a great track record, a fantastic history, but the best is behind them.

You see better opportunities in India and Brazil?

Yes, because corporate earnings growth is accelerating there. In China on the other hand, corporate earnings growth was muted pre-Covid already. And by the way, these days I always read about the notion that Chinese consumers have saved a lot of money, and they will soon go on a consumption splurge. Let me ask you: Do you feel you have too much money in your bank account and need to spend more? People don’t spend money when they think they have too much in their bank account. They spend when they feel good, when they have job security and good future prospects.

India and Brazil had a very good performance in 2022. Isn’t India too pricey now?

India is always expensive. But part of it is index construction. If you look at state-owned banks in India, they sell at 6 times earnings, like in China. Oil companies in India sell at 5 to 6 times earnings, the same as in China. IT services are valued similarly. When you compare apples to apples, the valuation gap is not that big. Second, the growth dynamic in India is better. We see the early part of a capex cycle, credit growth is at ten year highs. Companies don’t borrow because interest rates are low, they borrow when they have something productive to do. When corporate borrowing is picking up in a country like India, it’s a good sign. Banks are in good shape, balance sheets are clean.

What’s your assessment of the Adani case?

We’ve spent some time analyzing it. The gross debt of the Adani companies is about $30 bn, and there is no refinancing issue for almost 1.5 years. Their EBITDA run rate is around $8 billion. Some of their core assets are very solid. Adani Ports operates some of the best managed ports. Adani Power is one of the best managed power operations. Ironically, the biggest leverage is in Adani Green. How come? Because a lot of «green funds» investors were jumping with joy buying up all the green bonds they issued in a zero-rate environment. The biggest risk is coming from the part of Gautam Adani’s equity holdings that have been pledged to banks. Is there a risk he might have to sell that? Yes. But that’s a different risk than a business going under. Don’t forget, some of these stocks have gone up 10-20x in the last few years, so there was a lot of froth there. Could the stock drop further? Absolutely. Is this a melting ice situation? We don’t think so. There seems to be a bit of fear mongering going on.

Brazil sold off in Q4 of last year, after the election of Lula. Was that justified?

I have been investing in emerging markets for almost thirty years, and I have lived through a number of Lula scares, like in 1994 or in 1998. And then Lula actually won in 2002, and guess what: The following years were very good for Brazilian equities. There is a lot of political noise, but just look at the fundamentals: The banking system in Brazil is solid, earnings growth is strong, valuations very attractive. We feel Brazil is a much better way to play China than China directly. Are you bullish on China? Then buy Brazil! You get less corporate governance issues, you receive boatloads of dividends, good growth, very under owned assets. And just a side point: Which region in the world is nationalizing its utilities, and which region is privatizing them? Brazil has just privatized its largest utility, while in Western Europe they have nationalized them.