Interview «Value over Growth is the Trade for the Second Half of 2023» Larry McDonald, creator of «The Bear Traps Report» and New York Times best-selling author, thinks inflation will remain much more stubborn than investors currently hope. He explains why he spots the best opportunities in attractively valued energy, metals and mining, and emerging markets stocks.

Once again, the US equity market is dominated by growth stocks. The Nasdaq 100, with tech heavyweights such as Apple, Microsoft, Amazon and Nvidia, has surged a record 37% for the first half of the year, leaving the broad overall market far behind.

Larry McDonald doubts this trend will continue for much longer. He believes most investors are underestimating the persistence of inflation. He’s betting that the momentum of growth stocks will fade and that value strategies are about to make a big comeback.

«The Nasdaq 100 is priced for an environment as in the 2010-20 period», says the creator of the «The Bear Traps Report», a research service based on a wide international network with institutional investors and family offices. «But history shows that value beats growth during inflationary times, which implies that these large cap tech stocks in the index are mispriced», the former senior trader at Lehman Brothers adds.

In this in-depth interview with The Market NZZ, which has been edited for length and clarity, Mr. McDonald explains why he believes a paradigm change is taking place in the markets and how he positions his portfolio for a fundamentally different environment with persistently high inflation and higher interest rates.

«If the Fed really breaks something, gold miners like Newmont and Barrick Gold and silver miners like Hecla Mining are going to be one of the better performers»: Larry McDonald.

Stocks have posted a solid performance in the first half of the year. How do you assess the outlook for the rest of the year?

In some ways, we’re in a very similar situation as in late 2021. Back then, there was a massive deflation buy-in, $20 trillion of investor funds were in the growth-centric Nasdaq 100 Index. But when inflation took hold in 2022, it crushed growth stocks and value stocks exploded. Now, we are back at near $18 trillion in the Nasdaq 100, up from less than $13 trillion in December, which seems rather delusional.

Why?

A return to an environment with permanent disinflation is the most crowded, one-way thinking on the planet. Because growth has crushed value in the first half of this year, you have an entire group of equity investors behaving like sheep. Everybody is extrapolating every ounce of good news about inflation endlessly forward. They’re all thinking that inflation will magically collapse back to the pre-pandemic level and that we are going to go back to 1% Fed Funds. But in reality, getting rid of inflation is like trying to lose thirty pounds. The first twenty pounds come off fast, but the last ten pounds can take years.

What does this mean for the markets?

Looking back, over the past decade core inflation has hovered at a mere 1-2%. This environment created the great bull market for the growth stocks. But today, we’re more than double that level. So what’s far less celebrated is that core inflation is not benign. It’s plateauing near 5%, more than double the Fed’s target. Not surprisingingly, Fed Chair Powell mentioned core inflation like eight times at the last Fed meeting.

Why do you think inflation will fade less quickly than most investors hope?

We’re really in a new paradigm. There are extremely powerful secular changes, creating much more sticky inflation. Labor strikes are everywhere, inflation is empowering organized labor. At the same time, you have all these companies investing in reshoring and nearshoring to back up their supply chains. What’s more, US government spending is up 10% year-over-year, we’re looking at a near $2 trillion deficit. There are 70 million Americans receiving an almost 9% cost of living adjustment. So what many people fail to understand are these colossal social and political drivers of inflation. That means the probability is very high that inflation is only going down to around 3-4% and stays at that elevated level for several years.

So what’s next for the stock market?

The Nasdaq 100 is priced for an environment as in the 2010-20 period. But history shows that value beats growth during inflationary times, which implies that these large cap tech stocks in the index are mispriced. Just think about it: In terms of market capitalization, you can get 13.5 Alibabas for Apple, despite the fact that Apple has $200 billion in sales in China and the rest of Asia. That’s complete insanity.

In other words, time for a bet on value stocks?

Yes, value over growth is the trade for the second half of 2023. When you compare the performance of growth stocks vs. value stocks, the long-term trend now is in favor of value stocks. Since this reversal started, we had multiple counter spikes, caused by deflationary scares like the outbreak of the Delta variant, Omicron, the China property crisis, China lockdowns etc. But the fundamental trend has reversed, and when these things reverse, they don’t reverse for one or two years, they reverse for five or six years. So as inflation normalizes at a higher plane, the line in the growth/value chart comes back down again. Yet, as you can see in this latest move up, everybody is hiding in these growth stocks and betting on inflation coming back to 1% really fast.

However, in the light of aggressive rate hikes by the Federal Reserve, the risk of a recession appears substantial. Doesn’t such an environment argue for a rapid decline in inflation and therefore further advances in growth stocks?

The problem is that when the US goes into recession, we’re going in with a 5-6% fiscal deficit in terms of GDP. We have never done this before. In the past, every time we went into recession, the deficit was usually around 1-2%. So when the recession hits, tax receipts fall, the deficit expands, and the Fed will be forced to buy treasuries because there is so much debt in the world. Everybody has to pay back the whole Covid stimulus debacle, which means there are less foreign buyers for US treasuries. So this time when the Fed reverses, the deficit is so big that it’s much more inflationary. Put simply, in a recession, it’s not going to be like in the old days when inflation went down to 1%. This time, inflation is just going to be somewhere between maybe 2.5% and 4% in a recession.

The Fed is signaling that it is likely to make two more rate hikes by the end of the year. Is that realistic?

Every time the Fed pushed real rates up this high, they have broken something. But the Fed Funds Rate has only been above 4% since October, so we still don’t know what they have broken. First, we had the pensions LDI crisis in the UK, and then we had the bank failures in the US. So to me, it’s total madness to think that the Fed can hike 50 basis points more because they are just going to drain the banking system.

However, the problems at US regional banks have faded into the background.

I fear there is going to be another round of bank failures. The one-year treasury yield is at 5.4%, and that is sucking money out of the banks. Right now, the banking system is on pace for $1 trillion a year of deposit losses. Furthermore, there are $1.4 trillion of near-term maturities in terms of commercial real estate debt, and a good junk of that is due in late 2023 and 2024. There is a huge credit crisis brewing. Although we’re still at full employment, auto loan financing defaults and credit card delinquencies are spiking. All of this will get the banks into big trouble. That’s why credit default swaps on US Bancorp are still crazy wide and insurance companies are underperforming the S&P 500 by the most since Lehman and Covid.

Then again, economic growth has remained robust so far, and warnings of a recession have not been confirmed.

Today’s environment reminds me of 2007-08, where any company facing the bottom 50% of the market was really hurting. Just look at the outperformance of Delta Airlines vs. JetBlue or Southwest Airlines, the outperformance or Ferrari vs. Ford, or the outperformance of the luxury goods maker LVMH vs. the XRT ETF, a broad basket of more than eighty retailers, many of which are down 30-50% from the Covid-highs. So there is already a recession going on, but the wealthy people still have tons of money. They’re traveling and spending, but everybody else is already doing badly. You can also see it in the profit warnings of chemical companies like Eastman and Huntsman. The CEO of Lanxess, a German specialty chemicals company, recently talked about Lehman-like conditions in global chemicals.

How long can it go on like this before the economy really collapses?

The US leading economic indicators have declined fourteen months in a row, which is one of the longest all-time runs. Also, the 2s/10s yield curve is at one of the most inverted levels in history. In those environments, a recession is like a certainty, but employment hasn’t given away yet. So as the recession draws near, there is all this hiding out and crowding in around forty stocks that are perceived as safe places like McDonald’s, Hershey’s, Chipotle or Apple. That’s what happens in almost every cycle. How do you explain that the XRT ETF is down 40% since late fall of 2021 and Apple is at all-time highs? One of those is wrong, because if the retailers are ok, then Apple is ok. But these eighty stocks in the XRT ETF are telling you that retail is in flames.

How can investors best position themselves in this environment?

If the Fed really breaks something, gold miners like Newmont and Barrick Gold and silver miners like Hecla Mining are going to be one of the better performers. And if I’m right that we are in a similar period as in the 1968-1981 timeframe where inflation normalizes at a much higher level and interest rates on bonds are in a totally different place going forward, then hard asset plays are extremely cheap compared to deflation-centric growth stocks. As I said, there is around $18 trillion in the Nasdaq 100, but there is only less than $3 trillion in energy and metals and mining stocks combined. So you can start buying energy names like Chevron, which is very cheap at 11x earnings.

But in a recession, oil prices usually come under heavy pressure. Doesn’t that spell trouble for energy stocks?

It’s important to note that US oil production in 2019 was 13 million barrels a day, and we’re back at only 11-12 million. Four years ago, the oil and gas rig count in the US was around 1900, today it’s close to 680. Basically, we have given the Saudis much more control over price, and we also have to refill the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. All of that keeps oil prices much higher. Normally, in a recession, oil would get down to $10-20, now the recessionary price for oil is likely going to be $35-60.

Do you also spot opportunities for investments in natural gas?

European LNG demand is exploding in the next five years, which is why I really like Southwestern Energy. The company is trading at only 2x Ebitda, and they have a tremendous amount of natural gas reserves. So their equity market cap relative to their reserves is very attractive. This makes them a highly likely takeover target. The major energy companies are producing so much free cash flow that the probability that they go on an acquisition run is very high. For the same reason, I also like Antero Resources. Their market cap is less than $7 billion and they’re doing a $2 billion buyback, providing a lot of support for the stock.

However, natural gas companies in particular used to be notorious for their excessive capital destruction.

As mentioned, the rig count in the US has come way down, and this trend is just not reversing. In the old days, a lot of these companies hurt themselves by increasing production and that created this massive decline in gas prices. Now, there is capital discipline, and that capital discipline is not allowing a lot of speculation to create an excess supply of natural gas. So the risk/reward on owning those unloved stocks is very attractive at these valuations. And then, the other thing is that around the world there are some dangerous assets and there are some safe assets.

What do you mean by that?

Think of it this way: A unipolar world is very deflationary, because one country is in charge. It controls the supply chains, the sea lanes etc. So in the past, the US would have the Saudis in the back pocket. If we wanted to knock out the Russians, we would just pick up the phone, call the Kingdom and the Saudis would basically do what we wanted them to do on oil. Now, we’re in a multipolar world, partly because the US has done so much damage on the sanction side. This new geopolitical environment is very inflationary, and it also creates these hotspots for assets like oil, gas or copper. They become political risk assets, so there should be a valuation premium for companies that have properties in safe places. By the way, that’s also why I’m bullish on rare earth metals.

How do you play this theme?

We favor the REMX ETF, it’s a basket of rare earth companies. Rare earth metals are going to be essential for electric vehicle production and the whole green revolution, but the United States doesn’t have enough production. Most of rare earth metals are controlled by China and Russia. Against that backdrop, a company like MP Materials is very well positioned. They’re based in Las Vegas, they have 400 employees, and they are all in the US. It’s a really cheap stock considering that we live in a new multi-polar world. Assets in safe places like the Western US are going to be in extremely high demand from a US national security standpoint.

What about investments in metals in general?

Same story, the capex for metals is still much lower than in the past which means there won’t be enough supply of green metals, commodities like copper. Since the financial crisis, the global population is up by 1 billion people. There are 1 billion people in India that don’t have air conditioning, and there are 1 billion people in China that don’t have a car. That means there are going to be a lot more energy consumers in emerging markets. A 25-year-old kid in India, working in a call center, earns like 1000 times more than his great-grandfather. As he goes on with his life, he’s going to be an energy consumer, whereas his great-grandfather consumed basically no energy. Bottom line: When you electrify the grid and you build out the whole power infrastructure, there is just not enough copper, there is not enough metals. So again, we are suppressing the supply of many key commodities all around the planet because of trends like ESG investing and the capex implosion, while at the same time roading up future demand, and that is going to create a decade of sustained inflation.

Does this also favor commodity-rich countries in the emerging markets?

Because I think sustained inflation creates this colossal shift back to value, emerging markets stocks are going to have a good run. And if the Fed starts to reverse course on interest rates, the dollar is going to fall much lower which will greatly benefit emerging markets like South Korea and Brazil. Brazil is a screaming buy for the next five years. Brazilian equities are one of the cheapest equities in the world, and the banks there are ripping higher.

What would make you change your mind?

The only thing that would mess up my thesis is some massive deflationary force. For example, if there was another Covid variant that was impossible to kill. This would be very deflationary, and then growth could have another good run over value. When you are in a deflationary world, you can get away with a lot of garbage, since you can come up with all kinds of valuation juicing in your discounted cash flow model to value an investment. Today, the equity market is priced for deflation and disinflation certainty. Investors are extrapolating the current rate of change of disinflation out into the future. But when inflation is certain, you can’t hide anymore, and so your whole DCF model collapses - and since this latest move into long-duration, deflation-centric stocks is coming to an end, our highest conviction idea into the third quarter is a mean reversion bet on value vs. growth.