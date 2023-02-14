President Lagarde and the ECB Since taking the helm of the European Central Bank, Madame Lagarde had to deal with a set of rolling crises. Her communication skills with financial markets still need to improve.

Things are not going well for the ECB. President Lagarde is having a tougher time than anyone expected. I say that with regret – I thought she was an excellent choice for the job.

The need for unconventional monetary policy caused tensions in the ECB's Governing Council during Mario Draghi’s tenure as President and there were disagreements with euro area governments regarding policy as well. There was a need for a new President who could make the members of the Governing Council sing from the same hymn sheet and who could lower tensions with governments as well.

Who could do that better than a former French minister of finance?

True, Mme Lagarde, who oozes intelligence and good judgement and who has had a very distinguished career that includes having been Managing Director of the IMF, is not a monetary policy expert. But there is normally little need for that. Furthermore, there are several monetary policy experts in the ECB’s six person Executive Board and on the broader Governing Council.

Dealing with both demand and supply shocks

Yet things are different in a crisis. The Covid pandemic and the Russian invasion of Ukraine have caused havoc in the world economy. Such severe shocks are extremely rare. There were no policy makers at the helm, in the euro area or elsewhere, who had experience in dealing with them.

At its simplest, monetary policy involves offsetting fluctuations in the demand for goods and services by changing interest rates. Fluctuations in supply are much harder for central banks to deal with since they move inflation and growth in opposite directions. But should Covid and the Russian invasion of Ukraine be thought of as demand or supply shocks?

The answer is that they were both, at different points in time. Furthermore, they impacted the goods sector and the service sector very differently. For instance, the start of the Covid pandemic led to a collapse in the demand for services but a surge in the demand for goods. People did not go on vacation in Southern Europe but instead bought new garden furniture.

In such troubled and uncertain times, economic data will unavoidably be contradictory and hard to decipher. Experts will interpret the data in conflicting ways and make conflicting policy suggestions. As the dust settles and the data becomes clearer, there will be more agreement about what has happened and what policy should be.

But that can take a long time, and a central bank must react immediately to shocks. If not, it comes across as aloof and out of its depth. That feeds the uncertainty that on its own can push the economy into recession.

The role of a central bank President in times of crisis

A central bank President must then lead from the front. That involves analysing competing policy advice and forming a view of the nature of the economic disturbances the economy is responding to and how persistent they are likely to be. And the ECB President needs to persuade the members of the Governing Board of the analysis, forging as broad an agreement as possible about what policy should be. The policy must also be explained to the public and to investors, whose reactions can mitigate or amplify the initial shock.

This is where President Draghi excelled. His statement in July 2012 that the ECB would do «whatever it takes» to ride out the sovereign debt crisis in the euro area was seen as hugely significant by market participants and mitigated the crisis immediately by lowering bond yields.

President Lagarde has been less sure-footed. Her assertion in March 2020 that the «ECB is not here to close spreads» between bond yields in the periphery and the core of the euro area jolted the markets unnecessarily.

And in December 2022 she emphasised that the ECB would be data driven – that is, look at the data afresh at each policy meeting –, but signalled at the same time that the Governing Council was likely to raise interest rates by another 0.5 percentage points in spring once or possibly several times. Commentators quickly noticed that these statements were at odds with each other.

It is easy to think that such mistakes are of no significance. However, they make investors less likely to pay attention to her statements in the future. That harms her credibility, leading to unnecessary swings in bond yields and their prices. That makes bonds riskier to hold, pushing up their yields, thereby complicating the management of fiscal policy by governments in the periphery of the euro area. President Lagarde should talk less and exercise much more discipline when speaking to the press.