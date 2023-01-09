English Look Out Below Due to the liquidity glut from central banks, the stock market has rushed far ahead of economic growth. High inflation and rising interest rates are now bringing valuations back to a more sustainable basis - with ugly consequences for equity prices.

Stocks are likely to crash big time by mid-year. No investor really wants to believe that. Almost all investors think that stocks will go up forever, as it has been the case for the past 22 years, as long as the US Treasury/Federal Reserve starts printing money again soon.

Any finance 101 class says that a public company is worth the present value of its future earnings and dividends. Let us go back to 2009 when the US stock market bottomed at a valuation of just under $10 trillion. The US economy at that time had a Gross Domestic Product of $15 trillion, GDP being the total value of all goods and services.

In 2009, the US stock market was worth two thirds of GDP. But since 2010 something different has been added to what determines stock market wealth. Money being printed by the US and all other global central banks and added to the supply of money looking to buy financial assets.

From 2010 to March of 2022 the US Treasury printed over $7 trillion in paper that was added to the debt owed by the US Federal Reserve. Other central banks printed even more in aggregate. Where did that money go? Into the pool of money that was used to buy stocks, bonds, crypto, real estate.

Balance Sheet of the Federal Reserve Billion Dollars

More money chasing a relatively lesser amount of assets created higher prices and is called a Bull Market.

Share Buybacks Fueled the Bull Market

But what about the so-called relationship between corporate earnings and market value? The truth: stock market valuations are determined by the relationship of number of shares to cash available, having little to do with earnings over the near-term.

Looking at money flows in and out of stocks, believe it or not there hasn’t been any new money since 2010. The amount of money that went into US Equity Exchange Traded Funds and redemptions out of US Equity Mutual Funds was roughly $0. That’s right, individual investors took money out of typically higher costing mutual funds in terms of fees and put that same amount of money into lower fees ETFs.

So if there was no new money from Investors where did the money come from to take stocks higher?

The new money, in part, came from the public companies themselves. From 2011 until now US public companies spent $7 trillion to reduce share count. That includes adding all new issues, whether Initial Public Offerings, secondaries or insider selling. And then, subtract from that all share buybacks, cash takeovers of public companies and insider buying. The net result was $7 trillion fewer shares available and investors had $7 trillion extra cash to buy a pool of $7 trillion less shares.

Source: Yardeni Research

In 2009, the US GDP was around $15 trillion, and the market cap of all stocks was $10 trillion. Since then, after no new money from investors, $7 trillion of float shrink by public companies and the Federal Reserve adding $7 trillion in newly printed money with which to buy financial assets, the value of all US stocks rose to around $45 trillion today, compared with a $15 trillion GDP.

In other words: While the US economy, as evidenced by GDP, slowly advanced just over 2% annually from $15 trillion in 2009 to $23 trillion today, stock prices soared to $45 trillion or around 13% per year — around six times as much as the US economy grew.

Total Market Capitalization of Public US Companies Trillion Dollars

Investors Are Trained to Buy & Hold.

Today’s stock market capitalization of $45 trillion, three times the entire US economy, has no relationship to future earning capability. For the Present Value of future earnings to be $45 trillion, that means companies would have to grow by more than 15% each and every future year from now.

And that rate of growth will never happen.

Let’s go back to the supply and demand formula: Individuals in an economy growing a meager 2+% yearly did not grow savings fast enough to have money left over to buy equities. However, companies bought back $7 trillion over that same time frame. Why? With a 0% cost of money, using corporate cash flow plus low cost debt to reduce the share count current shareholders, managers and investors were enriched.

However, if interest rates keep rising to control inflation, my prediction is that buybacks and cash purchases of already public companies will decline. More than half the US population do not own stock or real estate. That means higher inflation creates a lower cost of living for most Americans. That is why the government will keep raising interest rates to kill inflation even if it also kills the bull market in stocks, bonds, cryptos and real estate.

The end result: Less money is available ot chase more shares — a bear market.

If the current $45 trillion stock market drops to below the $23 trillion GDP, that would result in a 50% +decline in stocks, or 60% or so by the time the bottom is reached.

Against this backdrop, I recommend investors sell half their total current holdings of stock, all cryptos and only hold onto those companies that are growing cash, have a solid balance sheet and a secure business even in the face of a recession.