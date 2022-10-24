Meinung The China Dream: To be someplace else China’s leader Xi Jinping has has successfully cemented his power at the Communist Party Congress. Economically, however, the country is in precarious shape. Growth is weakening significantly, which will have repercussions around the globe.

After four decades of gravity-defying growth wrapped in a narrative of emerging dominance, China’s economy has come crashing to earth. This year, for the first time since Deng Xiaoping turned the country away from Maoism, China’s economy will shrink in U.S. dollar terms. That has a lot to do with dollar strength but even more to do with the end of investment-driven growth.

The Covid lockdowns have diverted investor attention, such that many have failed to appreciate the importance of the collapse of China’s property sector in the summer of 2021. China’s remarkable «Zero Covid» policy of keeping much of the economy locked down has kept overseas observers from realizing how devastating it is to investment, consumption, employment, wealth, not to mention those old socialist industries, steel and cement, that China’s property sector, accounting for probably around a quarter of GDP, has gone into heart failure.

The importance of property to the economy cannot be overstated. The wealthiest Chinese hold an average of 70% of their money in physical property. Ownership rates are about 96% – much greater than the rates in developed countries. In fact, surveys show that 15% of the population in China owns three or more properties. Property drives tax revenues, jobs and income, a billion tons of steel production a year and 1.6 billion tons of cement. For some cities, income from selling «land-use rights» accounts for 75% of annual revenue.

Consumer confidence is at a 30-year low. The government reports that almost 20% of youths 25 and younger are unemployed. And buyers sick of waiting for construction of apartments they have already paid for are moving into dark, unfinished buildings.

Even if property could revive – and it cannot – China will never again see the growth numbers that were so celebrated around the world. To achieve its triumphant, top-line growth, China has been investing around 45% of its GDP and garnering lower and lower returns. As the international money supply contracts, there is simply not enough capital anymore to feed the hungry maw. Yet China has not been willing – or indeed, under the current political system, able – to change its growth model.

The effects of decline will be devastating within China. Already, local governments, starved of the land-sales income on which they have come to rely and seeing tax revenues collapse, have begun to slash social services. One remembers with a shudder how quickly social services disappeared in the collapse of the USSR.

Shock to the Global Economy

But one thing we know about China is that the government will work mightily to hide what is going on inside the country. The economic effects on the outside world of China’s economic weakening, by contrast, cannot be disguised.

First off, commodity demand will sag. China is the world biggest importer of crude oil and consumes 40% of the world’s other commodities: iron ore, natural gas, copper, soybeans, palm oil. Despite massive coal reserves, it is an important importer of metallurgical coal for the steel industry. All of these areas are sagging and some, including palm oil and natural gas, collapsing. Russia is a key commodities supplier but so are Australia, Brazil, Canada, and the U.S.

Next to suffer will be the overseas-listed companies with significant sales in China. The international luxury sector has been getting 25% of sales and virtually all growth from the China market. GM earns more than $1 billion in profit from its China operations. More than 250 U.S.-listed companies derive at least 25% of their revenue from China. The majority of these companies will see their share prices decline as the China market for their products weakens.

Currently, China’s central bank is fighting a losing battle to keep the value of its currency high. China needs low interest rates to promote lending and get people to buy and build. But the United States is raising its interest rates. The Chinese Renminbi is informally pegged to the U.S. dollar. Something has to give: as the dollar becomes more dear, the Renminbi necessarily becomes cheaper. Chinese authorities are trying to walk a tightrope: if they allow too much depreciation, Chinese people will panic and try to get their capital out of China. If authorities use their foreign reserves to buy a lot of Renminbi and push up the exchange rate, exports suffer, and given falling domestic demand, nobody wants that.

Ultimately, the Chinese will lose the currency battle. As the Renminbi slips further above 7 to the dollar and hits 8, Chinese goods get cheaper for people buying in dollars, and that pushes deflation into the world. Meanwhile, more Chinese companies default on their external debt. Lots of Chinese companies have 100% of their revenue within China, so they have to pay U.S. dollar debt with a depreciating Renminbi – they need to spend more to pay the same debt. Lots of companies simply can’t afford it.

Rude Awakening

Those are just the big and obvious effects of the Chinese downturn. China’s Belt and Road Initiative is already retracting, as borrowers delay or default. Chinese companies are delisting from U.S. exchanges. The «going out» campaign of Chinese investment abroad is flat. Foreign governments are less fearful of Chinese retaliation and dare to impose export controls and sanctions.

The China of 2022 has changed subtly, sadly from the halcyon years of the 1990s and early 2000s. Expansionary economic times meant that the range of people who could aspire to social mobility, and even to wealth, was greatly expanded. Chinese educated overseas flocked back to start their own companies or join start-up teams and were enabled by a robust apparatus of support programs that offered everything from start-up grants to free office space, introductions to partners, and subsidized mortgages for anyone who was ethnically Chinese whether or not he or she had been born in China. Chinese companies eagerly participated in delegations to identify talented Chinese technologists overseas and offer them financing to bring their technologies to China and set up companies. Any 30-year-old with an MBA could start his own private-equity fund.

Those at the low end of the socio-economic scale had a good chance of making it off the farm. In the first decades of opening, migrant laborers were visibly becoming wealthier, buying cell phones and motorcycles and computers and eventually homes. Many were moving to more developed areas of the country.

That dream was already growing more distant when Xi Jinping assumed power in 2012, and he stressed not Deng Xiaoping’s slogan that «to get rich is glorious» but the admonishment that the «China Dream» is one of national rejuvenation but also personal humility, and China is a place where citizens should aspire to «modest» prosperity rather than to wealth.

We can only hope that even that more modest dream in the next few years will be attainable.