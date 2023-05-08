The New Harmony in the Governing Council of the ECB Neither the ECB nor its president could complain about a lack of criticism in recent years. But worries that high government debt would make it impossible to fight inflation effectively were exaggerated – thanks to the ECB president’s consensus-oriented leadership style and an astonishingly good performance of the euro periphery.

Deutsche Version

Christine Lagarde has been criticised like no ECB president before — her communication with financial markets, her lack of economic training, and her focus on issues such as climate change, the advancement of women, and the digital euro.

Hardly any of her critics might have expected the ECB to raise key interest rates by 3.75 percentage points and to shrink its balance sheet by more than a trillion euros within twelve months. Most eurosceptics had expected that the ECB’s hands were tied by the euro periphery’s elevated government debt level. Instead of inflation control, they had expected so-called fiscal dominance to dictate monetary policy as large rate hikes or a reduction of government bond portfolios in central bank hands would hit the highly indebted countries of the euro periphery hard.

There was widespread fear that the ECB would maintain negative interest rates and its government bond purchases, which would pose an enormous risk to price stability.

At the latest, with this month’s interest rate decisions, it is obvious that these worries were exaggerated. President Lagarde leaves no doubt about her ambition to bring inflation rates back to the ECB’s target as quickly as possible. It is also clear that this is the consensus of the ECB’s Governing Council of which no member preferred constant rates at the most recent meeting on May 4th. It is probably due to a combination of her political instincts and encouragingly good developments in the euro periphery that the ECB's Governing Council is currently speaking with more or less one voice.

ECB President Lagarde had already used her political skills to defuse a potential crisis in 2020. At that time, the German Constitutional Court had ruled that the massive government bond purchases by the ECB were unconstitutional without assessing its adverse effects as well. Today, no one is talking about this anymore after the ECB adjusted its communication slightly.

Christine Lagarde’s political shrewdness seem to have helped her in the current crisis as well. She understood earlier than others that the inflation shock was a massive social problem, while labour market considerations would have to be of secondary importance. It could also be the case that as a non-economist she might have had less trust in model forecasts of rapidly falling inflation rates. Still, establishing a consensus in the multi-layered Governing Council that a full brake on monetary stimulus was necessary is a strong political accomplishment. Her predecessor Mario Draghi most often did not even try to achieve this.

However, the fact that the euro periphery has performed surprisingly well recently is also helpful as it defuses many conflicts of interest in the ECB Governing Council. Interest rate premiums of the government bonds of Italy, Spain, Portugal and Greece over German bunds are currently lower than before the ECB’s first interest rate hike on July 27, 2022 and confirm the resilience of the periphery.

What happened?

Certainly, the political environment was favourable. The new government in Italy has worked more quietly and constructively with Brussels than its election campaign led one to fear. The same applies to the Greek government, which has now been in office for 3.5 years. The ECB’s announcement of last summer that it would intervene in the bond market in the event of unjustified interest rate hikes by means of the specially created Transmission Protection Instrument (TPI) is likely to have helped as well.

Additionally, economic developments have contributed to the currently high stability of the periphery: Their unemployment rates are now at their lowest levels in several decades. Since the beginning of the pandemic, their economies grew more strongly than the euro area as a whole. As inflation was also very high, nominal GDP has risen significantly such that public debt to GDP ratios declined: Last year alone by between 23.3 percentage points in Greece and 5.0 percentage points in Spain.

Moreover, compared with the supposedly more stable countries in the north, all four countries have benefited from the fact that their private sector debt ratios are lower than the euro area average. As a result, the combined total debt of households, the corporate sector and the government is also lower in the four peripheral countries. This leads to lower vulnerability to higher interest rates than their government debt alone would suggest.

The current harmony in the Governing Council does not mean that conflicts will not arise in the future. Higher interest rates will make debt servicing more expensive, thus limiting fiscal space, while weakening private sector activity.

So far, however, it is fair to say that fiscal dominance as feared by many commentators has not materialized and that the ECB remains uncompromising in its fight against elevated inflation rates. The part ECB President Lagarde has held in this should no longer be downplayed.