Meinung The SNB’s exposure to US stocks imports volatility The Swiss central bank has been exposed to the GAFAM (Google, Apple, Facebook, Amazon, Microsoft) for as much as 40 bn. $ at last year’s peak. Its heavy losses owe much to the volatility of the US tech sector. The SEC filings of the SNB are full of valuable information and need to be monitored.

The Swiss national bank (SNB) has been a major investor in US securities and particularly in tech stocks. Its exposure to the US market has probably reached 200 bn. $ in Q4 2021, or close to a fifth of its total investments. This has strongly contributed to the huge swings in its investment results. Its losses amounted to 132 bn. CHF in Q4 of last year, after having reached 142 bn. in Q3.

The SNB portfolio of American stocks imports considerable volatility into the central bank’s balance sheet. The size of invested currencies, shown in yellow in the chart below, came close to 1 tn. CHF in January last year (and had probably exceeded this amount at the market peak in November 2021). The total balance sheet (including other assets such as gold and IMF reserves) has remained above the trillion threshold for over a year and a half.

The US portfolio of the SNB and its components have been receiving little attention, due to the fact that the SNB doesn’t publish it, nor can the data be found anywhere in Switzerland. It is only found in the US. Not knowing about US stock holdings wasn’t a big deal before 2008, when it amounted to a few billions. But it did matter much more when the US portfolio alone came close to 200 bn. $ last year. Below, I made a brief 5-year summary of the information that is found here on the US Securities and Exchange Commission website. Unfortunately, the data goes only back to June 2013, not earlier.

In 2013, the SNB held no more than 22 bn. $ in US stocks. But in the following years, as its balance sheet inflated, the size of the US portfolio ballooned by 700 to 800%, peaking a year ago and reaching even higher highs in-between quarters. The number of companies («number of entries» in the SEC filings), while relatively stable, has also been increasing over the last 5 years, exceeding 2700 issuers recently.

Quelle: SEC

The SNB doesn’t provide information about its equity investment policy, sector weightings, value at risk or any metric of this sort, nor about which firms advise the institution. Officially, it invests in large US indices.

If we compare the SNB portfolio with the Russell 3000 index below, the trend is indeed similar (NB: the SNB data are quarterly while the Russell index is weekly).

But historical data of the individual SNB holdings provided by the SEC show that they didn’t only include typical index components. In Q1 of 2015 for instance, the SNB held 2 bn. $ (or 6% of its 2015 portfolio) in 58 shale oil and gas small caps which weren’t an obvious part of any of the big indices. This heavy and specific exposure to just one (highly speculative) sector led the SNB to incur 1 bn. in losses only in these stocks, after many went bankrupt, by Q4 2015.

To this day, the SNB is heavily invested in the oil and gas sector, which has been viewed as questionable from a sustainability point of view. At year-end 2022, it had more than 6 bn. $ invested in oil and shale oil names, and the total exposure should be slightly above this sector’s weighting in the S&P index.

But the biggest share of the SNB invesments, beyond the big weightings one can see in the pharma and financials space, has been in the tech sector over the past years. The exposure to Apple alone has peaked at 12 bn. $ a year ago (before the market brought it down to 8 bn. at year-end), while the SNB’s GAFAM holdings were worth above 40 bn. $, which alone represented a quarter of the portfolio, not even summing up the whole tech universe. Obviously, the Nasdaq is one of the most volatile indices of the US market, and this isn’t foreign to SNB's US portfolio losing 40 bn. $ between March and December of 2022.

Surely those US holdings need to be watched in the coming years because a big part of what happens on the SNB’s balance sheet depends on this portfolio, at least as much as it depends on the (also very important) Euro exposure. Let us take advantage of the US regulator’s transparency to closely monitor this evolution.