The Swiss National Bank’s Options The SNB will continue to raise policy interest rates to combat inflation. However, it could make use of another monetary policy instrument: adjusting the size of its balance sheet.

Deutsche Version

This week the Swiss National Bank will tighten policy again. That is well warranted. With inflation in Switzerland above its zero to two percent definition of price stability, it has little choice but to act.

But how should the SNB tighten policy? It raised the interest rate at its policy meetings in June and September by a cumulative 1.25%, and it is widely expected to raise it again by 0.5% on December 15.

But it also let the Swiss franc strengthen over the last twelve months. By deciding not to intervene in the foreign exchange market – that is, not expanding its balance sheet further – in response to the strengthening of the franc, the SNB engaged in balance sheet policy.

It is not always recognised that the SNB has two tools to manage inflation. The first is to change its policy interest rate. Higher interest rates will slow the economy and appreciate the exchange rate. Both mechanisms will reduce the inflation pressure.

The second tool is to change the size of the SNB's balance sheet by intervening in the foreign exchange market. By selling foreign currency denominated assets against Swiss francs, it can appreciate the exchange rate, lower import prices and put downward pressure on other prices, causing inflation to abate.

In the report on «Monetary Policy Options» that we release today, we argue that it is time for the SNB to be clear about these options, to spell out their costs and benefits and indicate how it intends to proceed.

While Vice President Martin Schlegel recently said in a speech that the SNB had no intention of changing the size of its balance sheet, corner solutions have a poor history in central banking. With two policy levers to use, the SNB should decide how much weight it wants to attach to each of them.

The main advantage of the interest rate strategy is clear. The SNB has plenty of experience managing interest rates and has a good sense of how they will impact inflation. But the principal drawback of not using the second tool is equally obvious: It will leave the SNB with a bloated balance sheet, which unavoidably will lead to large swings in its profit and loss statements, and in its distribution to the Swiss Confederation and cantons.

This strategy will therefore continue to attract undesirable political attention. While the SNB is independent and can disregard political pressures, being interpreted as ignoring public concerns is risky and may be remembered when the government appoints future members of the Governing Board.

The key advantage of the balance sheet strategy in current circumstances is that it will lead to a smaller balance sheet. It will also appreciate the franc and reduce the need for interest rate increases. Since large and unexpected interest rate increases can have adverse implications for financial stability, that may be attractive.

To be clear: By leading to a stronger appreciation of the franc, it will also worsen the SNB’s losses in the short term. However, in the longer run, it will lead to a smaller balance sheet and the SNB will therefore be less exposed to valuation changes.

But while it is easy to spell out the pros and cons of the two strategies, drawing a balance between the two is a much harder task that the SNB is best placed to undertake.

Regardless of its choices, the SNB should clearly explain its planned strategy.

This article is co-authored by Stefan Gerlach (Chef Economist at EFG Bank), Yvan Lengwiler (Professor of Economics at University of Basel) and Charles Wyplosz (Professor Emeritus of Economics at The Graduate Institute, Geneva). They are the founders of the SNB Observatory.