Will Silicon Valley Bank Change Monetary Policy? The rapid rate hikes of the past twelve months expose the fragilities in the financial system. Silicon Valley Bank is only the first victim; others will follow. Difficult times lie ahead for monetary policy.

Deutsche Version

The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) is due to bad banking. But the Fed is not blame free. SVB took a super-sized bet that interest rates would not rise sharply. That was imprudent, but it was also the message that the Fed had communicated until late 2021.

When the Fed suddenly changed tack and engineered the most rapid surge in interest rates since the early 1980s, it is hardly surprising that problems followed.

Financial institutions take positions in financial markets depending on how they expect monetary policy to evolve. They often get that wrong, but rarely so wrong as to threaten their existence.

What happens next is anyone’s guess. Many other financial institutions have surely been similarly wrong-footed as central banks across the world have raised rates in ways unprecedented in modern economic history. And they are still raising them. It is too early to tell just how many institutions will be affected and where they are. Central banks and the public have good reasons to worry.

Interest rates: Not so high, but for a longer period?

The outlook for policy has fundamentally changed. There are two ways for central banks to respond to the rise in inflation. The approach so far has been to launch a kamikaze style series of large and rapid rate hikes, with the intention of lowering inflation quickly. It is now clear that this approach risks triggering financial instability. It will have to be abandoned.

The other approach is to raise rates more slowly and stop at a lower level, but to maintain them at that level for a longer period, aiming to lower inflation at a slower pace. That approach looks more attractive now.

The SVB episode also raises a deeper concern that monetary policy can no longer be conducted in the same way as in the past.

Before the Global Financial Crisis in 2008, monetary policy was set using solely a short-term interest rate. Changes in that rate fed through the financial system in predictable ways, affecting bond yields, exchange rates, and the cost and availability of credit. Central banks had a good sense of that transmission mechanism and felt free to change interest rates as much as needed.

Things are trickier now, given the new policy tools such as quantitative easing that were introduced after the Global Financial Crisis. The Fed started to shrink its balance sheet in 2017 but had to reverse abruptly 18 months later as it put the financial system under stress. The UK pension crisis last autumn shows how jittery markets can become when policy expectations shift radically. And the Fed’s rate hiking cycle has now gone into limbo because financial institutions could not withstand the sharp interest rate changes it adopted.

Financial system instability will affect monetary policy

Silicon Valley Bank took losses on bond portfolios as interest rates rose. We have yet to see the effect of rising interest rates on loan portfolios. In several countries a significant portion of mortgages are held at variable rates which will have doubled or more in the last year due to central bank tightening.

Increased mortgage repayments coupled with the prospect of a recession due to tighter monetary policy – whose maximum effect on the economy is still to come – suggest that more retail banks could soon be in trouble.

Looking ahead, there is a risk that weaknesses in the financial system – often undetected until it is too late – will prevent central banks from managing policy as they are used to. One consequence will be worsened inflation control as central banks cannot respond to price pressures as they used to. Reduced monetary control and the larger swings in inflation it causes are likely to beget greater swings in asset prices. Things do not look good for central bankers and financial markets.